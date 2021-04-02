Micron Technology Inc, the largest US maker of memory chips, on Wednesday gave a bullish forecast, buoyed by demand for semiconductors that store data on computers and smartphones.
Revenue this quarter would be US$7.1 billion, plus or minus US$200 million, Micron said in a statement.
That compares with an average estimate by analysts of US$6.85 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Photo: Reuters
Profit, excluding certain items, would be about US$1.62 per share, plus or minus US$0.07, the Boise, Idaho-based company said.
Wall Street was looking for US$1.34 a share.
Demand for memory chips, which help process and store data, has been boosted by purchases of computers and other devices needed to work and study from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Micron and rivals Samsung Electronics Co and SK Hynix Inc are rushing to increase supply.
Countries are rolling out COVID-19 vaccines at different rates, so the economy would recover in stages this year and into next year, Micron chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra said in an interview.
That means demand for memory chips would remain strong and supply tight into next year, Mehrotra said.
Vehicles, servers and other devices come with more memory than they used to, while companies and consumers are spending on everything from smartphones to networking, he said.
That is supporting firm, secular demand across the industry, he said.
Prices of DRAM are rising rapidly amid “severe undersupply,” the company said in a presentation.
Supply will fall short of demand this year, Micron said.
In contrast, the supply of NAND flash, another type of storage chip, would exceed demand, Micron said.
This would require more cuts in capital expenditure to support profitability in this part of the industry, the company said.
Micron also warned about a water shortage in Taiwan, which has reduced water supply to one of the company’s DRAM factories.
“We are accelerating our water conservation efforts and have secured alternative sources of water,” Mehrotra said during a conference call with analysts. “At this time, we do not see an impact to DRAM production output; however, this is a developing situation that we are monitoring closely for the next several months.”
In its most recent quarter, DRAM provided 71 percent of Micron’s sales, with most of the balance coming from NAND revenue.
In the three months ended on March 4, Micron posted revenue of US$6.24 billion, up 30 percent from the same period last year.
Net income was US$1.1 billion, or US$0.98 a share, excluding certain items.
