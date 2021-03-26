World Business Quick Take

PHILIPPINES

Central bank holds key rate

The central bank yesterday held its key interest rate at a record low for a third straight meeting, even as it voiced concern about fast-rising prices. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas left the benchmark rate at 2 percent, as predicted by all 23 analysts in a Bloomberg survey. With inflation expected to breach the upper limit of its 2 to 4 percent target this year, the bank said that it is vigilant for any evidence that supply bottlenecks are sparking wider price pressures.

SWITZERLAND

SNB keeps expansive policy

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) yesterday kept its ultra-expansive monetary policy on hold, holding in place the world’s lowest interest rates and readiness to launch currency interventions, despite a recent weakening in the Swiss franc. The central bank kept its policy rate locked at minus-0.75 percent, as unanimously forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. As expected, it also retained the interest rate it charges commercial banks on some deposits they park overnight with it at minus-0.75 percent.

BANKING

Banknote honors Turing

The Bank of England yesterday unveiled the design of a new banknote celebrating mathematician Alan Turing, who helped the UK win World War II with his code-breaking skills, but is believed to have killed himself after being convicted for having sex with a man. The new ￡50 note features an image of Turing, mathematical formulae that laid the groundwork for modern computer science and technical drawings for the machines used to decipher the Enigma code.

FINANCE

ADB warns on Asian debt

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) warned that rising US yields could trigger currency and debt crises across Asia like past shocks that rocked emerging markets. “Past experience shows that whenever US yields go up, capital markets in emerging and developing markets take a major hit,” ADB president Masatsugu Asakawa said in an interview this week. “We are very concerned about the potential risks surrounding the debt pileup.”

GAMING

GameStop shares tank

GameStop Corp, the roller-coaster stock championed by Reddit-based traders, tumbled on Wednesday on disappointing fourth-quarter earnings. Shares of the video-game retailer fell 34 percent to US$120.34 in New York, its steepest decline in seven weeks, after reporting profit in the period ended Jan. 30 of US$1.34 a share. That compared with an average projection of US$1.43 from analysts. Net sales fell 3.3 percent to US$2.12 billion in the quarter, short of the US$2.24 billion estimate. Still, new game consoles helped lift same-store sales by 6.5 percent, with online revenue up 175 percent.

EQUITIES

Chinese stocks risk delisting

The threat of Chinese stocks being kicked off US exchanges is gaining traction, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) starting to implement a law passed at the end of former US president Donald Trump’s administration. In a Wednesday statement, the SEC said it was taking initial steps to force accounting firms to let US regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies. The penalty for noncompliance, as stipulated by the law approved late last year, is ejection from the New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ for any business that does not allow their audit to be inspected.