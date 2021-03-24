US Trade Representative Katherine Tai (戴琪) on Monday pledged to rebuild alliances and engage on international trade in her first calls as the top US trade negotiator with key partners and the WTO.
Starting her first full week on the job, Tai told WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala that the administration of US President Joe Biden was committed to ensuring widespread access to COVID-19 vaccines, which Okonjo-Iweala has made a priority.
“The two exchanged views on the future of trade and their shared commitment to economic empowerment through a worker-centered trade policy,” the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said in a statement, adding that they also discussed reform of the organization and its upcoming 12th Ministerial Meeting.
Tai, who was sworn in on Thursday last week, emphasized in calls to trade ministers the need to address climate change and racial equity in trade, and to work together to address concerns about forced labor and other issues related to China, her office said in a statement.
US allies have been anxious to start talks with Tai after years of tariffs and tensions during the administration of former US president Donald Trump.
The White House has said that it would put new trade deals on hold until it completes a review of all of Trump’s trade policies.
Tai agreed with Canadian Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Mary Ng (伍鳳儀) to pursue a ministerial-level meeting of the body that governs the trade agreement among the US, Canada and Mexico, including Mexican Minister of the Economy Tatiana Clouthier Carrillo, the USTR said.
The two officials also discussed the importance of fully implementing the pact, which went into effect last year, and building a partnership that supports underserved communities, the USTR said.
China was a key topic in calls with British Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss and EU Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis.
USTR said that Tai and Truss agreed to “work constructively to address unfair trade practices of non-market economies, such as China,” including looking at issues such as the use of forced labor.
Britain said that they resolved to collaborate on shared concerns at the G7 and the WTO.
They also agreed to work together on the COVID-19 pandemic and the longstanding dispute over aircraft subsidies, the USTR said.
Tai discussed her review of US-UK free-trade agreement talks conducted under the Trump administration and those talks would continue at the G7 ministerial meeting this month, it said.
Prospects for reaching a US-UK deal are slim ahead of the expiration of congressional “trade promotion authority” this summer, sources said, but the two sides hope to work on other priorities, including global digital taxation talks.
In her talks with Dombrovskis, Tai highlighted the importance of transatlantic trade and investment, and “emphasized her strong desire to build on a positive and productive relationship with the European Union,” the USTR said.
They also discussed their interest in resolving the aircraft subsidy dispute, and addressing global steel and aluminum overcapacity.
