Carrefour to buy former Walmart unit in Brazil

Bloomberg





Carrefour SA is buying Walmart Inc’s former Brazil unit to cement its position as the country’s largest supermarket operator two months after being the target of a failed takeover bid.

Advent International and Walmart agreed to sell Grupo BIG Brasil SA for about 1.1 billion euros (US$1.3 billion), Carrefour said yesterday.

Brazil is already the French retailer’s second-largest market, and the deal would make that business almost as big as the retailer’s European operations outside of France.

Shares of Carrefour rose as much as 1.5 percent.

Carrefour chief executive officer Alexandre Bompard is embarking on his biggest acquisition to date after the French government blocked a takeover attempt by Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The Brazilian business has been one of Carrefour’s most successful units in the past few years, despite high inflation.

“Our group is on the offensive,” Bompard said in a statement.

Carrefour has been active in Brazil since 2007, when it bought discount superstore operator Atacadao for US$1.1 billion. Atacadao’s adjusted earnings rose 18 percent before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization last year.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Charles Allen said it was a sensible deal at a good price, adding that the expected synergies are almost double the level of Grupo BIG’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Through the deal, Carrefour would operate a premium chain under the Sam’s Club format in Brazil through a license with Walmart.

Walmart took a step away from Brazil in 2018 when it sold a controlling stake in Grupo BIG, Brazil’s third-largest food retailer, to Advent. Grupo BIG filed to hold an initial public offering in October last year.

The acquisition, which is subject to Brazil antitrust approval and is expected to complete next year, would be realized 70 percent in cash and 30 percent through new Carrefour Brazil shares.

Carrefour would reach about 100 billion reais (US$18 billion) in annual revenue from Brazil through the acquisition.

After the deal, Carrefour would own 67.7 percent of its Brazil unit, while Advent and Walmart would have 7.2 percent and 5.6 percent stakes respectively.