Oil yesterday resumed gains as investors weighed the implications of a massive container ship still stuck in the Suez Canal after a volatile few days that saw prices swing wildly around US$60 per barrel.
Futures in New York climbed 2 percent after dropping 4.3 percent in the previous session.
The blockage has led to rising shipping rates and a gridlock of vessels waiting to pass through the vital artery, with efforts to dislodge the MV Ever Given expected to take until at least Wednesday.
Photo: AFP / CNES 2020
Delays freeing the vessel is forcing shipowners and traders to consider a costly alternative route around Africa.
Oil is still set for a third weekly drop, the longest run of losses since April last year, on a bearish outlook for near-term demand. US COVID-19 cases are rising again and some European countries renewed lockdowns in a setback for the recovery.
The effects on the oil market from the blockage is likely to be muted, with crude flows from the Middle East to Europe declining due to a long-term realignment of trade.
While plenty of oil is shipped from the North Sea to Asia, it is usually carried on tankers that are too large to pass through the canal.
There are ample oil-product supplies across the region, with inventories at the major hub of Singapore holding near the five-year average.
“There’s a lot of volatility in the market right now,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi. “Delays in reopening the Suez Canal can add a little bit of support, but the surging virus cases across Europe and the US, that’s going to limit the upside.”
Volatility in the oil market has climbed to the highest since November last year, and the prompt timespread for global Brent crude flipped briefly into a bearish contango on Tuesday.
It is back in a bullish backwardation structure — where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones.
Oil has sold off in the past few weeks amid softening physical demand, a stronger dollar and the unwinding of long positions.
Despite the recent declines, prices are still up more than 20 percent this year and there is confidence in the longer term outlook as vaccination rates climb and OPEC+ keeps supply in check.
The group meets next week to decide on its production policy for May.
‘BAD NEWS’: An investment expert said that the effect of changes at Intel would depend on how it allocates capacity and resources to become a world-class foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares tumbled 3.03 percent yesterday as investors worried about an Intel Corp plan to return to the foundry business. The stock closed at NT$571 in Taipei trading, with turnover surging to 115.32 million shares, the most in about a month, after Intel chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger announced it would invest US$20 billion to build two new fabs in Arizona, as well as develop a new standalone foundry business to make chips for other companies. At the same time, Intel would bolster its partnerships with third-party foundries to farm out more production, Intel said in a
WIDENING GAP: Foreign governments would have to invest US$30 billion per year for five years to catch up with TSMC and its main competitor, Samsung, an analyst said To finance production expansions, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) would issue up to NT$120 billion (US$4.13 billion) in bonds, the company said on Friday. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is to initially issue a batch of NT$21.1 billion in three unsecured corporate bond tranches: a five-year tranche of NT$4.8 billion with a coupon rate of 0.5 percent, a seven-year tranche of NT$11.4 billion with 0.55 percent and a 10-year tranche of NT$4.9 billion with 0.6 percent, TSMC said. The plan, approved by a board meeting last month, would increase production capacity through new facilities and equipment upgrades, and pollution prevention measures
‘MAXIMIZE OPERATIONS’: The government has pledged to supply sufficient water to high-tech firms, the economics minister said, while chipmakers are buying water trucks Taiwan is facing the most severe water shortage in 56 years due to a lack of rainfall, but it is also the best time for reservoir dredging, as lower water levels expose silt and sand, the Water Resources Agency said in a statement on Friday. As many reservoirs in Taiwan have over the years accumulated too much sediment and are losing storage capacity, the government has increased dredging efforts, the agency said in a statement. Last year, dredging at the nation’s reservoirs had removed 14.4 million cubic meters of sediment, the most on record and about 2.6 times the annual average,
Green energy investment is hot again in the US. To some, the new boom would raise the specter of the clean-tech bust that followed a streak of exuberance a decade ago. However, there are reasons to believe that this time the trend is no bubble or mirage. In the late 2000s and early 2010s, there was an explosion of investment in clean technology — renewable energy, plus other technologies to reduce carbon emissions. At first the money came largely from venture capitalists, but then the federal government stepped in and began providing cheap loans and subsidies. Then in 2011, solar manufacturer