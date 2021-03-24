Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies





EQUITIES

Investors lock in profits

The TAIEX yesterday closed little changed after coming off a rise of more than 160 points as investors rushed to lock in profits amid concerns that foreign institutional investors could reduce their holdings further, dealers said. The bellwether electronics sector, which dominated the session throughout the day, gave up most of its earlier gains, as market sentiment remained cautious regarding movements of the yield on benchmark 10-year US Treasury bills, they said. The TAIEX closed down 11.63 points, or 0.07 percent, at 16,177.59 on turnover of NT$346.366 billion (US$12.16 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$5.08 billion of shares on the main board after net sales of NT$5.40 billion on Monday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

BANKING

New home loans increase

New home loans provided by the nation’s five major state-run banks in the first two months of this year rose 13.21 percent year-on-year to NT$95.79 billion, data released yesterday by the central bank showed. The figure was the highest for the January-to-February period, indicating that home purchases remained solid, despite tightened credit control measures the central bank implemented in December last year. The average mortgage rate offered by Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行), First Commercial Bank (第一銀行), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行), Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行) and Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫銀行) rose 0.005 percentage points to 1.367 percent last month, the central bank said.

MANUFACTURING

UIS plans record payout

United Integrated Services Co Ltd (UIS, 漢唐), which helps clients build semiconductor manufacturing facilities and install clean rooms, yesterday said its net profit for last year hit a record and it has proposed distributing its highest-ever cash dividend to shareholders. Net profit grew 43.26 percent year-on-year to NT$4.03 billion, or earnings per share of NT$21.16, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. It said its board of directors has agreed to distribute a cash dividend of NT$17 per share, up from NT$13 last year and suggesting a payout ratio of 80.34 percent. The proposed dividend indicates a yield of 6.98 percent based on the company’s closing share price of NT$243.5 yesterday.

INTERNET

Baidu HK debut muted

Baidu Inc (百度) closed out its first day of trading in Hong Kong yesterday unchanged after rising nearly 2 percent earlier in the session. The Internet giant raised US$3.1 billion in the biggest homecoming by a US-traded Chinese firm in the financial hub since JD.com Inc (京東) in June last year. Its muted debut compares with first-day gains of 3.5 percent for JD.com and 5.7 percent for Netease Inc (網易), two other US-listed Chinese firms that turned to the territory for secondary listings.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Hon Hai to release batteries

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), which has entered the electric vehicle (EV) sector to bolster its bottom line, is planning to unveil battery samples later this year as part of its effort to develop EVs. Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said at a recent news conference for foreign correspondents that the company has invested in developing two kinds of EV batteries: solid-state batteries and lithium iron phosphate batteries. Hon Hai expects to develop a sample solid-state battery this year and begin commercial production in 2024, he added.