MALAYSIA
CPI up for first time in a year
The consumer price index (CPI) last month rose for the first time in 12 months, expanding 0.1 percent from a year earlier on higher prices of food and other goods and services, government data showed yesterday. The CPI expansion was largely driven by higher prices of miscellaneous goods and services, as well as food and non-alcoholic beverages, the Department of Statistics said in a statement.
SOUTH KOREA
Faster GDP growth forecast
Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said that he expects faster inflation and economic growth this year, but dismissed the view that the central bank needs to tighten policy early to tackle rising financial risks. In comments released yesterday, Lee pointed to improving exports and investment, along with an extra budget pending parliamentary approval, as factors likely to drive economic growth beyond the Bank of Korea’s 3 percent forecast last month. Lee said that inflation would also probably accelerate beyond the bank’s previous 1.3 percent projection.
MANUFACTURING
French, German PMIs rise
German manufacturing increased at a record pace this month, leading an economic revival in Europe that saw French activity stabilize. Purchasing managers’ indicies (PMIs) from the eurozone’s two largest economies beat economists’ estimates, as orders rose strongly and confidence that COVID-19 pandemic restrictions would fade eventually bolstered hiring. In Germany, the survey results are “hinting at the prospect of a better than expected economic performance in the first quarter,” said IHS Markit economist Phil Smith.
ARGENTINA
Economy plunges 9.9%
The economy last year shrank by 9.9 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the worst fall in almost 20 years, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses said on Tuesday. The fall — the worst since GDP plunged by 10.9 percent in 2002 — was nonetheless not as bad as the 11.8 percent drop projected by the IMF. The worst affected industries were hotels and restaurants (down 49.2 percent); community, social and personal services (down 38.9 percent); and construction (down 22.6 percent).
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
Bitcoins can buy Teslas
Tesla Inc chief executive officer Elon Musk yesterday said that the company’s electric vehicles can now be bought using bitcoin and the option would be available outside the US later this year. “You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that bitcoin paid to Tesla would not be converted into conventional currency. The electric vehicle maker last month said that it bought US$1.5 billion of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for vehicles.
RIDE HAILING
Didi eyes New York IPO
China’s top ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing (滴滴出行) is leaning toward picking New York over Hong Kong for its initial public offering (IPO), eyeing a valuation of at least US$100 billion via the float, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. Didi has also discussed the option of listing via a special-purpose acquisition company, multiple people said, referring to a blank-check firm with capital raised in a US IPO that would then merge with a target. However, they said that the option was seen by Didi as less viable given its valuation target.
GREEN HYDROGEN: Compared with a traditional plant, the new one is to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 35,000 tonnes per year, the amount absorbed by 1 million trees Air Liquide Far Eastern Ltd’s (ALFE, 亞東工業氣體) 25-megawatt ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant yesterday began operations at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), with the aim of supplying hydrogen gas to the park’s semiconductor manufacturers. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said that the plant would not only aid the development of the nation’s semiconductor industry, but also open the door to “green hydrogen” applications. “This is the world’s first ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant,” Huang said. “It will support the development of all sorts of potential hydrogen applications in Taiwan.” “This project illustrates the investment opportunities that exist
Concerns over potential side effects of AstraZeneca PLC’s COVID-19 vaccine failed to dent the trading debut of its South Korean partner, SK Bioscience Co, which yesterday finished its first day of trading with a 160 percent gain, boosting its market capitalization to 12.9 trillion won (US$11.5 billion). Following a record number of bids from retail investors for its US$1.33 billion initial public offering (IPO), shares of SK Bioscience soared by their daily limit to 169,000 won from the float price of 65,000 won. The heavily subscribed IPO by SK Bioscience, the local manufacturer of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, is the largest domestic listing since
HSBC Bank Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) is to invest hundreds of millions of dollars per year over the next five years to boost its wealth management business in Taiwan, with plans to hire at least 300 financial planners, the bank said on Thursday. The expansion is part of a plan announced last month by London-headquartered parent company, HSBC Holdings PLC, to invest US$3.5 billion in its wealth management services in Asia, with an aim to become a leading wealth bank. “The local market presents ample opportunity for the wealth management business,” HSBC Taiwan retail banking and wealth management head Linda Yip (葉清玉) told
WIDENING GAP: Foreign governments would have to invest US$30 billion per year for five years to catch up with TSMC and its main competitor, Samsung, an analyst said To finance production expansions, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) would issue up to NT$120 billion (US$4.13 billion) in bonds, the company said on Friday. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is to initially issue a batch of NT$21.1 billion in three unsecured corporate bond tranches: a five-year tranche of NT$4.8 billion with a coupon rate of 0.5 percent, a seven-year tranche of NT$11.4 billion with 0.55 percent and a 10-year tranche of NT$4.9 billion with 0.6 percent, TSMC said. The plan, approved by a board meeting last month, would increase production capacity through new facilities and equipment upgrades, and pollution prevention measures