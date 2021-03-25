World Business Quick Take

Agencies





MALAYSIA

CPI up for first time in a year

The consumer price index (CPI) last month rose for the first time in 12 months, expanding 0.1 percent from a year earlier on higher prices of food and other goods and services, government data showed yesterday. The CPI expansion was largely driven by higher prices of miscellaneous goods and services, as well as food and non-alcoholic beverages, the Department of Statistics said in a statement.

SOUTH KOREA

Faster GDP growth forecast

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said that he expects faster inflation and economic growth this year, but dismissed the view that the central bank needs to tighten policy early to tackle rising financial risks. In comments released yesterday, Lee pointed to improving exports and investment, along with an extra budget pending parliamentary approval, as factors likely to drive economic growth beyond the Bank of Korea’s 3 percent forecast last month. Lee said that inflation would also probably accelerate beyond the bank’s previous 1.3 percent projection.

MANUFACTURING

French, German PMIs rise

German manufacturing increased at a record pace this month, leading an economic revival in Europe that saw French activity stabilize. Purchasing managers’ indicies (PMIs) from the eurozone’s two largest economies beat economists’ estimates, as orders rose strongly and confidence that COVID-19 pandemic restrictions would fade eventually bolstered hiring. In Germany, the survey results are “hinting at the prospect of a better than expected economic performance in the first quarter,” said IHS Markit economist Phil Smith.

ARGENTINA

Economy plunges 9.9%

The economy last year shrank by 9.9 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the worst fall in almost 20 years, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses said on Tuesday. The fall — the worst since GDP plunged by 10.9 percent in 2002 — was nonetheless not as bad as the 11.8 percent drop projected by the IMF. The worst affected industries were hotels and restaurants (down 49.2 percent); community, social and personal services (down 38.9 percent); and construction (down 22.6 percent).

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Bitcoins can buy Teslas

Tesla Inc chief executive officer Elon Musk yesterday said that the company’s electric vehicles can now be bought using bitcoin and the option would be available outside the US later this year. “You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that bitcoin paid to Tesla would not be converted into conventional currency. The electric vehicle maker last month said that it bought US$1.5 billion of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for vehicles.

RIDE HAILING

Didi eyes New York IPO

China’s top ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing (滴滴出行) is leaning toward picking New York over Hong Kong for its initial public offering (IPO), eyeing a valuation of at least US$100 billion via the float, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. Didi has also discussed the option of listing via a special-purpose acquisition company, multiple people said, referring to a blank-check firm with capital raised in a US IPO that would then merge with a target. However, they said that the option was seen by Didi as less viable given its valuation target.