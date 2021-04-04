Asian shares rose in listless trading Friday after a broad rally pushed the S&P 500 past 4,000 points for the first time.
Many markets, including those in Australia, Hong Kong and India, were closed for Good Friday.
Markets in Taiwan were closed on Friday for the Tomb Sweeping Day long weekend.
Tokyo surged more than 1 percent, and Seoul and Shanghai also gained.
The TAIEX on Thursday rose 0.85 percent to 16,571.28 points, up 1.6 percent weekly. Various industries are getting a lift from US President Joe Biden’s massive infrastructural renewal initiative.
“As we enter Q2, optimism abounds as unquestionably spring is in the air with the macro focus squarely on the US and the Biden administration infrastructure plan,” AxiCorp Financial Services Pty chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes said in a report.
Hopes are rising that the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the boost to spending would spur a powerful rebound in US hiring this year.
US government data on Friday showed that US nonfarm payrolls surged by 916,000 last month, the largest gain since August last year.
In Tokyo, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index rose 1.58 percent, or 465.13 points, to end at 29,854.00, up 2.3 percent weekly, while the broader TOPIX gained 0.71 percent, or 13.98 points, to 1,971.62, but fell 0.6 percent for the week.
Audio equipment maker Onkyo Corp’s shares plunged more than 14 percent after falling 68 percent on Thursday as the company is due to be delisted in Tokyo after it reported a negative net worth for two straight years.
“The Nikkei index rose after the US indexes finished higher, but the gains on the Japanese markets narrowed due to profit-taking,” Okasan Securities senior strategist Yoshihiro Ito said.
The Shanghai Composite Index on Friday rose 0.5 percent to 3,484.39 points, bringing its weekly gain to 1.9 percent.
South Korea’s KOSPI added 0.8 percent to 3,112.80 points, up 2.4 percent for the week.
Additional reporting by AFP and Reuters, with staff writer
CALCULATED GAMBLE? The ‘Nikkei’ reported that Appier Group is the first company from Taiwan to list in Tokyo since Trend Micro Inc’s Japanese debut in 1998 Shares of Appier Group Inc (沛星互動科技), which offers artificial intelligence (AI)-based software, yesterday rose above their listing price in the company’s trading debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, proceeding to raise ￥29.8 billion (US$271 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) priced at the top of its marketed range. The Taiwanese company’s shares were priced at ￥1,600 apiece in the IPO and got a significant bounce at the open, rising as much as 37 percent in early trading before paring gains to close up 19 percent at ￥1,900. Softbank Group Corp and ASEAN China Investment Fund III were among holders who offered
PLANNING NEEDED: Before allocating its chip supply, the contract chipmaker would strive to differentiate inventory from real demand, chairman Mark Liu said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shares fell 1.68 percent yesterday after the chipmaker warned about the risk of overcapacity with regards to less advanced semiconductor technology. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic and US-China trade tensions have led to “double booking” by clients amid mounting uncertainty over chip sourcing, which is part of the reason for the chip supply crunch. The pandemic has disrupted supply chains and driven inventory stockpiling, and the supply of chips and other raw materials is unpredictable, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of the annual Taiwan
TOP PRIORITY: Chinese chipmakers can now import raw materials and machinery tax-free through 2030 in an effort to reduce reliance on Taiwan, Europe and the US China yesterday announced tax breaks to spur growth of its semiconductor industry following US sanctions that alarmed the Chinese Communist Party by cutting off access to US processor chips for tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and some other companies. Leaders declared accelerating efforts to transform China into a self-reliant “technology power” to be this year’s top economic priority after the tariff dispute with Washington highlighted its reliance on US components for smartphones and other industries Beijing wants to develop. Chipmakers can import machinery and raw materials tax-free through 2030, the Chinese ministry of Finance and other agencies announced. It did not
Taiwan’s local content requirements for offshore wind farms do not contravene WTO rules, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. “During the second phase of offshore wind farm development, projects were awarded by selection or by auction,” Wang said. “The projects awarded by selection have to abide by rules concerning Taiwan-made components.” “It is true that we have encountered problems with implementing local content requirements, but we have since made adjustments,” Wang said. “We are highly cognizant and respectful of WTO rules.” Wang made the remarks in response to calls from EU officials on Tuesday for Taiwan to drop the requirements. Cristina