Housing transactions last month climbed in four of the nation’s special municipalities — Kaohsiung, Taichung, Tainan and Taoyuan — rising by 8 to 19 percent from their levels at the same time last year, underpinned by real demand, real-estate brokerages said yesterday.
Taipei and New Taipei City had not released their data for the period.
Housing deals in Taoyuan rose 8.9 percent year-on-year to 4,005 units, while there was a 10.5 percent increase to 4,226 units in Taichung, local government data showed.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
Kaohsiung reported the fastest increase — 19.2 percent to 3,682 units — while Tainan had 8.3 percent growth to 2,060 units, data showed.
The results indicated that people with real demand pressed ahead with plans to buy homes, unaffected by tightening credit controls targeting owners of multiple homes and corporate buyers, Great Home Realty Co’s (大家房屋) researcher Mandy Lang (郎美囡) said.
Compared with February, which had fewer days, the advance is more drastic, ranging from 25.7 to 58 percent, Lang said.
Potential buyers assigned more importance to reports of labor and building material shortages that could translate into higher prices moving forward, she said.
Record-low interest rates have incentivized people to take action rather than wait and see, H&B Realty Co (住商不動產) lead researcher Jessica Hsu (徐佳馨) said.
Some buyers believed it wise to seek concessions from sellers who want to exit the market before lawmakers approve property tax revisions, analysts said.
The proposed revisions, which would impose punitive tax rates of 35 to 45 percent on houses resold within five years of purchase, have cleared committee review at the legislature, and are awaiting second and third readings.
