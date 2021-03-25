Intel to spend US$20bn on US plants

‘ALL SYSTEMS GO’: The firm aims to restore its reputation and tilt the technological balance of power back to the US and Europe, posing a challenge to TSMC and Samsung

Reuters





Intel Corp plans to greatly expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity, as its new chief executive, Pat Gelsinger, announced plans to spend as much as US$20 billion to build two factories in Arizona and open its factories to outside customers.

The move by Gelsinger on Tuesday aims to restore Intel’s reputation after manufacturing stumbles sent shares plunging last year.

The strategy would directly challenge the two other companies in the world that can make the most advanced chips, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co.

The Intel Corp logo is pictured on a sign outside the Fab 42 microprocessor manufacturing site in Chandler, Arizona, on Oct. 2 last year. Photo: Reuters

It also aims to tilt the technological balance of power back to the US and Europe, as government leaders on both continents have become concerned about the risks of a concentration of chipmaking in Taiwan given tensions with China.

Intel shares rose 7.5 percent after the company disclosed its new strategy and full-year financial guidance for this year.

Intel said that it expects US$72 billion in revenue and adjusted earnings per share of US$4.55, compared with analyst estimates of US$72.9 billion and US$4.77 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

The company said that it expects to spend US$19 billion to US$20 billion on capital expenditure.

Intel is one of the few remaining semiconductor companies that designs and manufactures its own chips. Rival chip designers such as Qualcomm Inc and Apple Inc rely on contract manufacturers.

In an interview, Gelsinger said that Intel has “fully resolved” its problems with its most recent manufacturing technology and is “all systems go” on chips for 2023.

It now plans a massive manufacturing expansion.

That would include spending US$20 billion on two new factories at an existing campus in Chandler, Arizona, that would create 3,000 permanent jobs.

Intel would then work on future sites in the US and in Europe, Gelsinger said.

Intel would use those factories to make its own chips, but also open them to outside customers in what is called a “foundry” business model in the chip industry.

Gelsinger said the new factories would focus on cutting-edge computing chip manufacturing, rather than the older or specialty technologies that some manufacturers such as GlobalFoundries Inc specialize in.

“We are absolutely committed to leading process technology capabilities at scale for the industry, and for our customers,” Gelsinger said, adding that Intel has lined up customers for the new factories, but cannot disclose their names.

He did say on a Web cast on Tuesday that Amazon.com Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Qualcomm Inc and Microsoft Corp back its efforts to offer chip manufacturing services.

On a conference call, Gelsinger said that Intel “will pursue customers like Apple.”

The move is a direct challenge to TSMC and Samsung, who have come to dominate semiconductor manufacturing business. TSMC shares yesterday fell 3.03 percent, while Samsung dropped 0.98 percent.

Gelsinger said that Intel would aim to change the global chip manufacturing balance by embracing the foundry business where it has historically been a minor player.

Intel would offer chip customers the ability to license out its own technological crown jewels — known as x86 computing cores — as well as offer to build chips based on technology from Arm Ltd and RISC-V technology from start-up SiFive.

“We will be picking our next sites within the next year for US and Europe,” he said.

The US sites could benefit from a US$30 billion subsidy package that lawmakers hope to bring to the floor of the US Senate next month.

The bill remains largely unwritten, and Gelsinger said on a conference call that Intel’s plan “does not depend on a penny of government support. It is the right strategy for us going forward.”

Intel also announced plans for new research collaboration with IBM Corp focused on computing chip and packaging technology.

Yet even as Intel jumps into competition with TSMC and Samsung, it also plans to become a larger customer of theirs by turning to them to make subcomponents of its chips called “tiles” to make some chips more cost-effectively.

“I’ll pick the best process technologies wherever they exist,” Gelsinger said. “I leverage internal and external supply chains. I’ll have the best cost structure. That combination of supply, products and costs, we think is a killer combination.”