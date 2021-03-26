Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) founder Pony Ma (馬化騰) — the second-richest man in China — has met with Chinese antitrust regulators and agreed that his firm would be “as compliant as possible,” after rival technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) was battered by legal woes.
Tencent, which owns WeChat and a lucrative gaming empire, is the latest tech conglomerate to fall in the crosshairs of the regulators.
They have launched a blitz on apparent anticompetitive practices, threatening to slice up supersized firms whose reach now stretches into the daily finances of the Chinese public.
Photo: Reuters
Last week, they summoned 11 tech firms for talks on cybersecurity.
Ma said that he would “actively cooperate with regulatory authorities and be as compliant as possible” during a news briefing on Wednesday on Tencent’s annual results, Chinese financial news Web site Yicai reported.
Tencent president and chief executive director Martin Lau (劉熾平) also said that he had met with the Chinese government several times to discuss antitrust efforts and hoped to create a “healthy environment” to foster innovation.
Lau acknowledged that companies like Tencent tread a fine line between public duty and profit motive as they get larger, but the “boring answer” was to remain compliant and stay in touch with the government.
Asked whether Tencent’s core gaming and entertainment businesses might attract antitrust regulators’ attention, company executives pointed to the sheer number of competitors.
That was in contrast with a quarter earlier, when they stressed that new antitrust rules focused more on transaction-based platforms than on Tencent’s entertainment businesses.
“We have always been very focused on compliance, and we will continue to operate strictly in compliance with the rules and regulations,” Lau told reporters on a conference call.
Any requirements to form a financial holding company would not have an impact on its business, he added.
Tencent’s attempt to allay investor concerns over regulatory scrutiny comes after it posted revenue growth that barely met expectations.
Sales rose 26 percent to 133.7 billion yuan (US$20.46 billion) in the fourth quarter last year, versus a 133.1 billion yuan average forecast.
Net income was 59.3 billion yuan, with one-time gains contributing over half of its profit. That compared with the 32.9 billion yuan projected.
It is unclear how far Beijing intends to go in its bid to rein in Tencent and other technology companies.
In the short term, investors will likely focus more on how the world’s largest game publisher could sustain a COVID-19 pandemic-induced entertainment boom, while delving deeper into newer businesses like advertising and payments.
The company’s shares slumped 5 percent from US$80.93 to US$76.81 by close of trading on Wednesday.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
‘BAD NEWS’: An investment expert said that the effect of changes at Intel would depend on how it allocates capacity and resources to become a world-class foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares tumbled 3.03 percent yesterday as investors worried about an Intel Corp plan to return to the foundry business. The stock closed at NT$571 in Taipei trading, with turnover surging to 115.32 million shares, the most in about a month, after Intel chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger announced it would invest US$20 billion to build two new fabs in Arizona, as well as develop a new standalone foundry business to make chips for other companies. At the same time, Intel would bolster its partnerships with third-party foundries to farm out more production, Intel said in a
HSBC Bank Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) is to invest hundreds of millions of dollars per year over the next five years to boost its wealth management business in Taiwan, with plans to hire at least 300 financial planners, the bank said on Thursday. The expansion is part of a plan announced last month by London-headquartered parent company, HSBC Holdings PLC, to invest US$3.5 billion in its wealth management services in Asia, with an aim to become a leading wealth bank. “The local market presents ample opportunity for the wealth management business,” HSBC Taiwan retail banking and wealth management head Linda Yip (葉清玉) told
WIDENING GAP: Foreign governments would have to invest US$30 billion per year for five years to catch up with TSMC and its main competitor, Samsung, an analyst said To finance production expansions, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) would issue up to NT$120 billion (US$4.13 billion) in bonds, the company said on Friday. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is to initially issue a batch of NT$21.1 billion in three unsecured corporate bond tranches: a five-year tranche of NT$4.8 billion with a coupon rate of 0.5 percent, a seven-year tranche of NT$11.4 billion with 0.55 percent and a 10-year tranche of NT$4.9 billion with 0.6 percent, TSMC said. The plan, approved by a board meeting last month, would increase production capacity through new facilities and equipment upgrades, and pollution prevention measures
‘MAXIMIZE OPERATIONS’: The government has pledged to supply sufficient water to high-tech firms, the economics minister said, while chipmakers are buying water trucks Taiwan is facing the most severe water shortage in 56 years due to a lack of rainfall, but it is also the best time for reservoir dredging, as lower water levels expose silt and sand, the Water Resources Agency said in a statement on Friday. As many reservoirs in Taiwan have over the years accumulated too much sediment and are losing storage capacity, the government has increased dredging efforts, the agency said in a statement. Last year, dredging at the nation’s reservoirs had removed 14.4 million cubic meters of sediment, the most on record and about 2.6 times the annual average,