GERMANY
Union, employers reach deal
The country’s biggest industrial union and employers yesterday reached a deal that would give workers a one-time “corona bonus” and envisions an extra annual payment starting next year. The deal between employers and the IG Metall union was reached in North Rhine-Westphalia State, the country’s most populous. The agreement features a 500 euro (US$587) “corona bonus” for each employee to be paid out in June, with apprentices getting a 300 euro payment. Workers would then get what IG Metall said amounts to a 2.3 percent pay rise, which technically takes effect in July, but would not be paid out until February next year.
Photo: AP
FRANCE
Consumer confidence rises
Consumer confidence rose unexpectedly this month, despite new COVID-19 restrictions on large parts of the country, official data showed yesterday. The INSEE stats agency said its monthly consumer sentiment index rose to its highest level since December last year to 94 points from 91 in February. Households were their least pessimistic about prospects for the general economic situation since March last year. Concerns about unemployment were at their lowest since April last year, while households said they were more inclined to save extra cash than spend it. The measure of savings intentions was at its highest since the survey began in 1972.
EUROPEAN UNION
Moody’s fined over breaches
The bloc’s markets watchdog yesterday said it has fined credit ratings firm Moody’s Investors Service 3.7 million euros for breaching rules including the failure to disclose conflicts of interests. All the breaches resulted from negligence on the part of the company, the European Securities and Markets Authority said, adding that the fine was for five Moody’s entities based in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK. The authority said Moody’s had inadequate internal policies and procedures to manage shareholder conflicts of interest. The breaches took place between 2013 and 2017, it said.
INDEX COMPILERS
China weighting announced
Chinese sovereign bonds are to hold a 5.25 percent weighting in FTSE Russell’s flagship World Government Bond Index after a phased inclusion over a period of 36 months. The index compiler said in a statement that it would begin adding the debt in October, after affirming the inclusion at its review this month. The bonds would comprise 5.25 percent of the index on a market value-weighted basis when fully included, based on prices as of Thursday, it said. FTSE Russell, owned by the London Stock Exchange Group, adjusted its inclusion threshold for Chinese government bonds this month following feedback from market participants.
AUTOmakers
BYD profit skyrockets
BYD Co (比亞迪), the Chinese electric-vehicle maker in which Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc holds a stake, said profit more than doubled last year thanks to a recovery in demand in the world’s biggest vehicle market. Shenzhen-based BYD’s net income surged 162 percent to 4.2 billion yuan (US$644 million) last year, with operating revenue climbing to 153.5 billion yuan, according to its annual report. The company also estimated that first-quarter profit would rise as much as 166 percent. The profit guidance was lower than market expectations, Citigroup Inc said.
‘BAD NEWS’: An investment expert said that the effect of changes at Intel would depend on how it allocates capacity and resources to become a world-class foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares tumbled 3.03 percent yesterday as investors worried about an Intel Corp plan to return to the foundry business. The stock closed at NT$571 in Taipei trading, with turnover surging to 115.32 million shares, the most in about a month, after Intel chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger announced it would invest US$20 billion to build two new fabs in Arizona, as well as develop a new standalone foundry business to make chips for other companies. At the same time, Intel would bolster its partnerships with third-party foundries to farm out more production, Intel said in a
IN THE CROSSHAIRS: Muji and Uniqlo join H&M and Nike, which have faced calls for a boycott due to their positions against forced labor in Xinjiang Japanese brands Muji and Uniqlo yesterday became the latest to be embroiled in an escalating controversy over cotton sourced from China’s Xinjiang region. Ryohin Keikaku Co, the operator of the Muji chain of minimalist furniture and lifestyle stores, saw its shares tumble after it issued a statement saying it was “deeply concerned” about reports of human rights abuses in the area, while several Chinese celebrities abruptly cut ties with Uniqlo, the clothing brand owned by Fast Retailing Co. The firms join the likes of Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) and Nike Inc, which have seen their shares slammed after facing calls to
In a Singapore government poster from the early 1970s, a young mother stands in a laundry-strewn apartment with a screaming infant on her hip. Her toddler is on the floor wailing and her husband stands disapprovingly in the doorway, disgusted by the messy home. A thought bubble appears above the woman’s head: “If only I hadn’t married so early.” The message was part of a campaign to discourage teenage weddings and large families. When Singapore became independent in 1965, the average mother had at least four children. Lowering the birthrate was considered vital to eradicating poverty, and boosting education and
HIGH-VOLUME PRODUCTION: The new facility would have a capacity of up to 100,000 12-inch wafers per month and employ 3,000 workers, the chipmaker said Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday held a groundbreaking ceremony for a NT$278 billion (US$9.72 billion) fab in Miaoli County, to raise capacity as it is struggling to keep up with demand for its chips. Chip shortages earlier this year suspended operations at some vehicle factories and forced some smartphone makers to phase out lower-end models ahead of schedule. “All our product lines are fully utilized. We expect that the situation will last through the end of next year at least. So we have to build a new fab,” Powerchip chairman Frank Huang (黃崇仁) said on the sidelines of the ceremony. The severe