Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

TAIEX takes a beating

The TAIEX took a beating yesterday, closing down more than 140 points as the electronics sector came under heavy pressure, led by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). TSMC was battered by concerns over rising competition from US-based rival Intel Corp, which announced a day earlier that it is to spend US$20 billion to build two wafer plants in Arizona and open a pure foundry business to roll out chips, dealers said. The TAIEX closed down 145.47 points, or 0.9 percent, at 16,032.12. Turnover totaled NT$315.660 billion (US$11.06 billion), down from NT$346.366 billion the previous day. Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$35.77 billion of shares after a net sell of NT$5.38 billion a day earlier, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

AIRLINES

StarLux to fly to Ho Chi Minh

StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) yesterday announced that it would start flights to Ho Chi Minh City on May 13, following increased demand for business travel and good market prospects in the cargo sector. There are to be three round-trip flights per week — on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays — from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to the Vietnamese city on Airbus A321neo jets, StarLux said. The Taiwan-Ho Chi Minh City air link could also pave the way for business expansion, with StarLux looking to serve transit passengers from Southeast Asia and North America, it said. The airline, which has a fleet of four A321neo aircraft, is expected to take delivery of another nine A321neos and its first long-haul A330-900 by the end of this year.

TELECOMS

Taiwan Mobile downgraded

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday downgraded its credit rating for Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) from “AA(twn)” to “AA-(twn),” citing a slower than expected recovery in earnings due to uncertain 5G monetization. Taiwan Mobile, the nation’s second-largest telecom, had a subscriber market share of 24 percent as of September last year. It had built about 6,000 5G base stations by the end of last year, outpacing its peers. The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization would fall by 3 to 4 percent this year, Fitch said. The forecast decline has to do with high handset subsidies and marketing expenses to lure customers to migrate to more expensive 5G plans, Fitch said. In addition, about NT$8.8 billion of capital expenditure was postponed from last year to this year, lifting overall capital expenditure for this year to NT$19.4 billion, it said.

RETAILERS

Scan-D announces dividend

Scan-D Corp (詩肯), a retailer of furniture, bedding and kitchen appliances, on Tuesday proposed to distribute a cash dividend of NT$4 this year, suggesting a payout ratio of 81.97 percent based on last year’s earnings per share (EPS) of NT$4.88. Last year’s EPS were the highest since 2017, boosted by strong holiday sales and replacement demand in the fourth quarter of last year, the company said. Scan-D reported net profit of NT$255 million for last year, up 117.27 percent year-on-year, with revenue rising 16.56 percent to NT$2.13 billion, the highest in the firm’s history. Separately, furniture dealer Coaster International Co (客思達) swung into profit last year, with EPS of NT$3.24 on the back of better operating expense controls. While revenue last year decreased to NT$10.31 billion, gross margin improved to 30.77 percent and net profit increased to NT$246 million, Coaster said.