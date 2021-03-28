Oil in New York barely nudged this week despite whipsawing over several days, as renewed lockdowns in some regions blunted near-term demand outlooks and muted the effect of a standstill at the Suez.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for April delivery rose 4.12 percent to US$60.97 a barrel, but dropped 0.73 percent from a week earlier.
Brent crude for May delivery rose 4.23 percent to US$64.57 a barrel, and just barely eked out a gain of 0.06percent, snapping a streak of back-to-back weekly declines.
Photo: Reuters
Market volatility was the highest since November last year.
While optimism remains over the long-term outlook for a global demand rebound, the downbeat developments surrounding European lockdowns and rising case counts exacerbated an abrupt unwinding of long positions in a market that was signaling it might have rallied too far, too fast. Still, Goldman Sachs Group Inc said that crude’s decline in the past few weeks had overshot market fundamentals, and demand should still increase sharply through the northern hemisphere’s summer season.
The stage is set for crude’s rally, “but the whole recovery trade got a little bit ahead of itself and oil got a little bit ahead of itself,” said Jay Hatfield, chief executive officer at InfraCap in New York. “Once we get the real demand coming back, we can start to see prices heading to US$70, US$80 or even a superspike.”
Meanwhile, the Suez Canal remained blocked, with efforts to dislodge a massive container vessel expected to take until at least Wednesday. The effect on headline prices was muted.
The grounding of the MV Ever Given ship on Tuesday set off a chain of events that are wreaking havoc on global seaborne trade — shipping rates have increased, hundreds of vessels remain backed up in the channel and ships are rerouting to avoid the logjam.
Yet the effect on the oil market is likely smaller than it would have been in the past, with flows from the Middle East to Europe declining due to a long-term realignment of trade, and while plenty of oil is shipped from the North Sea to Asia, it is usually carried on tankers that are too large to pass through the canal.
Nevertheless, “the last days feel like oil investors are on a rollercoaster,” UBS Group AG commodity analyst Giovanni Staunovo said. “Drops are followed by a rise the day after, with fundamental news not being able to explain those shifts.”
Oil prices have come under renewed pressure recently amid softening physical demand, a strengthening dollar and the unwinding of long positions. The increased volatility over the past two weeks has been felt across oil markets.
Combined open interest in WTI and Brent has fallen nearly 7 percent to the lowest since January, refined product prices have slipped from the highs they hit after last month’s deep freeze and crude’s underlying market structure weakened.
Still, prices are up about 25 percent this year and there is confidence in the longer-term outlook as COVID-19 vaccination rates climb and OPEC+ keeps supply in check.
Beyond headline crude prices, the prompt timespread for global Brent crude flipped back into a bullish backwardation structure, where near-dated contracts are more expansive than later-dated ones, after briefly moving into a bearish contango earlier this week.
‘BAD NEWS’: An investment expert said that the effect of changes at Intel would depend on how it allocates capacity and resources to become a world-class foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares tumbled 3.03 percent yesterday as investors worried about an Intel Corp plan to return to the foundry business. The stock closed at NT$571 in Taipei trading, with turnover surging to 115.32 million shares, the most in about a month, after Intel chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger announced it would invest US$20 billion to build two new fabs in Arizona, as well as develop a new standalone foundry business to make chips for other companies. At the same time, Intel would bolster its partnerships with third-party foundries to farm out more production, Intel said in a
WIDENING GAP: Foreign governments would have to invest US$30 billion per year for five years to catch up with TSMC and its main competitor, Samsung, an analyst said To finance production expansions, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) would issue up to NT$120 billion (US$4.13 billion) in bonds, the company said on Friday. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is to initially issue a batch of NT$21.1 billion in three unsecured corporate bond tranches: a five-year tranche of NT$4.8 billion with a coupon rate of 0.5 percent, a seven-year tranche of NT$11.4 billion with 0.55 percent and a 10-year tranche of NT$4.9 billion with 0.6 percent, TSMC said. The plan, approved by a board meeting last month, would increase production capacity through new facilities and equipment upgrades, and pollution prevention measures
‘MAXIMIZE OPERATIONS’: The government has pledged to supply sufficient water to high-tech firms, the economics minister said, while chipmakers are buying water trucks Taiwan is facing the most severe water shortage in 56 years due to a lack of rainfall, but it is also the best time for reservoir dredging, as lower water levels expose silt and sand, the Water Resources Agency said in a statement on Friday. As many reservoirs in Taiwan have over the years accumulated too much sediment and are losing storage capacity, the government has increased dredging efforts, the agency said in a statement. Last year, dredging at the nation’s reservoirs had removed 14.4 million cubic meters of sediment, the most on record and about 2.6 times the annual average,
Energy giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) yesterday posted a 44.4 percent slump in net profit last year due to lower crude prices, as the COVID-19 pandemic weighed heavily on global demand. Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s cash cow, has revealed consecutive falls in profits since it began disclosing earnings in 2019, piling pressure on government finances, as Riyadh pursues multibillion dollar projects to diversify the oil-reliant economy. “Aramco achieved a net income of US$49 billion in 2020,” the company said in a statement — down from US$88.2 billion in 2019. Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter, was hammered last year by the double