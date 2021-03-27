US Fed holding out for full recovery

SIGNS OF PROGRESS: Applications for unemployment benefits fell to the lowest in a year last week, as vaccinations accelerated and business restrictions eased, data showed

The US central bank would wait until the economy has “all but fully recovered” to pull back the extraordinary monetary support it rolled out in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday.

“As we make substantial further progress toward our goals, we’ll gradually roll back the amount of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities we’re buying, and then in the longer run, we’ve set out a test that will enable us to raise interest rates,” Powell said in an interview on US National Public Radio’s Morning Edition show.

“We will — very, very gradually, over time, and with great transparency, when the economy has all but fully recovered — we will be pulling back the support that we provided during emergency times,” Powell said.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before a US Senate Banking Committee hearing in Washington on Dec. 1 last year. Photo: Reuters

Data released later on Thursday showed that applications for US unemployment benefits fell to the lowest in a year in the week ended on Saturday last week, signaling improvement for the labor market, as vaccinations accelerate and business restrictions ease in many states.

The Fed chief and his colleagues on the central bank’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) held interest rates near zero at the conclusion of their policy meeting last week and reiterated guidance that they would maintain their massive bond-buying campaign at a US$120 billion monthly pace until “substantial further progress” had been achieved on their goals for employment and inflation.

Longer-term interest rates have been on the rise since the Democratic Party won control of the US Senate in January, as investors have speculated that the Fed’s timeline for withdrawal of stimulus might be pulled forward, thanks in large part to the US$1.9 trillion relief package signed into law early this month.

Powell, in his fourth time speaking publicly this week, said during the interview that upgraded economic projections published following last week’s meeting reflected an acceleration in vaccinations against COVID-19 and the historic fiscal support from Washington.

The projections showed that Fed officials expect economic growth of 6.5 percent this year, which would mark the fastest annual pace of expansion since 1983.

They also revealed that seven of 18 FOMC participants expected it would be appropriate to begin raising rates by the end of 2023 — up from five in December last year, when the last round of projections was published.

“We’ve seen something like 85 million Americans have now had at least one shot. Daily shots are running at 2.5 million, and that’s going to enable us to reopen the economy sooner than might have been expected,” Powell said.

“The amount of fiscal support the economy has received is historically large, and that’s going to result in higher economic activity and hiring,” he said. “I’d want Congress to get the bulk of the credit here.”

The FOMC’s latest policy statement says it would not begin raising rates “until labor-market conditions have reached levels consistent with the committee’s assessments of maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2 percent and is on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time.”

Powell referred to that guidance during the interview when asked whether all of the money the Fed and US Congress have pumped into the economy to counter the effects of the pandemic would result in higher inflation.

“We are strongly committed to inflation that averages 2 percent over time,” he said. “If it were to be higher or lower than that, then we’d use our tools to move inflation back to 2 percent.”