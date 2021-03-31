World Business Quick Take

Agencies





GERMANY

Union, employers reach deal

The country’s biggest industrial union and employers yesterday reached a deal that would give workers a one-time “corona bonus” and envisions an extra annual payment starting next year. The deal between employers and the IG Metall union was reached in North Rhine-Westphalia State, the country’s most populous. The agreement features a 500 euro (US$587) “corona bonus” for each employee to be paid out in June, with apprentices getting a 300 euro payment. Workers would then get what IG Metall said amounts to a 2.3 percent pay rise, which technically takes effect in July, but would not be paid out until February next year.

Photo: AP

FRANCE

Consumer confidence rises

Consumer confidence rose unexpectedly this month, despite new COVID-19 restrictions on large parts of the country, official data showed yesterday. The INSEE stats agency said its monthly consumer sentiment index rose to its highest level since December last year to 94 points from 91 in February. Households were their least pessimistic about prospects for the general economic situation since March last year. Concerns about unemployment were at their lowest since April last year, while households said they were more inclined to save extra cash than spend it. The measure of savings intentions was at its highest since the survey began in 1972.

EUROPEAN UNION

Moody’s fined over breaches

The bloc’s markets watchdog yesterday said it has fined credit ratings firm Moody’s Investors Service 3.7 million euros for breaching rules including the failure to disclose conflicts of interests. All the breaches resulted from negligence on the part of the company, the European Securities and Markets Authority said, adding that the fine was for five Moody’s entities based in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK. The authority said Moody’s had inadequate internal policies and procedures to manage shareholder conflicts of interest. The breaches took place between 2013 and 2017, it said.

INDEX COMPILERS

China weighting announced

Chinese sovereign bonds are to hold a 5.25 percent weighting in FTSE Russell’s flagship World Government Bond Index after a phased inclusion over a period of 36 months. The index compiler said in a statement that it would begin adding the debt in October, after affirming the inclusion at its review this month. The bonds would comprise 5.25 percent of the index on a market value-weighted basis when fully included, based on prices as of Thursday, it said. FTSE Russell, owned by the London Stock Exchange Group, adjusted its inclusion threshold for Chinese government bonds this month following feedback from market participants.

AUTOmakers

BYD profit skyrockets

BYD Co (比亞迪), the Chinese electric-vehicle maker in which Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc holds a stake, said profit more than doubled last year thanks to a recovery in demand in the world’s biggest vehicle market. Shenzhen-based BYD’s net income surged 162 percent to 4.2 billion yuan (US$644 million) last year, with operating revenue climbing to 153.5 billion yuan, according to its annual report. The company also estimated that first-quarter profit would rise as much as 166 percent. The profit guidance was lower than market expectations, Citigroup Inc said.