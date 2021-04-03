Sales of investment-linked life insurance policies denominated in foreign currencies surged 106 percent year-on-year to NT$30.41 billion (US$1.07 billion) in January, surpassing sales of traditional foreign-currency-based insurance policies for the first time, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed.
The growth could be attributed to consumers’ expectations that major economies would ease COVID-19 restrictions and rebound this year, which in turn would push up returns on investment-linked policies, Insurance Bureau Deputy Director-General Chang Yu-hui (張玉輝) said.
An investment-linked policy denominated in a foreign currency usually uses premiums paid by policyholders to invest in one or several overseas funds, whose returns are affected by their targets, such as foreign stocks and corporate bonds.
With the New Taiwan dollar gaining strength against the US dollar, some investors found it “a good bargain” to exchange their local currency holdings to purchase US dollar-denominated policies, Chang said.
The exchange rate of the US dollar against the New Taiwan dollar fell from 28.508 on Dec. 31 to 28.412 on Jan. 29, data from the central bank showed.
That might explain why investment-linked policies denominated in US dollars reported the fastest growth among all foreign currencies in January, the commission said.
First-year premiums of US dollar-based investment-linked policies surged 151 percent annually to US$1.04 billion in January, accounting for 98 percent of all types of foreign-currency policies, the data showed.
By comparison, policies denominated in yuan and Australian dollars dropped 65 percent to 104 million yuan (US$15.8 million) and 22 percent to A$18 million (US$13.7 million) respectively, the data showed.
On the other hand, sales of traditional life insurance policies denominated in foreign currencies declined 32 percent year-on-year to NT$29.86 billion in January, with first-year premiums of policies denominated in US dollars, yuan and Australian dollars falling 25 percent, 89 percent and 65 percent respectively, the data showed.
The decline could be attributed to life insurers keeping declared interest rates, which are used to calculate policyholders’ rates, at a lower level than last year, the commission said.
Overall, foreign-currency based insurance policies’ sales totaled NT$60.27 billion in January, up 3 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.
The FSC earlier this month said it was amending a regulation to raise the cap on sales of insurance policies denominated in foreign currencies from 35 to 40 percent, it said.
The revised regulation is expected to take effect on July 1, it said.
