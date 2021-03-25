Teco to produce electric vehicle motors in India

Staff writer, with CNA





Teco Electric and Machinery Co (東元電機), one of Taiwan’s leading suppliers of electric motors, is expected to start mass production of power systems for electric vehicles in India in January next year, Teco president George Lien (連昭志) said on Tuesday.

The company’s Indian plant would complete its electric vehicle power system production line by the end of this year in a nearly US$20 million joint venture with Japan’s Mitsui and Co, Lien told reporters at the Smart City Summit and Expo at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 2.

Teco in May would equip a power system production line at its plant in Taoyuan, based on which its planned production line at the Indian plant would be installed, Lien said.

Teco Electric and Machinery Co president George Lien introduces the company’s autonomous following control system technology at the Smart City Summit and Expo at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 2 on Tuesday. Photo: CNA

The production line at the Taoyuan plant would be accessible to members of the MIH Open Platform Alliance — which was initiated by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) — to provide assistance to other local automakers and boost electric vehicle development in Taiwan, he said.

Teco has focused heavily on manufacturing electric buses at home, he said, adding that an electric truck it plans to produce completed road testing last week.

Lien said that he expects better sales results in the first half of this year compared with the same period a year earlier on the back of a global economic recovery that has boosted demand for the firm’s electric motors.

Lien said that he is confident about the firm’s performance in Australia, China, the EU and the US in the second half of this year, as those markets have shown signs of a stable rebound.