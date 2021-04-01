UK economy beats forecasts in final quarter of 2020

Reuters, LONDON





Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the British economy grew more quickly than previously thought in the final three months of last year, but still shrank by the most in more than three centuries last year as a whole, official data showed yesterday.

GDP increased 1.3 percent from October to December last year from the previous three-month period, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

That was stronger than an earlier estimate of 1 percent growth, as the office received more data in recent weeks.

People walk along the south bank of the River Thames in London on March 19. Photo: Reuters

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the growth rate to remain at 1 percent.

Last year, GDP fell 9.8 percent from 2019, only slightly less sharp than an initial estimate of a 9.9 percent slump.

Britain’s economy suffered the biggest drop of all members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) except for Argentina and Spain last year, OECD data has shown.

The British economy remained 7.3 percent smaller than before the pandemic, in inflation-adjusted terms, the second-biggest drop among eight major economies listed by the ONS.

However, in nominal terms — which is less affected by differences in the way economies compile the data — Britain stood middle of the pack.

Data also showed households were sitting on a big pile savings that the Bank of England thinks would fuel a jump in spending as the government lifts restrictions on the economy from now until late June.

The savings ratio rose to 16.1 percent from 14.3 percent in the third quarter, and for last year as a whole, it hit a record 16.3 percent, compared with 6.8 percent in 2019.

Separate data showed that Britain’s current account deficit widened to ￡26.3 billion (US$36.2 billion) in the fourth quarter, almost double the shortfall in the third quarter, as firms rushed to import goods before the Jan. 1 start to the UK’s less open trade relationship with the EU.

However, the deficit — a long-standing concern for investors because it leaves Britain reliant on foreign inflows of cash — came in below forecasts of ￡33 billion in the Reuters poll.

It was equivalent to 4.8 percent of GDP, or 4.2 percent excluding volatile movements of precious metals such as gold.