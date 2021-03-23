World Business Quick Take

SOUTH KOREA

Exports expected to rise

The country’s exports are set for another monthly gain this month, adding to signs the global economic recovery is taking hold as COVID-19 vaccinations pick up. Exports rose 12.5 percent in the first 20 days of the month from a year earlier, the customs office reported yesterday, with chips and vehicles leading the gains. Average daily shipments increased 16.1 percent during the period, which had half a business day fewer than a year earlier. Exports to China, the country’s largest overseas market, gained 23.4 percent over the period from a year earlier. Exports to the US rose 7.4 percent, while shipments to the EU jumped 37.5 percent and those to Japan dropped 10.7 percent.

BANKING

Credit Suisse mulls change

Credit Suisse Group AG chief executive officer Thomas Gottstein said he would consider further separating the asset-management unit from the rest of the bank after the Greensill Capital collapse, as he steps up efforts to limit the reputational damage from the supply-chain finance scandal. Making asset management an independent entity is “potentially part of the plan,” Gottstein said in a Bloomberg Television interview, days after the bank replaced the head of the business and removed it from direct oversight of the wealth management unit. “Having a holding company around that could be something we are pursuing,” he said.

TECHNOLOGY

Google executive to leave

Senior Google executive Caesar Sengupta, head of the tech giant’s payment initiatives, yesterday said he is leaving the company next month, after 15 years. Sengupta is vice president and general manager of payments and the “Next Billion Users” initiative. He was also one of the key people behind the launch and success of Google Pay in India and helped the payment app’s relaunch in the US and Singapore. The payment facility is now used by more than 150 million users in 30 countries. “My last day at Google will be April 30th. I haven’t decided what I will start next,” said Sengupta, who is based in Singapore.

ENERGY

Aramco eyes China reach

Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) plans to “expand and intensify” cooperation with China on research in areas including hydrogen and ammonia production from natural gas, chief executive officer Amin Nasser ha said. Aramco is looking to work with China on blue hydrogen and ammonia, synthetic fuels and carbon capture utilization and storage, Nasser told the China Development Forum in Beijing. “All of these are essential to achieving our long-term, low-carbon ambitions,” he said. The oil major is also sizing up possible investments in Chinese projects, despite spending constraints arising from a period of low oil prices as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ELECTRONICS

LG might shut segment

LG Electronics Inc might shutter its mobile communication business rather than sell it, the Donga Ilbo reported on Sunday, citing an unidentified person in the electronics industry. Negotiations with Germany’s Volkswagen AG and Vietnam’s Vingroup JSC on the possible sale of the smartphone business seemed to have failed, the report said. LG Electronics in January said that all options were on the table for the loss-making operation. The company was last month said to have halted development of phones with a rollable display.