Friction between the US and China could give India the boost it needs to become a global tech hub, as long as the South Asian nation addresses long-standing roadblocks including excessive red tape and government inefficiency.
“Washington’s technology cold war with Beijing has resulted in strategic decoupling, promoting manufacturing supply chains to shift to new locations,” said a report released yesterday by the Asia-based Hinrich Foundation set up by US entrepreneur Merle Hinrich.
“India finds itself well positioned to absorb these supply chains,” it said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
A number of factors are working in India’s favor, said the foundation, which cited US President Joe Biden’s call for “China-free” supply chains in certain sectors, as well as India’s membership in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue with Australia, Japan and the US.
Leaders from those four nations held their first summit earlier this month, partly to address concerns about Beijing’s growing economic and military heft.
India and China engaged in violent clashes along their disputed Himalayan border last year, although efforts to cool tensions this year led to both armies pulling back troops in February.
Tech giants like Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Samsung Electronics Co that have relied on China for years are shifting production to India and Southeast Asia, a move that accelerated as tensions between Washington and Beijing mounted.
The COVID-19 pandemic is hastening the shift as companies take advantage of India’s new productivity incentive programs, enormous labor base, and rapidly growing domestic market for devices and Internet services.
“Everybody that I talk to in the tech sector is moving stuff out of China, anything that they consider sensitive,” said Alex Capri, a Singapore-based research fellow who authored the report.
India is also looking to reduce its own dependence on China, he said.
New Delhi would also have to address issues that have hampered growth of manufacturing, the report said, adding that excessive regulations, taxes and a lack of coordination between the central and state levels of government have deterred investors.
India’s path to tech hub status would depend on its ability to develop smartphone manufacturing, the report said, adding that China still has a large lead in the industry.
India could lobby Washington to persuade top chipmakers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) to open certain plants in the South Asian country, the Hinrich Foundation said.
