World Business Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Treasury backs sanctions

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo on Thursday started a review of US economic and financial sanctions, underscoring the need to use them as a strong, viable policy tool, the Department of the Treasury said in a statement. Adeyemo met with academics and other experts on sanctions, who affirmed the role of sanctions as a key instrument of the US’ national security and foreign policy, the statement said. Participants, including former representative Howard Berman, former Department of State senior official Paula Dobriansky and a former senior Treasury official, agreed about the “value of coordination with allies and partners,” it said.

ECONOMY

Inequality worsened: IMF

The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened long-standing inequalities around the world, which left unaddressed, could undermine economic stability and lead to unrest, the IMF said on Thursday. The poorest families have been hit particularly hard, and the damage to education could last for years, it said in a report released ahead of next week’s Spring meetings. “COVID-19 has exposed and exacerbated preexisting inequalities in incomes and access to basic public services, such as healthcare and vaccination, both within and across countries,” the report said. “Disruptions to education threaten social mobility by leaving long-lasting effects on children and youth, especially those from poorer households.” Increasing reliance on digital work and schooling worsen the impact, making it harder for low-skilled workers to find jobs, it said.

GAMING

Timi ‘largest’ developer

Chinese tech giant Tencent’s (騰訊) Timi Studios (天美工作室群), maker of popular video games Honor of Kings and Call of Duty Mobile, generated revenue of US$10 billion last year, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. That would make Timi the world’s largest developer, the sources said, which many industry watchers had suspected to be the case. It also provides a hefty basis for its ambitions to move beyond mobile games and compete directly with global heavyweights developing expensive “AAA” titles on platforms such as desktop computers, Sony’s PlayStation, Nintendo’s Switch and Microsoft’s Xbox. In a recruitment notice last month, a Timi engineer wrote that the firm aims to create a new AAA game that resembles the virtual community from the movie Ready Player One, and would “compete head-to-head against big powers from Japan, [South] Korea, Europe and US.”

EQUITIES

Shanghai tightens scrutiny

The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) yesterday said it is tightening scrutiny over corporate bond issuance, and has punished a brokerage for lax due diligence in bond underwriting. The move comes after Chinese exchanges strengthened inspections on initial public offerings (IPOs), as regulators seek to limit financial risks while promoting growth of Chinese capital markets. China has about US$4.5 trillion of outstanding corporate bonds traded on the country’s exchanges and the interbank market. SSE said it has launched onsite inspections on select bond issuance applicants, with a focus on robustness of due diligence by underwriters. The bourse said in a statement it publicly censured metal products maker Ningxia Yuangao Industrial Group Co (寧夏遠高實業集團) for “fake” and inadequate disclosure ahead of its default, and sent warning letters to its underwriter Huaxi Securities Co (華西證券) and its law firm.