The US dollar on Friday lost some ground against major currencies, but hit a four-month peak on continued optimism about the US economy and rose to a nine-month high against the Japanese yen.
Against a basket of six major currencies, the greenback stood at 92.72, closing out the week with a gain of 0.87 percent.
It was shrugging off data showing that US consumer spending fell recently.
Photo: Reuters
The US dollar increased against the Japanese yen to ￥109.44.
“The dollar has gotten a second wind,” said Minh Trang, senior foreign exchange trader at Silicon Valley Bank, adding that the upward trend in the greenback “will come in spurts as bull markets do.”
Yields on US Treasuries rose, but held below one-year highs reached last week.
US jobless claims fell to a one-year low last week and US President Joe Biden said that he would double his vaccination plan after reaching his previous goal of 100 million shots 42 days ahead of schedule, both of which support optimism about the US dollar.
However, the New Taiwan dollar rose against the US dollar, gaining NT$0.008 to close at NT$28.602, but declined 0.49 percent from NT$28.463 a week earlier.
The euro was up 0.28 percent to US$1.1797, having managed to claw back ground from Thursday’s four-month low, although the common currency is still bruised by doubts over the slow pace of vaccinations and rising infections.
In a boost for the euro, business morale in the euro zone’s biggest economy Germany hit its highest level in almost two years in March as rising demand for manufactured goods kept factories humming.
“We left 2020 with the validation of the consensus view the dollar would weaken,” Indosuez Wealth Management chief investment officer Vincent Manuel said. “We have woken up in 2021 facing the reality that the US is growing much quicker than Europe ... so we have a massive divergence.”
Additional reporting by Reuters and CNA, with staff writer
‘BAD NEWS’: An investment expert said that the effect of changes at Intel would depend on how it allocates capacity and resources to become a world-class foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares tumbled 3.03 percent yesterday as investors worried about an Intel Corp plan to return to the foundry business. The stock closed at NT$571 in Taipei trading, with turnover surging to 115.32 million shares, the most in about a month, after Intel chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger announced it would invest US$20 billion to build two new fabs in Arizona, as well as develop a new standalone foundry business to make chips for other companies. At the same time, Intel would bolster its partnerships with third-party foundries to farm out more production, Intel said in a
WIDENING GAP: Foreign governments would have to invest US$30 billion per year for five years to catch up with TSMC and its main competitor, Samsung, an analyst said To finance production expansions, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) would issue up to NT$120 billion (US$4.13 billion) in bonds, the company said on Friday. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is to initially issue a batch of NT$21.1 billion in three unsecured corporate bond tranches: a five-year tranche of NT$4.8 billion with a coupon rate of 0.5 percent, a seven-year tranche of NT$11.4 billion with 0.55 percent and a 10-year tranche of NT$4.9 billion with 0.6 percent, TSMC said. The plan, approved by a board meeting last month, would increase production capacity through new facilities and equipment upgrades, and pollution prevention measures
‘MAXIMIZE OPERATIONS’: The government has pledged to supply sufficient water to high-tech firms, the economics minister said, while chipmakers are buying water trucks Taiwan is facing the most severe water shortage in 56 years due to a lack of rainfall, but it is also the best time for reservoir dredging, as lower water levels expose silt and sand, the Water Resources Agency said in a statement on Friday. As many reservoirs in Taiwan have over the years accumulated too much sediment and are losing storage capacity, the government has increased dredging efforts, the agency said in a statement. Last year, dredging at the nation’s reservoirs had removed 14.4 million cubic meters of sediment, the most on record and about 2.6 times the annual average,
Energy giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) yesterday posted a 44.4 percent slump in net profit last year due to lower crude prices, as the COVID-19 pandemic weighed heavily on global demand. Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s cash cow, has revealed consecutive falls in profits since it began disclosing earnings in 2019, piling pressure on government finances, as Riyadh pursues multibillion dollar projects to diversify the oil-reliant economy. “Aramco achieved a net income of US$49 billion in 2020,” the company said in a statement — down from US$88.2 billion in 2019. Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter, was hammered last year by the double