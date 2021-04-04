Asian shares climb after S&P 500 tops 4,000 points

AP, BANGKOK





Asian shares rose in listless trading Friday after a broad rally pushed the S&P 500 past 4,000 points for the first time.

Many markets, including those in Australia, Hong Kong and India, were closed for Good Friday.

Markets in Taiwan were closed on Friday for the Tomb Sweeping Day long weekend.

Tokyo surged more than 1 percent, and Seoul and Shanghai also gained.

The TAIEX on Thursday rose 0.85 percent to 16,571.28 points, up 1.6 percent weekly. Various industries are getting a lift from US President Joe Biden’s massive infrastructural renewal initiative.

“As we enter Q2, optimism abounds as unquestionably spring is in the air with the macro focus squarely on the US and the Biden administration infrastructure plan,” AxiCorp Financial Services Pty chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes said in a report.

Hopes are rising that the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the boost to spending would spur a powerful rebound in US hiring this year.

US government data on Friday showed that US nonfarm payrolls surged by 916,000 last month, the largest gain since August last year.

In Tokyo, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index rose 1.58 percent, or 465.13 points, to end at 29,854.00, up 2.3 percent weekly, while the broader TOPIX gained 0.71 percent, or 13.98 points, to 1,971.62, but fell 0.6 percent for the week.

Audio equipment maker Onkyo Corp’s shares plunged more than 14 percent after falling 68 percent on Thursday as the company is due to be delisted in Tokyo after it reported a negative net worth for two straight years.

“The Nikkei index rose after the US indexes finished higher, but the gains on the Japanese markets narrowed due to profit-taking,” Okasan Securities senior strategist Yoshihiro Ito said.

The Shanghai Composite Index on Friday rose 0.5 percent to 3,484.39 points, bringing its weekly gain to 1.9 percent.

South Korea’s KOSPI added 0.8 percent to 3,112.80 points, up 2.4 percent for the week.

Additional reporting by AFP and Reuters, with staff writer