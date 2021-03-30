South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co plans to temporarily suspend production at its Ulsan No. 1 Plant due to a chip shortage, the Korea Economic Daily reported yesterday.
The affected Ulsan factory, which is to close from Monday next week to April 13, typically produces 311,000 vehicles per year, including the Kona Electric and the Ioniq 5.
“No decision has been made on the reported temporary suspension of the facility,” Hyundai said in a statement.
Photo: Jung Yeon-je, AFP
The Korea Economic Daily reported that production at the Ulsan No. 1 Plant was being suspended due to shortages of chips and power electronic modules.
Hyundai, until recently one of the least-affected automakers thanks to chip stockpiling, has become the latest automaker to halt manufacturing due to the shortage, which underscores the severity of the crisis.
Last week, Honda Motor Co Ltd and General Motors Co each announced that they would continue to suspend production at plants in North America over the coming weeks, citing the chip shortage among other reasons.
A confluence of factors — including plant shutdowns, demand for laptops and tablets, and sanctions against Chinese tech companies — has resulted in a global shortage of chips that has rattled the electronics sector since December last year.
Originally concentrated in the auto industry, the shortage has widened to affect a range of consumer electronics, including smartphones.
Separately yesterday, Italian metalworkers union UILM said that Stellantis NV would halt production at its plant in Melfi, Italy, from Friday to April 12 due to low demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Production at the plant — where the world’s fourth-largest automaker makes the Jeep Renegade and Compass models, as well as the Fiat 500X compact sports utility vehicle — has been repeatedly disrupted due to weak demand and chip shortages.
Last week, Italian metalworker union FIM-CISL said that the firm was considering permanently closing one of its two production lines at the Melfi plant to address excess capacity in Italy.
A Stellantis spokesman confirmed that the plant would be closed from Friday to April 12.
All of Melfi’s more than 7,000 workers are to be placed on a furlough scheme for the closure.
‘BAD NEWS’: An investment expert said that the effect of changes at Intel would depend on how it allocates capacity and resources to become a world-class foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares tumbled 3.03 percent yesterday as investors worried about an Intel Corp plan to return to the foundry business. The stock closed at NT$571 in Taipei trading, with turnover surging to 115.32 million shares, the most in about a month, after Intel chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger announced it would invest US$20 billion to build two new fabs in Arizona, as well as develop a new standalone foundry business to make chips for other companies. At the same time, Intel would bolster its partnerships with third-party foundries to farm out more production, Intel said in a
IN THE CROSSHAIRS: Muji and Uniqlo join H&M and Nike, which have faced calls for a boycott due to their positions against forced labor in Xinjiang Japanese brands Muji and Uniqlo yesterday became the latest to be embroiled in an escalating controversy over cotton sourced from China’s Xinjiang region. Ryohin Keikaku Co, the operator of the Muji chain of minimalist furniture and lifestyle stores, saw its shares tumble after it issued a statement saying it was “deeply concerned” about reports of human rights abuses in the area, while several Chinese celebrities abruptly cut ties with Uniqlo, the clothing brand owned by Fast Retailing Co. The firms join the likes of Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) and Nike Inc, which have seen their shares slammed after facing calls to
In a Singapore government poster from the early 1970s, a young mother stands in a laundry-strewn apartment with a screaming infant on her hip. Her toddler is on the floor wailing and her husband stands disapprovingly in the doorway, disgusted by the messy home. A thought bubble appears above the woman’s head: “If only I hadn’t married so early.” The message was part of a campaign to discourage teenage weddings and large families. When Singapore became independent in 1965, the average mother had at least four children. Lowering the birthrate was considered vital to eradicating poverty, and boosting education and
HIGH-VOLUME PRODUCTION: The new facility would have a capacity of up to 100,000 12-inch wafers per month and employ 3,000 workers, the chipmaker said Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday held a groundbreaking ceremony for a NT$278 billion (US$9.72 billion) fab in Miaoli County, to raise capacity as it is struggling to keep up with demand for its chips. Chip shortages earlier this year suspended operations at some vehicle factories and forced some smartphone makers to phase out lower-end models ahead of schedule. “All our product lines are fully utilized. We expect that the situation will last through the end of next year at least. So we have to build a new fab,” Powerchip chairman Frank Huang (黃崇仁) said on the sidelines of the ceremony. The severe