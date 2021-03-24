Volvo halts truck assembly over scarcity of chips

AFP, STOCKHOLM





Swedish auto giant Volvo Group on Monday said that it is being forced to halt its truck production due to a global shortage of semiconductors.

The second-largest producer of heavy goods vehicles “will implement stop days across its global truck manufacturing operations” this quarter, Volvo Group said.

“In total, these are currently estimated to between two and four weeks depending on production site,” the company said, acknowledging that the effect on output would be “substantial.”

“Visibility into the global supply chain of semiconductors as well as other components is currently very low and the uncertainty about the development is high,” Volvo said, adding that the shortages would also affect its other business areas.

Automakers have been especially hard hit by the supply crunch for computer chips, which stems in part from outsized demand for personal electronics during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recent weather-related disruptions of petrochemical supplies in the southern US and a fire at a chipmaking plant in Japan have exacerbated the chip shortage.

Ford Motor Corp and Volkswagen AG are among automakers that have been forced to cut back on production due to the shortages.

Consultant AlixPartners has said that the global chip shortage could cost automakers US$61 billion in lost sales this year.