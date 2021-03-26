CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) aims to pay a high cash dividend this year, with a payout ratio above 50 percent and a dividend yield of 4 to 5 percent, CTBC spokeswoman Chiu Ya-ling (邱雅玲) told an investors’ conference yesterday.
The company reported earnings per share of NT$2.15 for last year, but its board of directors has not finalized talks on a cash dividend.
However, as the firm’s insurance arm, Taiwan Life Insurance Co (台灣人壽), would retain last year’s net profit as a capital injection, the dividend would not be as high as without this move, Chiu said.
Photo: Lee Chin-hui, Taipei Times
Taiwan Life’s net profit grew 26.1 percent year-on-year to NT$16.53 billion (US$577,770 million) last year, accounting for 38.5 percent of CTBC’s profit of NT$42.85 billion, company data showed.
“As Taiwan Life will be subject to stricter solvency rules, such as the International Financial Reporting Standards 17 and the new Insurance Capital Standard, the capital injection is to help improve its adequacy,” Chiu said.
CTBC paid cash dividends per share of NT$0.85, NT$1.08, NT$1 and NT$1 from 2016 to 2019 respectively, with payout ratios of 59 percent, 56 percent, 54 percent and 46 percent, the data showed.
Market watchers expect a cash dividend per share between NT$0.872 and NT$1.09 this year.
CTBC shares closed at NT$21.8 in Taipei trading yesterday, up 1.4 percent.
Chiu said that CTBC’s banking arm, CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行), is expected to regain momentum this year after reporting a year-on-year net profit decline of 11.8 percent last year to NT$27.26 billion.
“We aim to seize a high single-digit lending increase this year. CTBC Bank’s net interest margin could rise 1 or 2 basis points from 1.4 percent at the end of last year, as we expect that foreign currency loans would rise,” she said.
The bank’s foreign currency-denominated loans last year declined 6.1 percent from 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic weighing on business at its overseas branches, Chiu said, adding that the situation is expected to improve.
The bank wrote off bad debts of NT$9.18 billion last year, up 70.2 percent from 2019, as its overseas branches booked nonperforming loans, while its credit cost advanced to 0.36 percent, from 0.22 percent in 2019, the data showed.
Its loan quality would stabilize and credit cost fall to 0.25 percent this year, the bank said.
‘BAD NEWS’: An investment expert said that the effect of changes at Intel would depend on how it allocates capacity and resources to become a world-class foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares tumbled 3.03 percent yesterday as investors worried about an Intel Corp plan to return to the foundry business. The stock closed at NT$571 in Taipei trading, with turnover surging to 115.32 million shares, the most in about a month, after Intel chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger announced it would invest US$20 billion to build two new fabs in Arizona, as well as develop a new standalone foundry business to make chips for other companies. At the same time, Intel would bolster its partnerships with third-party foundries to farm out more production, Intel said in a
HSBC Bank Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) is to invest hundreds of millions of dollars per year over the next five years to boost its wealth management business in Taiwan, with plans to hire at least 300 financial planners, the bank said on Thursday. The expansion is part of a plan announced last month by London-headquartered parent company, HSBC Holdings PLC, to invest US$3.5 billion in its wealth management services in Asia, with an aim to become a leading wealth bank. “The local market presents ample opportunity for the wealth management business,” HSBC Taiwan retail banking and wealth management head Linda Yip (葉清玉) told
WIDENING GAP: Foreign governments would have to invest US$30 billion per year for five years to catch up with TSMC and its main competitor, Samsung, an analyst said To finance production expansions, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) would issue up to NT$120 billion (US$4.13 billion) in bonds, the company said on Friday. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is to initially issue a batch of NT$21.1 billion in three unsecured corporate bond tranches: a five-year tranche of NT$4.8 billion with a coupon rate of 0.5 percent, a seven-year tranche of NT$11.4 billion with 0.55 percent and a 10-year tranche of NT$4.9 billion with 0.6 percent, TSMC said. The plan, approved by a board meeting last month, would increase production capacity through new facilities and equipment upgrades, and pollution prevention measures
‘MAXIMIZE OPERATIONS’: The government has pledged to supply sufficient water to high-tech firms, the economics minister said, while chipmakers are buying water trucks Taiwan is facing the most severe water shortage in 56 years due to a lack of rainfall, but it is also the best time for reservoir dredging, as lower water levels expose silt and sand, the Water Resources Agency said in a statement on Friday. As many reservoirs in Taiwan have over the years accumulated too much sediment and are losing storage capacity, the government has increased dredging efforts, the agency said in a statement. Last year, dredging at the nation’s reservoirs had removed 14.4 million cubic meters of sediment, the most on record and about 2.6 times the annual average,