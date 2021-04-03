UNITED STATES
Treasury backs sanctions
Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo on Thursday started a review of US economic and financial sanctions, underscoring the need to use them as a strong, viable policy tool, the Department of the Treasury said in a statement. Adeyemo met with academics and other experts on sanctions, who affirmed the role of sanctions as a key instrument of the US’ national security and foreign policy, the statement said. Participants, including former representative Howard Berman, former Department of State senior official Paula Dobriansky and a former senior Treasury official, agreed about the “value of coordination with allies and partners,” it said.
ECONOMY
Inequality worsened: IMF
The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened long-standing inequalities around the world, which left unaddressed, could undermine economic stability and lead to unrest, the IMF said on Thursday. The poorest families have been hit particularly hard, and the damage to education could last for years, it said in a report released ahead of next week’s Spring meetings. “COVID-19 has exposed and exacerbated preexisting inequalities in incomes and access to basic public services, such as healthcare and vaccination, both within and across countries,” the report said. “Disruptions to education threaten social mobility by leaving long-lasting effects on children and youth, especially those from poorer households.” Increasing reliance on digital work and schooling worsen the impact, making it harder for low-skilled workers to find jobs, it said.
GAMING
Timi ‘largest’ developer
Chinese tech giant Tencent’s (騰訊) Timi Studios (天美工作室群), maker of popular video games Honor of Kings and Call of Duty Mobile, generated revenue of US$10 billion last year, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. That would make Timi the world’s largest developer, the sources said, which many industry watchers had suspected to be the case. It also provides a hefty basis for its ambitions to move beyond mobile games and compete directly with global heavyweights developing expensive “AAA” titles on platforms such as desktop computers, Sony’s PlayStation, Nintendo’s Switch and Microsoft’s Xbox. In a recruitment notice last month, a Timi engineer wrote that the firm aims to create a new AAA game that resembles the virtual community from the movie Ready Player One, and would “compete head-to-head against big powers from Japan, [South] Korea, Europe and US.”
EQUITIES
Shanghai tightens scrutiny
The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) yesterday said it is tightening scrutiny over corporate bond issuance, and has punished a brokerage for lax due diligence in bond underwriting. The move comes after Chinese exchanges strengthened inspections on initial public offerings (IPOs), as regulators seek to limit financial risks while promoting growth of Chinese capital markets. China has about US$4.5 trillion of outstanding corporate bonds traded on the country’s exchanges and the interbank market. SSE said it has launched onsite inspections on select bond issuance applicants, with a focus on robustness of due diligence by underwriters. The bourse said in a statement it publicly censured metal products maker Ningxia Yuangao Industrial Group Co (寧夏遠高實業集團) for “fake” and inadequate disclosure ahead of its default, and sent warning letters to its underwriter Huaxi Securities Co (華西證券) and its law firm.
CALCULATED GAMBLE? The ‘Nikkei’ reported that Appier Group is the first company from Taiwan to list in Tokyo since Trend Micro Inc’s Japanese debut in 1998 Shares of Appier Group Inc (沛星互動科技), which offers artificial intelligence (AI)-based software, yesterday rose above their listing price in the company’s trading debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, proceeding to raise ￥29.8 billion (US$271 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) priced at the top of its marketed range. The Taiwanese company’s shares were priced at ￥1,600 apiece in the IPO and got a significant bounce at the open, rising as much as 37 percent in early trading before paring gains to close up 19 percent at ￥1,900. Softbank Group Corp and ASEAN China Investment Fund III were among holders who offered
PLANNING NEEDED: Before allocating its chip supply, the contract chipmaker would strive to differentiate inventory from real demand, chairman Mark Liu said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shares fell 1.68 percent yesterday after the chipmaker warned about the risk of overcapacity with regards to less advanced semiconductor technology. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic and US-China trade tensions have led to “double booking” by clients amid mounting uncertainty over chip sourcing, which is part of the reason for the chip supply crunch. The pandemic has disrupted supply chains and driven inventory stockpiling, and the supply of chips and other raw materials is unpredictable, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of the annual Taiwan
TOP PRIORITY: Chinese chipmakers can now import raw materials and machinery tax-free through 2030 in an effort to reduce reliance on Taiwan, Europe and the US China yesterday announced tax breaks to spur growth of its semiconductor industry following US sanctions that alarmed the Chinese Communist Party by cutting off access to US processor chips for tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and some other companies. Leaders declared accelerating efforts to transform China into a self-reliant “technology power” to be this year’s top economic priority after the tariff dispute with Washington highlighted its reliance on US components for smartphones and other industries Beijing wants to develop. Chipmakers can import machinery and raw materials tax-free through 2030, the Chinese ministry of Finance and other agencies announced. It did not
In a Singapore government poster from the early 1970s, a young mother stands in a laundry-strewn apartment with a screaming infant on her hip. Her toddler is on the floor wailing and her husband stands disapprovingly in the doorway, disgusted by the messy home. A thought bubble appears above the woman’s head: “If only I hadn’t married so early.” The message was part of a campaign to discourage teenage weddings and large families. When Singapore became independent in 1965, the average mother had at least four children. Lowering the birthrate was considered vital to eradicating poverty, and boosting education and