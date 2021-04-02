World Business Quick Take

Agencies





SOUTH KOREA

Exports surge 16.6%

Exports last month rose the most in more than two years amid continued robust gains in manufacturing activity. Overseas shipments increased 16.6 percent from a year earlier to US$53.8 billion, the highest for the month, the Ministry of Trade Industry and Energy said yesterday, matching economists’ forecasts. Exports to the EU and the US gained strongly, with values reaching some of the highest levels on record. Sales to China also racked up further solid increases.

MACAU

Gambling revenue rises

Gambling revenue last month rose 58 percent year-on-year, with the world’s biggest casino hub seeing a pickup in visitors from its key market — mainland China — due to a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions that had affected travel. Last month’s figure was 8.3 billion patacas (US$1 billion) according to data released by the government yesterday. Gaming revenue last year slumped due to travel restrictions.

SINGAPORE

Home prices stoke concern

Home prices grew at a faster pace last quarter, stoking concerns that the government could join other nations that are introducing measures to calm the market. Private property values increased 2.9 percent in the three months ended on Wednesday, preliminary figures from the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed. That is the biggest gain since the second quarter of 2018. Home prices rose 2.1 percent in the final quarter of last year, while for the whole of last year, values jumped by 2.2 percent.

UNITED KINGDOM

Business finances worsen

Businesses saw their financial position worsen in the first quarter as the third major lockdown in a year took its toll on an already weakened economy. A survey by the Chambers of Commerce found that cash flows deteriorated at 41 percent of firms in the first three months of the year, while one in five reported an improvement. The situation was worst for hotels and catering companies, which have mostly been closed since early January. Eight out of 10 businesses in that sector reported a downturn in their finances.

AUTOMAKERS

Ford to idle plants

Ford Motor Co is idling production at two profitable truck plants that make its best-selling F-150 pickup as a global semiconductor shortage worsens. Its plant in Dearborn, Michigan, is to shut for two weeks starting on Monday next week, the automaker said in a statement on Wednesday. Ford is also to cease production of the F-150 at its Kansas City plant next week. The company is canceling overtime shifts at the plants through June. The company is in the middle of rolling out a redesigned version of the F-150 and preparing to build a battery-powered model of the truck in Dearborn starting later this year.

TECHNOLOGY

Glovo raises 450m euros

Glovo, a Spanish delivery app, has raised 450 million euros (US$528 million) in a fundraising round to help it expand its quick-delivery service and grocery operations in Europe. US investors Lugard Road Capital and Luxor Capital Group led the round, which also included investments from German delivery app Delivery Hero SE, Drake Enterprises and GP Bullhound, the company said in a statement yesterday. Glovo is to use the funds to expand its Q-Commerce unit, which is responsible for grocery and retail deliveries, as well as “dark stores,” which are small warehouses.