China faces the threat of foreign outflows from the second half of the year as rising borrowing costs in the US drive investors out of emerging markets, a former adviser to China’s central bank said.

The potential for a reversal in capital inflows and a possible wave of bond defaults are two of the biggest risks facing the economy this year, Li Daokui (李稻葵), a former member of the monetary policy committee at the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), said in an interview.

The instability is being fueled by a US$1.9 trillion pandemic relief package in the US, which would benefit China by boosting exports, but also add to risks, he said.

“It’s just like drinking alcohol: You feel comfortable, but people worry about the after-effect,” he said. “When the stimulus is gone and the US is back to normal, the aftermath will be very damaging to emerging market economies.”

The US stimulus is boosting the outlook for growth and inflation, driving up bond yields and prompting investors to sell riskier, emerging market assets, which is a worry for global policymakers as they brace for more volatility in their currencies and financial markets.

With a rise in nominal interest rates in the US, “it’s likely for the second half of this year to see a capital outflow” from China, Li said.

“A lot of investors are moving out of emerging market economies. China has emerging market characteristics, even though for the time being it is perceived as a stable market, because of its relatively better performance in fighting COVID-19,” he said.

Li is director of the Academic Center for Chinese Economic Practice and Thinking at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

China has seen a flood of capital inflows this year, fueled by a strong recovery and relatively higher interest rates than advanced nations.

Last weekend, China Securities Regulatory Commission Chairman Yi Huiman (易會滿) warned about the risks of “hot money” flows, saying that they could endanger the healthy development of markets and should be strictly controlled.

Speaking at the same event, newly appointed central bank adviser Wang Yiming (王一鳴) said that a stronger-than-expected US rebound could lead to capital outflows from emerging markets with the potential to create “financial market turmoil.”

An opinion piece in China Securities Journal yesterday said that outflow risks are “controllable.”

Li said that authorities should be cautious about easing capital controls to allow more outflows, saying that the central bank can ease pressure on the currency by allowing the yuan to fluctuate in a wider range.

“This year might be a bumpy year in terms of capital outflows,” Li said.

“The central bank might increase the range of its trading on the foreign-exchange market to avoid a buildup of pressure on one side or the other,” he added.

The central bank needs to watch out for risks of rising bond defaults causing market panic, as happened at the end of last year when several large state-owned companies missed debt payments.

“The default of Chinese bonds is likely to happen at a larger scale than last year,” Li said. “The risk is whether they become contagious.”

The risk of contagion is enhanced in China as companies often guarantee each other’s debt.

“This is an underlying problem. The banking regulatory commission has to inject liquidity in order for this contagion to stop,” Li said.

“I would suggest that the central bank works with banking and insurance regulators to work out bad loans without contagion,” Li added.