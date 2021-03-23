SOUTH KOREA
Exports expected to rise
The country’s exports are set for another monthly gain this month, adding to signs the global economic recovery is taking hold as COVID-19 vaccinations pick up. Exports rose 12.5 percent in the first 20 days of the month from a year earlier, the customs office reported yesterday, with chips and vehicles leading the gains. Average daily shipments increased 16.1 percent during the period, which had half a business day fewer than a year earlier. Exports to China, the country’s largest overseas market, gained 23.4 percent over the period from a year earlier. Exports to the US rose 7.4 percent, while shipments to the EU jumped 37.5 percent and those to Japan dropped 10.7 percent.
BANKING
Credit Suisse mulls change
Credit Suisse Group AG chief executive officer Thomas Gottstein said he would consider further separating the asset-management unit from the rest of the bank after the Greensill Capital collapse, as he steps up efforts to limit the reputational damage from the supply-chain finance scandal. Making asset management an independent entity is “potentially part of the plan,” Gottstein said in a Bloomberg Television interview, days after the bank replaced the head of the business and removed it from direct oversight of the wealth management unit. “Having a holding company around that could be something we are pursuing,” he said.
TECHNOLOGY
Google executive to leave
Senior Google executive Caesar Sengupta, head of the tech giant’s payment initiatives, yesterday said he is leaving the company next month, after 15 years. Sengupta is vice president and general manager of payments and the “Next Billion Users” initiative. He was also one of the key people behind the launch and success of Google Pay in India and helped the payment app’s relaunch in the US and Singapore. The payment facility is now used by more than 150 million users in 30 countries. “My last day at Google will be April 30th. I haven’t decided what I will start next,” said Sengupta, who is based in Singapore.
ENERGY
Aramco eyes China reach
Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) plans to “expand and intensify” cooperation with China on research in areas including hydrogen and ammonia production from natural gas, chief executive officer Amin Nasser ha said. Aramco is looking to work with China on blue hydrogen and ammonia, synthetic fuels and carbon capture utilization and storage, Nasser told the China Development Forum in Beijing. “All of these are essential to achieving our long-term, low-carbon ambitions,” he said. The oil major is also sizing up possible investments in Chinese projects, despite spending constraints arising from a period of low oil prices as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ELECTRONICS
LG might shut segment
LG Electronics Inc might shutter its mobile communication business rather than sell it, the Donga Ilbo reported on Sunday, citing an unidentified person in the electronics industry. Negotiations with Germany’s Volkswagen AG and Vietnam’s Vingroup JSC on the possible sale of the smartphone business seemed to have failed, the report said. LG Electronics in January said that all options were on the table for the loss-making operation. The company was last month said to have halted development of phones with a rollable display.
KEY PHONE DELAY: The firm is also considering not releasing a new Galaxy Note this year, although Koh Dong-jin said this was because it is streamlining its lineup Samsung Electronics Co yesterday said that it is grappling with the fallout from a “serious imbalance” in semiconductors globally, becoming the largest tech giant to voice concerns about chip shortages spreading beyond the automaking industry. The company, one of the world’s largest makers of chips and consumer electronics, expects the crunch to pose a problem to its business next quarter, Samsung cochief executive officer Koh Dong-jin told an annual shareholders’ meeting in Seoul. Samsung is also considering skipping the introduction of a new Galaxy Note — one of its best-selling models — this year, although Koh said that was geared toward
GREEN HYDROGEN: Compared with a traditional plant, the new one is to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 35,000 tonnes per year, the amount absorbed by 1 million trees Air Liquide Far Eastern Ltd’s (ALFE, 亞東工業氣體) 25-megawatt ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant yesterday began operations at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), with the aim of supplying hydrogen gas to the park’s semiconductor manufacturers. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said that the plant would not only aid the development of the nation’s semiconductor industry, but also open the door to “green hydrogen” applications. “This is the world’s first ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant,” Huang said. “It will support the development of all sorts of potential hydrogen applications in Taiwan.” “This project illustrates the investment opportunities that exist
Concerns over potential side effects of AstraZeneca PLC’s COVID-19 vaccine failed to dent the trading debut of its South Korean partner, SK Bioscience Co, which yesterday finished its first day of trading with a 160 percent gain, boosting its market capitalization to 12.9 trillion won (US$11.5 billion). Following a record number of bids from retail investors for its US$1.33 billion initial public offering (IPO), shares of SK Bioscience soared by their daily limit to 169,000 won from the float price of 65,000 won. The heavily subscribed IPO by SK Bioscience, the local manufacturer of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, is the largest domestic listing since
HSBC Bank Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) is to invest hundreds of millions of dollars per year over the next five years to boost its wealth management business in Taiwan, with plans to hire at least 300 financial planners, the bank said on Thursday. The expansion is part of a plan announced last month by London-headquartered parent company, HSBC Holdings PLC, to invest US$3.5 billion in its wealth management services in Asia, with an aim to become a leading wealth bank. “The local market presents ample opportunity for the wealth management business,” HSBC Taiwan retail banking and wealth management head Linda Yip (葉清玉) told