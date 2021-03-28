Shares were higher across Asia on Friday after a strong gains on Wall Street driven by hopes of a powerful recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai all gained and US futures also were higher.
Hopes that economies will regain ground lost since last year’s first outbreaks of COVID-19 thanks to vaccinations and huge amounts of government have helped support stocks. At the same time, a quick rise in US interest rates has undercut those advances.
The US government reported the number of workers filing for unemployment benefits fell last week to its lowest level since before the pandemic, helping to boost sentiment.
“Although very much in the price, investors did take solace as the positive outlook for vaccines amid [US] President Joe Biden’s plan for an ‘economic rejuvenation,’ which underpinned risk overnight,” AxiCorp Financial Services Pty chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes said in a commentary.
In Taipei, the TAIEX closed up 245.74 points, or 1.53 percent, at 16,305.88, rising 1.47 percent from a week earlier. Turnover totaled NT$297.144 billion (US$10.39 billion).
Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index surged 1.56 percent to 29,176.7, but lost 2.07 percent from a week earlier, while the TOPIX gained 1.46 percent to 1,984.16, and posted a weekly decline of 1.39 percent.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng increased 1.57 percent to 28,336.43, but dropped 2.26 percent for the week.
In Seoul, the KOSPI rose 1.09 percent to 3,041.01, posting a slight increase of 0.05 percent from a week earlier.
The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.63 percent to 3,418.33, and rose 0.40 percent for the week, while India’s Sensex gained 1.17 percent to 49,008.5, but lost 1.7 percent from a week earlier.
Sydney’s S&P ASX/200 rose 0.49 percent to 6,824.2, and posted a weekly gain of 1.73 percent.
Investors have been moving money away from expensive tech stocks as part of a broader shift to stocks tied more closely to economic growth. There is a good chance the recovery could be surprisingly strong with little interference from the US Federal Reserve, Morgan Stanley Investment Management portfolio manager Andrew Slimmon said.
“There is a very clear message that the Fed is going to sit back and let the economy grow at a hotter rate, because their number one priority is unemployment,” he said. “That means there’s a good chance the economy overshoots.”
Additional reporting by staff writer, with CNA
