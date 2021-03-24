SOFTWARE
Microsoft eyes Discord buy
Microsoft Corp is in talks to acquire Discord Inc, a video game chat community, for more than US$10 billion, people familiar with the matter said. Discord has been talking to potential buyers and software giant Microsoft is in the running, but no deal is imminent, the people said. San Francisco-based Discord is best known for its free service that lets gamers communicate by video, voice and text. It has more than 100 million monthly active users.
TECHNOLOGY
China ignores KKR buyout
Applied Materials Inc said that it expects a planned US$3.5 billion acquisition of KKR and co-owned Kokusai Electric Corp to fall through as it has yet to receive regulatory approval in China. The US maker of machines used to manufacture semiconductors said that if it does not receive approval by Friday, it would consider the deal terminated and pay KKR a US$154 million cash termination fee. Friday last week was the initial deadline for approval in China, the final remaining jurisdiction where sign-off is needed.
AUTOMAKERS
Star board snubs Geely
Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd’s (吉利汽車) push to list on Shanghai’s Star board has hit a snag with China’s stock market regulator questioning whether the company is high-tech enough for the bourse, people familiar with the matter said. China’s No. 1 maker of local, branded vehicles received listing approval in September last year, believing that it would offer a higher valuation than a second listing on the main board in Shanghai or Shenzhen, the people said. Yesterday, Geely reported a 32 percent fall in net income for last year.
SRI LANKA
Swap deal signed with China
The government and China have signed a three-year currency swap deal, the central bank said yesterday, adding that the swap arrangement for 10 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion) with the People’s Bank of China was “with a view to promoting bilateral trade and direct investment for economic development of the two countries.” Officials said talks were also under way to secure another US$700 million from the China Development Bank (國家開發銀行).
INDIA
Court flips on sour credit
The Supreme Court allowed lenders to resume classifying delinquent debt as bad loans, reversing a ruling that delayed disclosure of soured credit in an economy saddled with stressed assets. A three-judge panel headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan delivered the verdict yesterday, supporting a request from the federal government and central bank, which had sought to overturn an order in September last year that barred the categorization of loans as non-performing. The order is to be a relief for investors who have been unable to gauge the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the asset quality of banks.
GERMANY
Lockdown hits solvency
The government’s decision to extend the COVID-19 lockdown and close stores over the Easter holiday could drive more businesses to bankruptcy and be counterproductive by encouraging people to flock to shops beforehand, lobby groups said yesterday. The HDE association of retailers said that 54 percent of fashion stores faced the danger of insolvency after 100 days of lockdown. “After one year with coronavirus, the situation for many retailers is desperate,” HDE president Stefan Genth said.
KEY PHONE DELAY: The firm is also considering not releasing a new Galaxy Note this year, although Koh Dong-jin said this was because it is streamlining its lineup Samsung Electronics Co yesterday said that it is grappling with the fallout from a “serious imbalance” in semiconductors globally, becoming the largest tech giant to voice concerns about chip shortages spreading beyond the automaking industry. The company, one of the world’s largest makers of chips and consumer electronics, expects the crunch to pose a problem to its business next quarter, Samsung cochief executive officer Koh Dong-jin told an annual shareholders’ meeting in Seoul. Samsung is also considering skipping the introduction of a new Galaxy Note — one of its best-selling models — this year, although Koh said that was geared toward
GREEN HYDROGEN: Compared with a traditional plant, the new one is to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 35,000 tonnes per year, the amount absorbed by 1 million trees Air Liquide Far Eastern Ltd’s (ALFE, 亞東工業氣體) 25-megawatt ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant yesterday began operations at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), with the aim of supplying hydrogen gas to the park’s semiconductor manufacturers. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said that the plant would not only aid the development of the nation’s semiconductor industry, but also open the door to “green hydrogen” applications. “This is the world’s first ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant,” Huang said. “It will support the development of all sorts of potential hydrogen applications in Taiwan.” “This project illustrates the investment opportunities that exist
Concerns over potential side effects of AstraZeneca PLC’s COVID-19 vaccine failed to dent the trading debut of its South Korean partner, SK Bioscience Co, which yesterday finished its first day of trading with a 160 percent gain, boosting its market capitalization to 12.9 trillion won (US$11.5 billion). Following a record number of bids from retail investors for its US$1.33 billion initial public offering (IPO), shares of SK Bioscience soared by their daily limit to 169,000 won from the float price of 65,000 won. The heavily subscribed IPO by SK Bioscience, the local manufacturer of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, is the largest domestic listing since
HSBC Bank Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) is to invest hundreds of millions of dollars per year over the next five years to boost its wealth management business in Taiwan, with plans to hire at least 300 financial planners, the bank said on Thursday. The expansion is part of a plan announced last month by London-headquartered parent company, HSBC Holdings PLC, to invest US$3.5 billion in its wealth management services in Asia, with an aim to become a leading wealth bank. “The local market presents ample opportunity for the wealth management business,” HSBC Taiwan retail banking and wealth management head Linda Yip (葉清玉) told