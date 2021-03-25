Yellen says Biden willing to raise US corporate taxes

AFP, WASHINGTON





US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen on Tuesday signaled that US President Joe Biden is willing to hike corporate taxes to pay for his administration’s priorities, while US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell again downplayed fears that inflation would spike as the economy healed from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The comments from Yellen come as Washington lawmakers prepare for Biden’s next move after the US Congress passed his US$1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan earlier this month, a massive injection of spending intended to support businesses and workers in the world’s largest economy, hard-hit by the pandemic.

Biden has vowed to soon propose a huge infrastructure package that would help the US create jobs and fight climate change, but he is under pressure to offset the costs of what are reported to be two pricey bills.

US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen speaks during a virtual roundtable with black chambers of commerce in Washington on Feb. 5. Photo: AFP

In testimony for the US House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services, Yellen said that the White House would propose raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent, and find ways to encourage US corporations to move more of their business into the US.

“I think a package that consists of investments in people, investments in infrastructure, will help to create good jobs in the American economy and changes in the tax structure will help to pay for those programs,” Yellen said. “We’ve had a global race to the bottom in corporate taxation and we hope to put an end to that.”

US media on Monday reported that Biden is considering spending US$3 trillion on infrastructure in the US, which would be split into two bills, although the White House disputed the reports.

Any new measures could face tough odds in Congress, where Democrats hold a thin margin in the House and are evenly split with Republicans in the US Senate. They relied on a special parliamentary tactic to get the American Rescue Plan through the upper chamber.

Unemployment has declined in the months since, and GDP growth is expected to rebound this year. That recovery, along with the American Rescue Plan and a US$900 billion relief measure passed in December last year, has led stock markets and some economists to worry that the strengthening economy would push prices up, leading the Fed to raise interest rates from their zero level sooner than expected.

In testimony before the committee, Powell said that prices, which have remained muted throughout the downturn, could increase, but added that any spike would be temporary.

“We do expect that inflation will move up over the course of this year,” he said.

This would be partly due to major economic sectors recovering from the deep slumps of March and April last year, when business restrictions to stop COVID-19 were at their most intense, he added.

“Our best view is that these effects on inflation will be neither particularly large nor persistent,” Powell said.

The rock-bottom rates are seen as one reason Wall Street has boomed even amid the wider malaise of the pandemic.

The Fed last year also released a new inflation targeting policy that would see it keep rates low until inflation hits 2 percent and stays there, in a bid to maximize employment.