EQUITIES
TAIEX takes a beating
The TAIEX took a beating yesterday, closing down more than 140 points as the electronics sector came under heavy pressure, led by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). TSMC was battered by concerns over rising competition from US-based rival Intel Corp, which announced a day earlier that it is to spend US$20 billion to build two wafer plants in Arizona and open a pure foundry business to roll out chips, dealers said. The TAIEX closed down 145.47 points, or 0.9 percent, at 16,032.12. Turnover totaled NT$315.660 billion (US$11.06 billion), down from NT$346.366 billion the previous day. Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$35.77 billion of shares after a net sell of NT$5.38 billion a day earlier, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
AIRLINES
StarLux to fly to Ho Chi Minh
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) yesterday announced that it would start flights to Ho Chi Minh City on May 13, following increased demand for business travel and good market prospects in the cargo sector. There are to be three round-trip flights per week — on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays — from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to the Vietnamese city on Airbus A321neo jets, StarLux said. The Taiwan-Ho Chi Minh City air link could also pave the way for business expansion, with StarLux looking to serve transit passengers from Southeast Asia and North America, it said. The airline, which has a fleet of four A321neo aircraft, is expected to take delivery of another nine A321neos and its first long-haul A330-900 by the end of this year.
TELECOMS
Taiwan Mobile downgraded
Fitch Ratings on Tuesday downgraded its credit rating for Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) from “AA(twn)” to “AA-(twn),” citing a slower than expected recovery in earnings due to uncertain 5G monetization. Taiwan Mobile, the nation’s second-largest telecom, had a subscriber market share of 24 percent as of September last year. It had built about 6,000 5G base stations by the end of last year, outpacing its peers. The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization would fall by 3 to 4 percent this year, Fitch said. The forecast decline has to do with high handset subsidies and marketing expenses to lure customers to migrate to more expensive 5G plans, Fitch said. In addition, about NT$8.8 billion of capital expenditure was postponed from last year to this year, lifting overall capital expenditure for this year to NT$19.4 billion, it said.
RETAILERS
Scan-D announces dividend
Scan-D Corp (詩肯), a retailer of furniture, bedding and kitchen appliances, on Tuesday proposed to distribute a cash dividend of NT$4 this year, suggesting a payout ratio of 81.97 percent based on last year’s earnings per share (EPS) of NT$4.88. Last year’s EPS were the highest since 2017, boosted by strong holiday sales and replacement demand in the fourth quarter of last year, the company said. Scan-D reported net profit of NT$255 million for last year, up 117.27 percent year-on-year, with revenue rising 16.56 percent to NT$2.13 billion, the highest in the firm’s history. Separately, furniture dealer Coaster International Co (客思達) swung into profit last year, with EPS of NT$3.24 on the back of better operating expense controls. While revenue last year decreased to NT$10.31 billion, gross margin improved to 30.77 percent and net profit increased to NT$246 million, Coaster said.
GREEN HYDROGEN: Compared with a traditional plant, the new one is to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 35,000 tonnes per year, the amount absorbed by 1 million trees Air Liquide Far Eastern Ltd’s (ALFE, 亞東工業氣體) 25-megawatt ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant yesterday began operations at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), with the aim of supplying hydrogen gas to the park’s semiconductor manufacturers. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said that the plant would not only aid the development of the nation’s semiconductor industry, but also open the door to “green hydrogen” applications. “This is the world’s first ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant,” Huang said. “It will support the development of all sorts of potential hydrogen applications in Taiwan.” “This project illustrates the investment opportunities that exist
Concerns over potential side effects of AstraZeneca PLC’s COVID-19 vaccine failed to dent the trading debut of its South Korean partner, SK Bioscience Co, which yesterday finished its first day of trading with a 160 percent gain, boosting its market capitalization to 12.9 trillion won (US$11.5 billion). Following a record number of bids from retail investors for its US$1.33 billion initial public offering (IPO), shares of SK Bioscience soared by their daily limit to 169,000 won from the float price of 65,000 won. The heavily subscribed IPO by SK Bioscience, the local manufacturer of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, is the largest domestic listing since
HSBC Bank Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) is to invest hundreds of millions of dollars per year over the next five years to boost its wealth management business in Taiwan, with plans to hire at least 300 financial planners, the bank said on Thursday. The expansion is part of a plan announced last month by London-headquartered parent company, HSBC Holdings PLC, to invest US$3.5 billion in its wealth management services in Asia, with an aim to become a leading wealth bank. “The local market presents ample opportunity for the wealth management business,” HSBC Taiwan retail banking and wealth management head Linda Yip (葉清玉) told
WIDENING GAP: Foreign governments would have to invest US$30 billion per year for five years to catch up with TSMC and its main competitor, Samsung, an analyst said To finance production expansions, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) would issue up to NT$120 billion (US$4.13 billion) in bonds, the company said on Friday. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is to initially issue a batch of NT$21.1 billion in three unsecured corporate bond tranches: a five-year tranche of NT$4.8 billion with a coupon rate of 0.5 percent, a seven-year tranche of NT$11.4 billion with 0.55 percent and a 10-year tranche of NT$4.9 billion with 0.6 percent, TSMC said. The plan, approved by a board meeting last month, would increase production capacity through new facilities and equipment upgrades, and pollution prevention measures