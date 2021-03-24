World Business Quick Take

SOFTWARE

Microsoft eyes Discord buy

Microsoft Corp is in talks to acquire Discord Inc, a video game chat community, for more than US$10 billion, people familiar with the matter said. Discord has been talking to potential buyers and software giant Microsoft is in the running, but no deal is imminent, the people said. San Francisco-based Discord is best known for its free service that lets gamers communicate by video, voice and text. It has more than 100 million monthly active users.

TECHNOLOGY

China ignores KKR buyout

Applied Materials Inc said that it expects a planned US$3.5 billion acquisition of KKR and co-owned Kokusai Electric Corp to fall through as it has yet to receive regulatory approval in China. The US maker of machines used to manufacture semiconductors said that if it does not receive approval by Friday, it would consider the deal terminated and pay KKR a US$154 million cash termination fee. Friday last week was the initial deadline for approval in China, the final remaining jurisdiction where sign-off is needed.

AUTOMAKERS

Star board snubs Geely

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd’s (吉利汽車) push to list on Shanghai’s Star board has hit a snag with China’s stock market regulator questioning whether the company is high-tech enough for the bourse, people familiar with the matter said. China’s No. 1 maker of local, branded vehicles received listing approval in September last year, believing that it would offer a higher valuation than a second listing on the main board in Shanghai or Shenzhen, the people said. Yesterday, Geely reported a 32 percent fall in net income for last year.

SRI LANKA

Swap deal signed with China

The government and China have signed a three-year currency swap deal, the central bank said yesterday, adding that the swap arrangement for 10 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion) with the People’s Bank of China was “with a view to promoting bilateral trade and direct investment for economic development of the two countries.” Officials said talks were also under way to secure another US$700 million from the China Development Bank (國家開發銀行).

INDIA

Court flips on sour credit

The Supreme Court allowed lenders to resume classifying delinquent debt as bad loans, reversing a ruling that delayed disclosure of soured credit in an economy saddled with stressed assets. A three-judge panel headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan delivered the verdict yesterday, supporting a request from the federal government and central bank, which had sought to overturn an order in September last year that barred the categorization of loans as non-performing. The order is to be a relief for investors who have been unable to gauge the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the asset quality of banks.

GERMANY

Lockdown hits solvency

The government’s decision to extend the COVID-19 lockdown and close stores over the Easter holiday could drive more businesses to bankruptcy and be counterproductive by encouraging people to flock to shops beforehand, lobby groups said yesterday. The HDE association of retailers said that 54 percent of fashion stores faced the danger of insolvency after 100 days of lockdown. “After one year with coronavirus, the situation for many retailers is desperate,” HDE president Stefan Genth said.