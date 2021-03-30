World Business Quick Take

TRADE

US’ China tariffs to stay

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai (戴琪) has said the US is not yet ready to lift tariffs on Chinese imports, but could be open to talks with Beijing. Tai told the Wall Street Journal she understood that the levies were hitting some US companies and consumers, but they could also protect businesses. She said that suddenly axing the levies could harm the US economy unless a policy reversal is “communicated in a way so that the actors in the economy can make adjustments.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Exporters halt EU sales

More than one-fifth of small exporters have temporarily stopped sales to the EU and 4 percent have done so permanently, a survey showed yesterday, highlighting problems that have followed the Brexit trade deal. In the survey by the Federation of Small Businesses, 30 out of 132 exporters said that they had stopped sales to the EU temporarily, while five reported having done so permanently. Just more than one-10th said they had set up, or were thinking of establishing, a presence within an EU country, the research, conducted from March 1 to 15, showed.

GERMANY

Exporter optimism rises

Exporters are increasingly positive about benefiting from an increase in economic growth in Asia and the US a survey by the Ifo Institute for Economic Research showed yesterday. Their expectations rose to 24.9 points this month, the highest value since January 2011, from 11.9 points last month, the Munich-based institute said, adding that optimism had increased in nearly all sectors.

VIETNAM

GDP growth set to hit 6.5%

The economy remains on track to meet the government’s goal for the year, with officials bracing for a resurgence of demand that could send inflation to its highest level in years. GDP could still notch the 6.5 percent growth the government expects this year, said Le Trung Hieu, head of the General Statistics Office’s GDP department. He pointed to signs showing that the recovery is continuing, including gains in exports and foreign direct investment.

INTERNET

Bilibili down on HK debut

Video streaming site Bilibili (嗶哩嗶哩) yesterday sank on its first day of trading on Hong Kong’s stock exchange, as investors fretted over a global sell-off in Chinese tech shares. Bilibili’s opening price fell just more than 6 percent in early trading after the firm raised about US$2.6 billion in a secondary listing on Hong Kong’s bourse. Bilibili is already listed in New York. It is a fast-growing video streaming site with about 200 million mostly young Chinese users.

TELECOMS

Masmovil may buy Euskaltel

Masmovil Ibercom SA has offered 2.1 billion euros (US$2.5 billion) for smaller Spanish telecommunications rival Euskaltel SA, in a friendly deal set to shake up the country’s highly competitive market. Masmovil is offering 11.17 euros per share in cash — Euskaltel’s three largest shareholders, who own a combined 52 percent, have already accepted the deal, a regulatory filing on Sunday said. The offer marks a 16 percent premium to Friday’s closing price and Masmovil said that it already has financing in place, including bank debt.