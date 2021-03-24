Swedish auto giant Volvo Group on Monday said that it is being forced to halt its truck production due to a global shortage of semiconductors.
The second-largest producer of heavy goods vehicles “will implement stop days across its global truck manufacturing operations” this quarter, Volvo Group said.
“In total, these are currently estimated to between two and four weeks depending on production site,” the company said, acknowledging that the effect on output would be “substantial.”
“Visibility into the global supply chain of semiconductors as well as other components is currently very low and the uncertainty about the development is high,” Volvo said, adding that the shortages would also affect its other business areas.
Automakers have been especially hard hit by the supply crunch for computer chips, which stems in part from outsized demand for personal electronics during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recent weather-related disruptions of petrochemical supplies in the southern US and a fire at a chipmaking plant in Japan have exacerbated the chip shortage.
Ford Motor Corp and Volkswagen AG are among automakers that have been forced to cut back on production due to the shortages.
Consultant AlixPartners has said that the global chip shortage could cost automakers US$61 billion in lost sales this year.
KEY PHONE DELAY: The firm is also considering not releasing a new Galaxy Note this year, although Koh Dong-jin said this was because it is streamlining its lineup Samsung Electronics Co yesterday said that it is grappling with the fallout from a “serious imbalance” in semiconductors globally, becoming the largest tech giant to voice concerns about chip shortages spreading beyond the automaking industry. The company, one of the world’s largest makers of chips and consumer electronics, expects the crunch to pose a problem to its business next quarter, Samsung cochief executive officer Koh Dong-jin told an annual shareholders’ meeting in Seoul. Samsung is also considering skipping the introduction of a new Galaxy Note — one of its best-selling models — this year, although Koh said that was geared toward
GREEN HYDROGEN: Compared with a traditional plant, the new one is to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 35,000 tonnes per year, the amount absorbed by 1 million trees Air Liquide Far Eastern Ltd’s (ALFE, 亞東工業氣體) 25-megawatt ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant yesterday began operations at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), with the aim of supplying hydrogen gas to the park’s semiconductor manufacturers. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said that the plant would not only aid the development of the nation’s semiconductor industry, but also open the door to “green hydrogen” applications. “This is the world’s first ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant,” Huang said. “It will support the development of all sorts of potential hydrogen applications in Taiwan.” “This project illustrates the investment opportunities that exist
Concerns over potential side effects of AstraZeneca PLC’s COVID-19 vaccine failed to dent the trading debut of its South Korean partner, SK Bioscience Co, which yesterday finished its first day of trading with a 160 percent gain, boosting its market capitalization to 12.9 trillion won (US$11.5 billion). Following a record number of bids from retail investors for its US$1.33 billion initial public offering (IPO), shares of SK Bioscience soared by their daily limit to 169,000 won from the float price of 65,000 won. The heavily subscribed IPO by SK Bioscience, the local manufacturer of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, is the largest domestic listing since
HSBC Bank Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) is to invest hundreds of millions of dollars per year over the next five years to boost its wealth management business in Taiwan, with plans to hire at least 300 financial planners, the bank said on Thursday. The expansion is part of a plan announced last month by London-headquartered parent company, HSBC Holdings PLC, to invest US$3.5 billion in its wealth management services in Asia, with an aim to become a leading wealth bank. “The local market presents ample opportunity for the wealth management business,” HSBC Taiwan retail banking and wealth management head Linda Yip (葉清玉) told