SEMICONDUCTORS
TSMC chair cites trade war
Global efforts to develop national self-sufficiency in chip production are “economically unrealistic,” while US-China trade tensions have contributed to the chip shortage snarling entire industries, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday. Speaking to reporters at an industry event in Hsinchu in his role as chairman of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association, Liu said that uncertainty surrounding US-China ties led to a shift in supply chains and pushed companies to stockpile inventories, while others rushed to fill the market gap left by Huawei Technologies Co (華為) after sanctions crippled its consumer business. “Uncertainties led to double booking, but actual capacity is larger than demand,” Liu said. How quickly those concerns are resolved “really depends on future US-China negotiations,” he added.
COMPUTERS
Acer, Asustek to raise prices
Leading PC brands Acer Inc (宏碁) and Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) are planning to raise notebook computer prices because of rising component prices and production costs, the companies said yesterday. The two firms did not specify the extent of the price increases or when they would take effect, although media reports said that prices would increase by 5 to 10 percent in the second quarter, which would be the highest price increase in a decade. Asustek said that the entire notebook computer supply chain has been under pressure to increase prices to secure the resources necessary to expand production capacity and meet market demand. The two firms said that an appropriate price increase would reflect the increase in production costs, while helping them to maintain their gross margins.
MANUFACTURING
Value Valves foresees orders
Value Valves Co (捷流閥業) is optimistic about rising demand from customers in the global shipbuilding, electronics and energy industries this year, the manufacturer of valves said on Monday. The company is also upbeat about a factory automation trend, which increases demand for automation controller applications, it said in a statement. As a result, the company expects to receive more orders from Taiwan, Southeast Asia and China this year, it said. On Monday, Value Valves reported record profit and revenue for last year, with net profit growing 3.69 percent year-on-year to NT$295 million (US$10.34 million) and revenue increasing 2.06 percent to NT$2.4 billion. With earnings per share of NT$7.55, the company’s board of directors has proposed to distribute a cash dividend of NT$5.11, which represents a payout ratio of 67.68 percent.
REAL ESTATE
Radium to ink Taipei pact
Real-estate developer Radium Life Tech Co (日勝生) on Monday said that it would sign a contract with the Taipei City Government in the first half of this year regarding its investment in an urban renewal project near the intersection of Guanqian Road and Xinyang Street, near Taipei Railway Station. The firm won the bid in December last year to develop a grade-A smart and green office building on the site. The firm reported that its construction business contributed 30 percent of its total revenue of NT$6.77 billion last year. Revenue increased 7 percent year-on-year, while net profit grew 43 percent to NT$667 million and earnings per share rose 53 percent to NT$0.69. The firm’s board of directors has proposed to distribute a cash dividend of NT$ 0.62 per share, it said.
‘BAD NEWS’: An investment expert said that the effect of changes at Intel would depend on how it allocates capacity and resources to become a world-class foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares tumbled 3.03 percent yesterday as investors worried about an Intel Corp plan to return to the foundry business. The stock closed at NT$571 in Taipei trading, with turnover surging to 115.32 million shares, the most in about a month, after Intel chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger announced it would invest US$20 billion to build two new fabs in Arizona, as well as develop a new standalone foundry business to make chips for other companies. At the same time, Intel would bolster its partnerships with third-party foundries to farm out more production, Intel said in a
HIGH-VOLUME PRODUCTION: The new facility would have a capacity of up to 100,000 12-inch wafers per month and employ 3,000 workers, the chipmaker said Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday held a groundbreaking ceremony for a NT$278 billion (US$9.72 billion) fab in Miaoli County, to raise capacity as it is struggling to keep up with demand for its chips. Chip shortages earlier this year suspended operations at some vehicle factories and forced some smartphone makers to phase out lower-end models ahead of schedule. “All our product lines are fully utilized. We expect that the situation will last through the end of next year at least. So we have to build a new fab,” Powerchip chairman Frank Huang (黃崇仁) said on the sidelines of the ceremony. The severe