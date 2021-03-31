Highly leveraged Archegos Capital Management LLC’s downfall is the latest signal of investors’ hunger for risk-taking being far from satiated even after a run that has lifted the S&P 500 index about 80 percent in a year.
The impact of the hedge fund’s troubles seems to have been limited so far to a handful of stocks — from ViacomCBS Inc and Discovery Inc to the shares of investment banks who dealt with the fund, such as Credit Suisse Group AG — without rippling out into broader markets.
Yet, there are other signs that the mood has turned exuberant in the past few months, leading to potentially excessive risk-taking across asset classes.
Photo: Carlo Allegri, Reuters
Among those are the market’s robust appetite for special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and the popularity of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, as well as an 850 percent rally in the shares of GameStop Corp, fueled by retail investors with the help of options on sites such as Reddit Inc’s WallStreetBets.
“My guess is we are going to see a whole series of these examples and we will be looking back on this in several years and saying this was a period of phenomenal widespread risk-taking where standards were lowered,” Dynamic Beta Investments managing member Andrew Beer said.
Equities account for 50 percent of all assets held by households, mutual funds, pension funds and foreign investors, the highest level since the tech bubble of two decades ago, research from Goldman Sachs Group Inc showed.
Many investors are leveraging that stock exposure through options, with equity options trading volume up 85 percent last year from 2017, according to data from Trade Alert.
After a stretch of bearishness following the COVID-19 pandemic’s initial outbreak last year, both institutional and individual investors see better times ahead.
Fund managers in a Bank of America Global Research survey have ratcheted up their exposure to commodities to record highs — a bet on a global recovery — while cash levels stand near eight-year lows.
Meanwhile, nearly 51 percent of individual investors believe stocks will rise in the short term, compared with a historical average of 38 percent, according to the latest American Association of Individual Investors Sentiment Survey.
Plenty of investors have justified the optimism by pointing to the unprecedented amounts of stimulus doled out by the US Federal Reserve and US lawmakers, as well as a countrywide rollout of vaccines against COVID-19.
US Federal Reserve officials earlier signaled they expect growth of 6.5 percent this year, which if achieved would mark the fastest expansion since the 1980s, compared with a 3.5 percent contraction last year, the steepest annual downturn in more than seven decades.
While “the path higher for US stocks will be complicated and filled with fresh risks, US stocks will likely finish the year much higher,” Oanda Corp senior market analyst Edward Moya said.
However, confidence that markets would continue to rise can lead some investors to take risks such as overusing leverage, which helps magnify gains, but can also result in mushrooming losses if a trade goes the wrong way.
Archegos Capital’s troubles might have been one example of leverage gone awry.
The fund bought derivatives known as total return swaps, which allow investors to bet on stock price moves without owning the underlying securities, one source familiar with the trades said.
Archegos had assets of about US$10 billion, but held positions worth more than US$50 billion, said the source, who declined to be identified.
“Sentiment has definitely shifted to very bullish in 2021,” WallachBeth Capital senior strategist Ilya Feygin said. “When people become very confident, you know what happens — they take more risk.”
‘BAD NEWS’: An investment expert said that the effect of changes at Intel would depend on how it allocates capacity and resources to become a world-class foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares tumbled 3.03 percent yesterday as investors worried about an Intel Corp plan to return to the foundry business. The stock closed at NT$571 in Taipei trading, with turnover surging to 115.32 million shares, the most in about a month, after Intel chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger announced it would invest US$20 billion to build two new fabs in Arizona, as well as develop a new standalone foundry business to make chips for other companies. At the same time, Intel would bolster its partnerships with third-party foundries to farm out more production, Intel said in a
IN THE CROSSHAIRS: Muji and Uniqlo join H&M and Nike, which have faced calls for a boycott due to their positions against forced labor in Xinjiang Japanese brands Muji and Uniqlo yesterday became the latest to be embroiled in an escalating controversy over cotton sourced from China’s Xinjiang region. Ryohin Keikaku Co, the operator of the Muji chain of minimalist furniture and lifestyle stores, saw its shares tumble after it issued a statement saying it was “deeply concerned” about reports of human rights abuses in the area, while several Chinese celebrities abruptly cut ties with Uniqlo, the clothing brand owned by Fast Retailing Co. The firms join the likes of Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) and Nike Inc, which have seen their shares slammed after facing calls to
In a Singapore government poster from the early 1970s, a young mother stands in a laundry-strewn apartment with a screaming infant on her hip. Her toddler is on the floor wailing and her husband stands disapprovingly in the doorway, disgusted by the messy home. A thought bubble appears above the woman’s head: “If only I hadn’t married so early.” The message was part of a campaign to discourage teenage weddings and large families. When Singapore became independent in 1965, the average mother had at least four children. Lowering the birthrate was considered vital to eradicating poverty, and boosting education and
HIGH-VOLUME PRODUCTION: The new facility would have a capacity of up to 100,000 12-inch wafers per month and employ 3,000 workers, the chipmaker said Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday held a groundbreaking ceremony for a NT$278 billion (US$9.72 billion) fab in Miaoli County, to raise capacity as it is struggling to keep up with demand for its chips. Chip shortages earlier this year suspended operations at some vehicle factories and forced some smartphone makers to phase out lower-end models ahead of schedule. “All our product lines are fully utilized. We expect that the situation will last through the end of next year at least. So we have to build a new fab,” Powerchip chairman Frank Huang (黃崇仁) said on the sidelines of the ceremony. The severe