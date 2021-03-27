A planned executive order of US President Joe Biden would require many software vendors to notify their federal government customers when the companies have a cybersecurity breach, according to a draft seen by Reuters.
A US National Security Council spokeswoman said that no decision has been made on the final content of the executive order, which could be released as early as next week.
The SolarWinds Corp hack, which came to light in December last year, showed that “the federal government needs to be able to investigate and remediate threats to the services it provides the American people early and quickly. Simply put, you can’t fix what you don’t know about,” the spokeswoman said.
Photo: Reuters
In the SolarWinds case, hackers suspected of working for the Russian government infiltrated its network management software and added code that allowed hackers to spy on end users.
The hackers penetrated nine federal agencies and 100 companies, including Microsoft Corp and other major tech companies.
The proposed order would adopt measures long sought by security experts, including requiring multifactor authentication and encryption of data inside federal agencies.
The order would impose additional rules on programs deemed critical, such as requiring a “software bill of materials” that spells out what is inside.
An increasing amount of software activates other programs, expanding the risk of hidden vulnerabilities.
The notification requirement would have the most immediate impact.
The rule aims to override nondisclosure agreements, which vendors have said limited information sharing, and allow officials to view more intrusions.
The order also would compel vendors to preserve more digital records and work with the FBI and the US Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency when responding to incidents.
In practice, the changes would occur through updates to federal acquisition rules. Major software companies that sell to the government, like Microsoft and SalesForce, would be affected by the change, people familiar with the plans said.
In the past, the US Congress has tried to establish a national data breach notification law, but has failed because of industry resistance. Such a bill would have obligated companies that experience hacks to disclose them publicly through government agencies.
If finalized in close to the draft form, the executive order would partially achieve the broad disclosure goal. A new law on public disclosure might also be introduced.
The draft order would also create a cybersecurity incident response board, with representatives from federal agencies and cybersecurity companies.
The forum would encourage vendors and victims to share information, perhaps with a combination of incentives and liability protections.
‘BAD NEWS’: An investment expert said that the effect of changes at Intel would depend on how it allocates capacity and resources to become a world-class foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares tumbled 3.03 percent yesterday as investors worried about an Intel Corp plan to return to the foundry business. The stock closed at NT$571 in Taipei trading, with turnover surging to 115.32 million shares, the most in about a month, after Intel chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger announced it would invest US$20 billion to build two new fabs in Arizona, as well as develop a new standalone foundry business to make chips for other companies. At the same time, Intel would bolster its partnerships with third-party foundries to farm out more production, Intel said in a
WIDENING GAP: Foreign governments would have to invest US$30 billion per year for five years to catch up with TSMC and its main competitor, Samsung, an analyst said To finance production expansions, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) would issue up to NT$120 billion (US$4.13 billion) in bonds, the company said on Friday. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is to initially issue a batch of NT$21.1 billion in three unsecured corporate bond tranches: a five-year tranche of NT$4.8 billion with a coupon rate of 0.5 percent, a seven-year tranche of NT$11.4 billion with 0.55 percent and a 10-year tranche of NT$4.9 billion with 0.6 percent, TSMC said. The plan, approved by a board meeting last month, would increase production capacity through new facilities and equipment upgrades, and pollution prevention measures
‘MAXIMIZE OPERATIONS’: The government has pledged to supply sufficient water to high-tech firms, the economics minister said, while chipmakers are buying water trucks Taiwan is facing the most severe water shortage in 56 years due to a lack of rainfall, but it is also the best time for reservoir dredging, as lower water levels expose silt and sand, the Water Resources Agency said in a statement on Friday. As many reservoirs in Taiwan have over the years accumulated too much sediment and are losing storage capacity, the government has increased dredging efforts, the agency said in a statement. Last year, dredging at the nation’s reservoirs had removed 14.4 million cubic meters of sediment, the most on record and about 2.6 times the annual average,
Green energy investment is hot again in the US. To some, the new boom would raise the specter of the clean-tech bust that followed a streak of exuberance a decade ago. However, there are reasons to believe that this time the trend is no bubble or mirage. In the late 2000s and early 2010s, there was an explosion of investment in clean technology — renewable energy, plus other technologies to reduce carbon emissions. At first the money came largely from venture capitalists, but then the federal government stepped in and began providing cheap loans and subsidies. Then in 2011, solar manufacturer