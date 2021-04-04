Russia last month increased its oil production amid a more generous OPEC+ quota, even as increasing COVID-19 cases threaten oil demand in the short term.
The nation pumped 43.34 million tons (39.3 million metric tonnes) of crude and condensate last month, according to preliminary data from the Russian Energy Ministry’s CDU-TEK unit.
That equates to 10.249 million barrels a day, based on 7.33 barrel-per-ton conversion ratio, or 1.3 percent more than in February.
The CDU-TEK does not provide a breakdown between crude and condensate — a light oil extracted from natural gas, which is excluded from the OPEC+ deal, and it is difficult to assess Russia’s compliance.
If last month’s condensate output was in line with February’s, then daily crude-only output would be about 9.41 million barrels a day, about 165,000 barrels above than its OPEC+ quota.
From February to this month, Russia and its neighbor Kazakhstan are the only two nations allowed to pump more under the agreement between OPEC and its partners.
Russia’s quota rose by 65,000 barrels a day last month, having increased by the same amount in February, and would grow another 130,000 barrels a day this month.
Saudi Arabia voluntarily took 1 million barrels a day from the market.
OPEC+ on Thursday reached a deal to gradually increase production from next month to July, adding a total of more than 2 million barrels a day to global supplies, with the agreed ramp-up schedule still subject to monthly revisions.
Included in that is the phased rollback of Saudi Arabia’s voluntary cut over the next three months.
West Texas Intermediate for May delivery on Thursday rose US$2.29 to US$61.45 a barrel, up 5.7 percent for the week.
Brent crude oil for June delivery on Thursday rose US$2.12 to US$64.86 a barrel, adding 0.7 percent weekly.
Separately, US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland on Friday said US government program for selling drilling rights on federal land is so “fundamentally broken” that changes could be needed to address climate change, and ensure taxpayers get a greater value from extracted oil and gas.
“The American taxpayers deserve to have a return on their investment,” Haaland said, adding that the public lands managed by the US Department of the Interior are a shared asset.
“They don’t just belong to one sector or one industry. They belong to the outdoor economy, they belong to the kids who take their first breath, on a hike out on a trail,” Haaland told reporters.
“They belong to everyone, and it’s our job to make sure that every voice is heard with respect to how we manage those lands,” she said.
A week after taking office, US President Joe Biden ordered the department to pause selling new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters while the agency studies possible requirements on any future sales — such as higher royalty payments, location restrictions and even limits on the number of tracts held by individual companies.
Although Haaland has repeatedly said that the leasing pause is temporary, it could take months or years to implement substantive changes — and the overhaul could have profound effects on energy development on public lands and waters now responsible for 22 percent of US oil production and 12 percent of the country’s natural gas.
The department is taking public comment on how to proceed through April 15, with plans to issue an interim analysis outlining recommended changes this summer.
That report “will wrestle with some fundamental questions about the oil and gas program, including whether it’s delivering a fair return to American taxpayers, whether it fairly accounts for the impacts of climate, whether there’s adequate opportunity for public input, including from Indian tribes, and whether we have the right mechanisms in place to avoid irreparable harm to wildlife, water, sacred sites and beyond,” Haaland said.
Some environmentalists have urged a permanent halt to the sale of drilling rights on federal land and waters.
CALCULATED GAMBLE? The ‘Nikkei’ reported that Appier Group is the first company from Taiwan to list in Tokyo since Trend Micro Inc’s Japanese debut in 1998 Shares of Appier Group Inc (沛星互動科技), which offers artificial intelligence (AI)-based software, yesterday rose above their listing price in the company’s trading debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, proceeding to raise ￥29.8 billion (US$271 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) priced at the top of its marketed range. The Taiwanese company’s shares were priced at ￥1,600 apiece in the IPO and got a significant bounce at the open, rising as much as 37 percent in early trading before paring gains to close up 19 percent at ￥1,900. Softbank Group Corp and ASEAN China Investment Fund III were among holders who offered
PLANNING NEEDED: Before allocating its chip supply, the contract chipmaker would strive to differentiate inventory from real demand, chairman Mark Liu said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shares fell 1.68 percent yesterday after the chipmaker warned about the risk of overcapacity with regards to less advanced semiconductor technology. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic and US-China trade tensions have led to “double booking” by clients amid mounting uncertainty over chip sourcing, which is part of the reason for the chip supply crunch. The pandemic has disrupted supply chains and driven inventory stockpiling, and the supply of chips and other raw materials is unpredictable, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of the annual Taiwan
TOP PRIORITY: Chinese chipmakers can now import raw materials and machinery tax-free through 2030 in an effort to reduce reliance on Taiwan, Europe and the US China yesterday announced tax breaks to spur growth of its semiconductor industry following US sanctions that alarmed the Chinese Communist Party by cutting off access to US processor chips for tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and some other companies. Leaders declared accelerating efforts to transform China into a self-reliant “technology power” to be this year’s top economic priority after the tariff dispute with Washington highlighted its reliance on US components for smartphones and other industries Beijing wants to develop. Chipmakers can import machinery and raw materials tax-free through 2030, the Chinese ministry of Finance and other agencies announced. It did not
Taiwan’s local content requirements for offshore wind farms do not contravene WTO rules, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. “During the second phase of offshore wind farm development, projects were awarded by selection or by auction,” Wang said. “The projects awarded by selection have to abide by rules concerning Taiwan-made components.” “It is true that we have encountered problems with implementing local content requirements, but we have since made adjustments,” Wang said. “We are highly cognizant and respectful of WTO rules.” Wang made the remarks in response to calls from EU officials on Tuesday for Taiwan to drop the requirements. Cristina