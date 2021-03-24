LCD panel makers Innolux Corp (群創) and AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) yesterday said that water restrictions do not threaten their production, as they have increased their usage of reclaimed water.
Innolux and AUO said that they recycle more than 95 percent of their wastewater and use it for flat-panel manufacturing, helping to them minimize the effects of the water shortage.
The companies said that they are well-prepared for more stringent water conservation measures, as they have signed supply contracts with private suppliers to transport water to their factories using tank trucks.
Photo: Chen Mei-ying, Taipei Times
As water supply remains stable, no trucks have been commissioned yet, the companies said.
“We have planned ahead for any contingency. It is still manageable if the water restrictions deepen to 15 percent, from 11 percent recently and 7 percent at the beginning [of this year],” Innolux president James Yang (楊祝祥) told reporters on the sidelines of the Smart City Summit and Expo at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 2.
Innolux also sought help from the Tainan City Government to find an alternative water source, Yang said.
Photo: Lisa Wang, Taipei Times
The company has signed an agreement with the city government to use reclaimed water from households, he said.
In addition to reducing water supply during the severe drought, the Ministry of Economic Affairs also plans to impose water surcharges on major water users, such as panel makers, as early as next year, which would push up manufacturers’ costs.
Innolux plans to talk with customers about sharing the extra costs, company chairman Jim Hung (洪進揚) said.
The water supply issue is less of a problem than the shortage of chips used in flat panels, Yang said.
Driver ICs, touch sensors, and power management chips and glasses are in short supply, Innolux said early this month.
Tight supply of key components would affect shipments slightly this quarter, the company said.
Overall, Innolux is optimistic about customer demand, and order visibility is very clear, Hung said, adding that panel prices are likely to continue rising in the second half of this year.
Panel demand has surpassed supply as telecommuting, remote learning and stay-at-home trends have boosted demand for notebook computers and small-sized TVs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Innolux said.
“I think we have relatively better pricing power this year,” Hung said.
Separately, AUO said that it is scouting sites overseas to build new panel module assembly lines in response to customer demand, especially from the automobile segment.
The company plans to build a plant in North America and is also considering constructing plants in Europe and Southeast Asia, AUO chairman Paul Peng (彭双浪) told reporters at a news conference.
KEY PHONE DELAY: The firm is also considering not releasing a new Galaxy Note this year, although Koh Dong-jin said this was because it is streamlining its lineup Samsung Electronics Co yesterday said that it is grappling with the fallout from a “serious imbalance” in semiconductors globally, becoming the largest tech giant to voice concerns about chip shortages spreading beyond the automaking industry. The company, one of the world’s largest makers of chips and consumer electronics, expects the crunch to pose a problem to its business next quarter, Samsung cochief executive officer Koh Dong-jin told an annual shareholders’ meeting in Seoul. Samsung is also considering skipping the introduction of a new Galaxy Note — one of its best-selling models — this year, although Koh said that was geared toward
GREEN HYDROGEN: Compared with a traditional plant, the new one is to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 35,000 tonnes per year, the amount absorbed by 1 million trees Air Liquide Far Eastern Ltd’s (ALFE, 亞東工業氣體) 25-megawatt ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant yesterday began operations at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), with the aim of supplying hydrogen gas to the park’s semiconductor manufacturers. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said that the plant would not only aid the development of the nation’s semiconductor industry, but also open the door to “green hydrogen” applications. “This is the world’s first ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant,” Huang said. “It will support the development of all sorts of potential hydrogen applications in Taiwan.” “This project illustrates the investment opportunities that exist
Concerns over potential side effects of AstraZeneca PLC’s COVID-19 vaccine failed to dent the trading debut of its South Korean partner, SK Bioscience Co, which yesterday finished its first day of trading with a 160 percent gain, boosting its market capitalization to 12.9 trillion won (US$11.5 billion). Following a record number of bids from retail investors for its US$1.33 billion initial public offering (IPO), shares of SK Bioscience soared by their daily limit to 169,000 won from the float price of 65,000 won. The heavily subscribed IPO by SK Bioscience, the local manufacturer of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, is the largest domestic listing since
HSBC Bank Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) is to invest hundreds of millions of dollars per year over the next five years to boost its wealth management business in Taiwan, with plans to hire at least 300 financial planners, the bank said on Thursday. The expansion is part of a plan announced last month by London-headquartered parent company, HSBC Holdings PLC, to invest US$3.5 billion in its wealth management services in Asia, with an aim to become a leading wealth bank. “The local market presents ample opportunity for the wealth management business,” HSBC Taiwan retail banking and wealth management head Linda Yip (葉清玉) told