US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai on Thursday raised concerns about Vietnam’s currency practices during a virtual meeting with her Vietnamese counterpart.
Tai also addressed US concerns on illegal timber practices, digital trade and agriculture, according to a readout from her office of the meeting with Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh.
They agreed to a “sustained dialogue” in the future, it said.
Vietnam and the US “will continue to actively cooperate to comprehensively address the concerns to maintain stable trade relations,” the trade ministry said in a statement posted on its Web site.
Vietnam’s currency had become a target in the administration of former US president Donald Trump even as the former enemies continued to become closer to counter China’s rising military and economic might in the region.
The US has refrained from hitting Vietnam with punitive tariffs even after the US Department of the Treasury designated the Hanoi government as a currency manipulator and the US Office of the Trade Representative labeled Vietnam’s currency actions unreasonable and restrictive to US businesses.
The office’s determination in January was the result of an investigation that started last year under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 — the same legislation the Trump administration used to apply tariffs on billions of dollars of imports from China.
Vietnam’s central bank has maintained it does not use the exchange rate to create an unfair competitive advantage in international trade.
The Southeast Asian nation’s wood industry has vowed to tighten regulations and buy more US lumber to avoid punitive tariffs that would devastate the sector.
Tai and Anh plan to hold a meeting later this year under the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement to work on “resolving bilateral issues,” the US readout said.
