EQUITIES
Investors lock in profits
The TAIEX yesterday closed little changed after coming off a rise of more than 160 points as investors rushed to lock in profits amid concerns that foreign institutional investors could reduce their holdings further, dealers said. The bellwether electronics sector, which dominated the session throughout the day, gave up most of its earlier gains, as market sentiment remained cautious regarding movements of the yield on benchmark 10-year US Treasury bills, they said. The TAIEX closed down 11.63 points, or 0.07 percent, at 16,177.59 on turnover of NT$346.366 billion (US$12.16 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$5.08 billion of shares on the main board after net sales of NT$5.40 billion on Monday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
BANKING
New home loans increase
New home loans provided by the nation’s five major state-run banks in the first two months of this year rose 13.21 percent year-on-year to NT$95.79 billion, data released yesterday by the central bank showed. The figure was the highest for the January-to-February period, indicating that home purchases remained solid, despite tightened credit control measures the central bank implemented in December last year. The average mortgage rate offered by Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行), First Commercial Bank (第一銀行), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行), Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行) and Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫銀行) rose 0.005 percentage points to 1.367 percent last month, the central bank said.
MANUFACTURING
UIS plans record payout
United Integrated Services Co Ltd (UIS, 漢唐), which helps clients build semiconductor manufacturing facilities and install clean rooms, yesterday said its net profit for last year hit a record and it has proposed distributing its highest-ever cash dividend to shareholders. Net profit grew 43.26 percent year-on-year to NT$4.03 billion, or earnings per share of NT$21.16, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. It said its board of directors has agreed to distribute a cash dividend of NT$17 per share, up from NT$13 last year and suggesting a payout ratio of 80.34 percent. The proposed dividend indicates a yield of 6.98 percent based on the company’s closing share price of NT$243.5 yesterday.
INTERNET
Baidu HK debut muted
Baidu Inc (百度) closed out its first day of trading in Hong Kong yesterday unchanged after rising nearly 2 percent earlier in the session. The Internet giant raised US$3.1 billion in the biggest homecoming by a US-traded Chinese firm in the financial hub since JD.com Inc (京東) in June last year. Its muted debut compares with first-day gains of 3.5 percent for JD.com and 5.7 percent for Netease Inc (網易), two other US-listed Chinese firms that turned to the territory for secondary listings.
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
Hon Hai to release batteries
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), which has entered the electric vehicle (EV) sector to bolster its bottom line, is planning to unveil battery samples later this year as part of its effort to develop EVs. Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said at a recent news conference for foreign correspondents that the company has invested in developing two kinds of EV batteries: solid-state batteries and lithium iron phosphate batteries. Hon Hai expects to develop a sample solid-state battery this year and begin commercial production in 2024, he added.
KEY PHONE DELAY: The firm is also considering not releasing a new Galaxy Note this year, although Koh Dong-jin said this was because it is streamlining its lineup Samsung Electronics Co yesterday said that it is grappling with the fallout from a “serious imbalance” in semiconductors globally, becoming the largest tech giant to voice concerns about chip shortages spreading beyond the automaking industry. The company, one of the world’s largest makers of chips and consumer electronics, expects the crunch to pose a problem to its business next quarter, Samsung cochief executive officer Koh Dong-jin told an annual shareholders’ meeting in Seoul. Samsung is also considering skipping the introduction of a new Galaxy Note — one of its best-selling models — this year, although Koh said that was geared toward
GREEN HYDROGEN: Compared with a traditional plant, the new one is to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 35,000 tonnes per year, the amount absorbed by 1 million trees Air Liquide Far Eastern Ltd’s (ALFE, 亞東工業氣體) 25-megawatt ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant yesterday began operations at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), with the aim of supplying hydrogen gas to the park’s semiconductor manufacturers. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said that the plant would not only aid the development of the nation’s semiconductor industry, but also open the door to “green hydrogen” applications. “This is the world’s first ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant,” Huang said. “It will support the development of all sorts of potential hydrogen applications in Taiwan.” “This project illustrates the investment opportunities that exist
Concerns over potential side effects of AstraZeneca PLC’s COVID-19 vaccine failed to dent the trading debut of its South Korean partner, SK Bioscience Co, which yesterday finished its first day of trading with a 160 percent gain, boosting its market capitalization to 12.9 trillion won (US$11.5 billion). Following a record number of bids from retail investors for its US$1.33 billion initial public offering (IPO), shares of SK Bioscience soared by their daily limit to 169,000 won from the float price of 65,000 won. The heavily subscribed IPO by SK Bioscience, the local manufacturer of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, is the largest domestic listing since
HSBC Bank Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) is to invest hundreds of millions of dollars per year over the next five years to boost its wealth management business in Taiwan, with plans to hire at least 300 financial planners, the bank said on Thursday. The expansion is part of a plan announced last month by London-headquartered parent company, HSBC Holdings PLC, to invest US$3.5 billion in its wealth management services in Asia, with an aim to become a leading wealth bank. “The local market presents ample opportunity for the wealth management business,” HSBC Taiwan retail banking and wealth management head Linda Yip (葉清玉) told