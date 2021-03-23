The Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd plans to merge with US-based Kansas City Southern (KCS) to create the first rail network linking Canada, the US and Mexico, the companies announced on Sunday.
The deal is valued at US$29 billion, including the assumption of US$3.8 billion in outstanding KCS debt, a joint statement said.
“This transaction will be transformative for North America, providing significant positive impacts for our respective employees, customers, communities and shareholders,” CP president and chief executive Keith Creel said. “This will create the first US-Mexico-Canada railroad.”
The combined network of 32,000km would give Calgary, Alberta-based CP access to the US heartland via Kansas City, from which a vast rail network reaches from the farms of the US Midwest to the ports of the Gulf of Mexico.
The resultant network would also link the ports and factories of Mexico to the ports and energy resources of Canada and the factories of the northeast US.
Mexico is a major exporter of automobiles, electronics and agricultural products, while also importing large amounts of grain and manufactured goods.
By enlarging market access and providing new transportation options, the joint statement said, the deal is expected to boost North American economic growth.
It said the merger would benefit from the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade ratified a year ago by the three countries.
The agreement “makes the efficient integration of the continent’s supply chains more important than ever,” Creel said.
The boards of both companies have approved the deal, which still requires approval from regulators of the US Surface Transportation Board.
Canadian Pacific, the second-largest Canadian rail operator after CN Rail, is to offer KCS shareholders US$275 per share, in cash and CP shares.
That is a 23 percent premium above the KCS closing price on Friday.
KCS shareholders would hold one-fourth of the capital of the Canadian company once the deal is concluded.
The combined company would employ nearly 20,000 people and generate total revenue of US$8.7 billion, based on last year’s revenues, the statement said.
