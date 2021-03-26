PHILIPPINES
Central bank holds key rate
The central bank yesterday held its key interest rate at a record low for a third straight meeting, even as it voiced concern about fast-rising prices. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas left the benchmark rate at 2 percent, as predicted by all 23 analysts in a Bloomberg survey. With inflation expected to breach the upper limit of its 2 to 4 percent target this year, the bank said that it is vigilant for any evidence that supply bottlenecks are sparking wider price pressures.
SWITZERLAND
SNB keeps expansive policy
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) yesterday kept its ultra-expansive monetary policy on hold, holding in place the world’s lowest interest rates and readiness to launch currency interventions, despite a recent weakening in the Swiss franc. The central bank kept its policy rate locked at minus-0.75 percent, as unanimously forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. As expected, it also retained the interest rate it charges commercial banks on some deposits they park overnight with it at minus-0.75 percent.
BANKING
Banknote honors Turing
The Bank of England yesterday unveiled the design of a new banknote celebrating mathematician Alan Turing, who helped the UK win World War II with his code-breaking skills, but is believed to have killed himself after being convicted for having sex with a man. The new ￡50 note features an image of Turing, mathematical formulae that laid the groundwork for modern computer science and technical drawings for the machines used to decipher the Enigma code.
FINANCE
ADB warns on Asian debt
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) warned that rising US yields could trigger currency and debt crises across Asia like past shocks that rocked emerging markets. “Past experience shows that whenever US yields go up, capital markets in emerging and developing markets take a major hit,” ADB president Masatsugu Asakawa said in an interview this week. “We are very concerned about the potential risks surrounding the debt pileup.”
GAMING
GameStop shares tank
GameStop Corp, the roller-coaster stock championed by Reddit-based traders, tumbled on Wednesday on disappointing fourth-quarter earnings. Shares of the video-game retailer fell 34 percent to US$120.34 in New York, its steepest decline in seven weeks, after reporting profit in the period ended Jan. 30 of US$1.34 a share. That compared with an average projection of US$1.43 from analysts. Net sales fell 3.3 percent to US$2.12 billion in the quarter, short of the US$2.24 billion estimate. Still, new game consoles helped lift same-store sales by 6.5 percent, with online revenue up 175 percent.
EQUITIES
Chinese stocks risk delisting
The threat of Chinese stocks being kicked off US exchanges is gaining traction, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) starting to implement a law passed at the end of former US president Donald Trump’s administration. In a Wednesday statement, the SEC said it was taking initial steps to force accounting firms to let US regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies. The penalty for noncompliance, as stipulated by the law approved late last year, is ejection from the New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ for any business that does not allow their audit to be inspected.
‘BAD NEWS’: An investment expert said that the effect of changes at Intel would depend on how it allocates capacity and resources to become a world-class foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares tumbled 3.03 percent yesterday as investors worried about an Intel Corp plan to return to the foundry business. The stock closed at NT$571 in Taipei trading, with turnover surging to 115.32 million shares, the most in about a month, after Intel chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger announced it would invest US$20 billion to build two new fabs in Arizona, as well as develop a new standalone foundry business to make chips for other companies. At the same time, Intel would bolster its partnerships with third-party foundries to farm out more production, Intel said in a
HSBC Bank Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) is to invest hundreds of millions of dollars per year over the next five years to boost its wealth management business in Taiwan, with plans to hire at least 300 financial planners, the bank said on Thursday. The expansion is part of a plan announced last month by London-headquartered parent company, HSBC Holdings PLC, to invest US$3.5 billion in its wealth management services in Asia, with an aim to become a leading wealth bank. “The local market presents ample opportunity for the wealth management business,” HSBC Taiwan retail banking and wealth management head Linda Yip (葉清玉) told
WIDENING GAP: Foreign governments would have to invest US$30 billion per year for five years to catch up with TSMC and its main competitor, Samsung, an analyst said To finance production expansions, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) would issue up to NT$120 billion (US$4.13 billion) in bonds, the company said on Friday. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is to initially issue a batch of NT$21.1 billion in three unsecured corporate bond tranches: a five-year tranche of NT$4.8 billion with a coupon rate of 0.5 percent, a seven-year tranche of NT$11.4 billion with 0.55 percent and a 10-year tranche of NT$4.9 billion with 0.6 percent, TSMC said. The plan, approved by a board meeting last month, would increase production capacity through new facilities and equipment upgrades, and pollution prevention measures
‘MAXIMIZE OPERATIONS’: The government has pledged to supply sufficient water to high-tech firms, the economics minister said, while chipmakers are buying water trucks Taiwan is facing the most severe water shortage in 56 years due to a lack of rainfall, but it is also the best time for reservoir dredging, as lower water levels expose silt and sand, the Water Resources Agency said in a statement on Friday. As many reservoirs in Taiwan have over the years accumulated too much sediment and are losing storage capacity, the government has increased dredging efforts, the agency said in a statement. Last year, dredging at the nation’s reservoirs had removed 14.4 million cubic meters of sediment, the most on record and about 2.6 times the annual average,