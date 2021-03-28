Oil’s volatile week closes with a whimper

Oil in New York barely nudged this week despite whipsawing over several days, as renewed lockdowns in some regions blunted near-term demand outlooks and muted the effect of a standstill at the Suez.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for April delivery rose 4.12 percent to US$60.97 a barrel, but dropped 0.73 percent from a week earlier.

Brent crude for May delivery rose 4.23 percent to US$64.57 a barrel, and just barely eked out a gain of 0.06percent, snapping a streak of back-to-back weekly declines.

Market volatility was the highest since November last year.

While optimism remains over the long-term outlook for a global demand rebound, the downbeat developments surrounding European lockdowns and rising case counts exacerbated an abrupt unwinding of long positions in a market that was signaling it might have rallied too far, too fast. Still, Goldman Sachs Group Inc said that crude’s decline in the past few weeks had overshot market fundamentals, and demand should still increase sharply through the northern hemisphere’s summer season.

The stage is set for crude’s rally, “but the whole recovery trade got a little bit ahead of itself and oil got a little bit ahead of itself,” said Jay Hatfield, chief executive officer at InfraCap in New York. “Once we get the real demand coming back, we can start to see prices heading to US$70, US$80 or even a superspike.”

Meanwhile, the Suez Canal remained blocked, with efforts to dislodge a massive container vessel expected to take until at least Wednesday. The effect on headline prices was muted.

The grounding of the MV Ever Given ship on Tuesday set off a chain of events that are wreaking havoc on global seaborne trade — shipping rates have increased, hundreds of vessels remain backed up in the channel and ships are rerouting to avoid the logjam.

Yet the effect on the oil market is likely smaller than it would have been in the past, with flows from the Middle East to Europe declining due to a long-term realignment of trade, and while plenty of oil is shipped from the North Sea to Asia, it is usually carried on tankers that are too large to pass through the canal.

Nevertheless, “the last days feel like oil investors are on a rollercoaster,” UBS Group AG commodity analyst Giovanni Staunovo said. “Drops are followed by a rise the day after, with fundamental news not being able to explain those shifts.”

Oil prices have come under renewed pressure recently amid softening physical demand, a strengthening dollar and the unwinding of long positions. The increased volatility over the past two weeks has been felt across oil markets.

Combined open interest in WTI and Brent has fallen nearly 7 percent to the lowest since January, refined product prices have slipped from the highs they hit after last month’s deep freeze and crude’s underlying market structure weakened.

Still, prices are up about 25 percent this year and there is confidence in the longer-term outlook as COVID-19 vaccination rates climb and OPEC+ keeps supply in check.

Beyond headline crude prices, the prompt timespread for global Brent crude flipped back into a bullish backwardation structure, where near-dated contracts are more expansive than later-dated ones, after briefly moving into a bearish contango earlier this week.