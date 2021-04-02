SOUTH KOREA
Exports surge 16.6%
Exports last month rose the most in more than two years amid continued robust gains in manufacturing activity. Overseas shipments increased 16.6 percent from a year earlier to US$53.8 billion, the highest for the month, the Ministry of Trade Industry and Energy said yesterday, matching economists’ forecasts. Exports to the EU and the US gained strongly, with values reaching some of the highest levels on record. Sales to China also racked up further solid increases.
MACAU
Gambling revenue rises
Gambling revenue last month rose 58 percent year-on-year, with the world’s biggest casino hub seeing a pickup in visitors from its key market — mainland China — due to a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions that had affected travel. Last month’s figure was 8.3 billion patacas (US$1 billion) according to data released by the government yesterday. Gaming revenue last year slumped due to travel restrictions.
SINGAPORE
Home prices stoke concern
Home prices grew at a faster pace last quarter, stoking concerns that the government could join other nations that are introducing measures to calm the market. Private property values increased 2.9 percent in the three months ended on Wednesday, preliminary figures from the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed. That is the biggest gain since the second quarter of 2018. Home prices rose 2.1 percent in the final quarter of last year, while for the whole of last year, values jumped by 2.2 percent.
UNITED KINGDOM
Business finances worsen
Businesses saw their financial position worsen in the first quarter as the third major lockdown in a year took its toll on an already weakened economy. A survey by the Chambers of Commerce found that cash flows deteriorated at 41 percent of firms in the first three months of the year, while one in five reported an improvement. The situation was worst for hotels and catering companies, which have mostly been closed since early January. Eight out of 10 businesses in that sector reported a downturn in their finances.
AUTOMAKERS
Ford to idle plants
Ford Motor Co is idling production at two profitable truck plants that make its best-selling F-150 pickup as a global semiconductor shortage worsens. Its plant in Dearborn, Michigan, is to shut for two weeks starting on Monday next week, the automaker said in a statement on Wednesday. Ford is also to cease production of the F-150 at its Kansas City plant next week. The company is canceling overtime shifts at the plants through June. The company is in the middle of rolling out a redesigned version of the F-150 and preparing to build a battery-powered model of the truck in Dearborn starting later this year.
TECHNOLOGY
Glovo raises 450m euros
Glovo, a Spanish delivery app, has raised 450 million euros (US$528 million) in a fundraising round to help it expand its quick-delivery service and grocery operations in Europe. US investors Lugard Road Capital and Luxor Capital Group led the round, which also included investments from German delivery app Delivery Hero SE, Drake Enterprises and GP Bullhound, the company said in a statement yesterday. Glovo is to use the funds to expand its Q-Commerce unit, which is responsible for grocery and retail deliveries, as well as “dark stores,” which are small warehouses.
CALCULATED GAMBLE? The ‘Nikkei’ reported that Appier Group is the first company from Taiwan to list in Tokyo since Trend Micro Inc’s Japanese debut in 1998 Shares of Appier Group Inc (沛星互動科技), which offers artificial intelligence (AI)-based software, yesterday rose above their listing price in the company’s trading debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, proceeding to raise ￥29.8 billion (US$271 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) priced at the top of its marketed range. The Taiwanese company’s shares were priced at ￥1,600 apiece in the IPO and got a significant bounce at the open, rising as much as 37 percent in early trading before paring gains to close up 19 percent at ￥1,900. Softbank Group Corp and ASEAN China Investment Fund III were among holders who offered
TOP PRIORITY: Chinese chipmakers can now import raw materials and machinery tax-free through 2030 in an effort to reduce reliance on Taiwan, Europe and the US China yesterday announced tax breaks to spur growth of its semiconductor industry following US sanctions that alarmed the Chinese Communist Party by cutting off access to US processor chips for tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and some other companies. Leaders declared accelerating efforts to transform China into a self-reliant “technology power” to be this year’s top economic priority after the tariff dispute with Washington highlighted its reliance on US components for smartphones and other industries Beijing wants to develop. Chipmakers can import machinery and raw materials tax-free through 2030, the Chinese ministry of Finance and other agencies announced. It did not
PLANNING NEEDED: Before allocating its chip supply, the contract chipmaker would strive to differentiate inventory from real demand, chairman Mark Liu said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shares fell 1.68 percent yesterday after the chipmaker warned about the risk of overcapacity with regards to less advanced semiconductor technology. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic and US-China trade tensions have led to “double booking” by clients amid mounting uncertainty over chip sourcing, which is part of the reason for the chip supply crunch. The pandemic has disrupted supply chains and driven inventory stockpiling, and the supply of chips and other raw materials is unpredictable, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of the annual Taiwan
IN THE CROSSHAIRS: Muji and Uniqlo join H&M and Nike, which have faced calls for a boycott due to their positions against forced labor in Xinjiang Japanese brands Muji and Uniqlo yesterday became the latest to be embroiled in an escalating controversy over cotton sourced from China’s Xinjiang region. Ryohin Keikaku Co, the operator of the Muji chain of minimalist furniture and lifestyle stores, saw its shares tumble after it issued a statement saying it was “deeply concerned” about reports of human rights abuses in the area, while several Chinese celebrities abruptly cut ties with Uniqlo, the clothing brand owned by Fast Retailing Co. The firms join the likes of Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) and Nike Inc, which have seen their shares slammed after facing calls to