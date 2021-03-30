TRADE
US’ China tariffs to stay
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai (戴琪) has said the US is not yet ready to lift tariffs on Chinese imports, but could be open to talks with Beijing. Tai told the Wall Street Journal she understood that the levies were hitting some US companies and consumers, but they could also protect businesses. She said that suddenly axing the levies could harm the US economy unless a policy reversal is “communicated in a way so that the actors in the economy can make adjustments.”
UNITED KINGDOM
Exporters halt EU sales
More than one-fifth of small exporters have temporarily stopped sales to the EU and 4 percent have done so permanently, a survey showed yesterday, highlighting problems that have followed the Brexit trade deal. In the survey by the Federation of Small Businesses, 30 out of 132 exporters said that they had stopped sales to the EU temporarily, while five reported having done so permanently. Just more than one-10th said they had set up, or were thinking of establishing, a presence within an EU country, the research, conducted from March 1 to 15, showed.
GERMANY
Exporter optimism rises
Exporters are increasingly positive about benefiting from an increase in economic growth in Asia and the US a survey by the Ifo Institute for Economic Research showed yesterday. Their expectations rose to 24.9 points this month, the highest value since January 2011, from 11.9 points last month, the Munich-based institute said, adding that optimism had increased in nearly all sectors.
VIETNAM
GDP growth set to hit 6.5%
The economy remains on track to meet the government’s goal for the year, with officials bracing for a resurgence of demand that could send inflation to its highest level in years. GDP could still notch the 6.5 percent growth the government expects this year, said Le Trung Hieu, head of the General Statistics Office’s GDP department. He pointed to signs showing that the recovery is continuing, including gains in exports and foreign direct investment.
INTERNET
Bilibili down on HK debut
Video streaming site Bilibili (嗶哩嗶哩) yesterday sank on its first day of trading on Hong Kong’s stock exchange, as investors fretted over a global sell-off in Chinese tech shares. Bilibili’s opening price fell just more than 6 percent in early trading after the firm raised about US$2.6 billion in a secondary listing on Hong Kong’s bourse. Bilibili is already listed in New York. It is a fast-growing video streaming site with about 200 million mostly young Chinese users.
TELECOMS
Masmovil may buy Euskaltel
Masmovil Ibercom SA has offered 2.1 billion euros (US$2.5 billion) for smaller Spanish telecommunications rival Euskaltel SA, in a friendly deal set to shake up the country’s highly competitive market. Masmovil is offering 11.17 euros per share in cash — Euskaltel’s three largest shareholders, who own a combined 52 percent, have already accepted the deal, a regulatory filing on Sunday said. The offer marks a 16 percent premium to Friday’s closing price and Masmovil said that it already has financing in place, including bank debt.
‘BAD NEWS’: An investment expert said that the effect of changes at Intel would depend on how it allocates capacity and resources to become a world-class foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares tumbled 3.03 percent yesterday as investors worried about an Intel Corp plan to return to the foundry business. The stock closed at NT$571 in Taipei trading, with turnover surging to 115.32 million shares, the most in about a month, after Intel chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger announced it would invest US$20 billion to build two new fabs in Arizona, as well as develop a new standalone foundry business to make chips for other companies. At the same time, Intel would bolster its partnerships with third-party foundries to farm out more production, Intel said in a
IN THE CROSSHAIRS: Muji and Uniqlo join H&M and Nike, which have faced calls for a boycott due to their positions against forced labor in Xinjiang Japanese brands Muji and Uniqlo yesterday became the latest to be embroiled in an escalating controversy over cotton sourced from China’s Xinjiang region. Ryohin Keikaku Co, the operator of the Muji chain of minimalist furniture and lifestyle stores, saw its shares tumble after it issued a statement saying it was “deeply concerned” about reports of human rights abuses in the area, while several Chinese celebrities abruptly cut ties with Uniqlo, the clothing brand owned by Fast Retailing Co. The firms join the likes of Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) and Nike Inc, which have seen their shares slammed after facing calls to
In a Singapore government poster from the early 1970s, a young mother stands in a laundry-strewn apartment with a screaming infant on her hip. Her toddler is on the floor wailing and her husband stands disapprovingly in the doorway, disgusted by the messy home. A thought bubble appears above the woman’s head: “If only I hadn’t married so early.” The message was part of a campaign to discourage teenage weddings and large families. When Singapore became independent in 1965, the average mother had at least four children. Lowering the birthrate was considered vital to eradicating poverty, and boosting education and
HIGH-VOLUME PRODUCTION: The new facility would have a capacity of up to 100,000 12-inch wafers per month and employ 3,000 workers, the chipmaker said Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday held a groundbreaking ceremony for a NT$278 billion (US$9.72 billion) fab in Miaoli County, to raise capacity as it is struggling to keep up with demand for its chips. Chip shortages earlier this year suspended operations at some vehicle factories and forced some smartphone makers to phase out lower-end models ahead of schedule. “All our product lines are fully utilized. We expect that the situation will last through the end of next year at least. So we have to build a new fab,” Powerchip chairman Frank Huang (黃崇仁) said on the sidelines of the ceremony. The severe