Industrial production last month rose at an unexpected 2.96 percent year-on-year, as stronger demand for chips and LCD panels boosted manufacturing production, a survey released yesterday by the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed.
Last month’s increase beat the ministry’s predicted range of minus-3.2 percent to 1.7 percent growth.
Last month, manufacturing production — which accounts for 90 percent of industrial production — grew the most, with a 3.79 percent annual rise, ministry data showed.
Photo: CNA
“We thought that fewer working days last month would lead to a decline in production, but the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has helped to boost investment and private consumption,” Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Huang Wei-jie (黃偉傑) said by telephone yesterday.
“Demand for 5G devices and high-performance computing, as well as remote working and distance learning, stimulated demand for electronic components, primarily chips and LCD panels for computers and TVs, offsetting the impact of fewer working days in February,” Huang said.
Production of electronic components expanded 16.33 percent last month from a year earlier — marking the 15th consecutive month of double-digit percentage growth — while the IC and LCD sub-segments jumped 16.32 percent and 49.81 percent respectively, ministry data showed.
The output of computers, electronics and optical products rose at an annual pace of 5.54 percent.
The ministry’s survey showed a positive outlook for this month.
Industrial production this month is forecast to increase 8.7 to 14.2 percent annually, Huang said, adding that manufacturing production is expected to increase 8.7 to 14.2 percent.
The forecast figures would make this quarter the best first quarter ever for industrial production, he said.
Separately yesterday, the ministry also released commercial trade data, which showed that retail sales last month increased 12.8 percent to NT$314.2 billion (US$11.03 billion) year-on-year, due to shopping during the Lunar New Year holiday and a lower comparison base in February last year, when the pandemic began dampening private consumption.
Clothing sales jumped 48.5 percent to NT$30.2 billion, driven by the spending of local consumers, who were restricted from traveling overseas amid the spread of COVID-19, the ministry said.
Food and beverage sales jumped 23.6 percent to NT$71.8 billion, mainly due to the holiday season, ending two months of decline, ministry data showed.
“That was the best performance for February,” the ministry said.
Sales in the wholesale sector rose 7.5 percent to NT$809.3 billion, supported by an annual growth of 18.8 percent in machine sales, as demand for chips and flat panels remained strong amid the pandemic-driven stay-at-home economy.
The ministry expects the sales momentum in the retail and wholesale sectors to extend into this month, thanks to the buildup of inventories ahead of Mother’s Day.
Food and beverage sales this month are forecast to show annual growth, mostly due to a lower comparison base last year, the ministry said.
However, sales this month might decline on a monthly basis due to seasonal weakness, it added.
