Turkish lira plummets after sacking

FIRED BY DECREE: The president replaced the market-friendly central bank governor with a columnist in a pro-government newspaper who has argued for low interest rates

AP, ANKARA





The Turkish currency yesterday plummeted against the US dollar after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired the central bank governor over the weekend for hiking interest rates.

The lira was trading at about 7.8 against the US dollar — nearly 9 percent down from Friday’s close. It had been weaker earlier yesterday at 8.4 per US dollar.

The Istanbul Stock Exchange twice suspended trading after its main index fell by more than 6 percent in response to Erdogan’s dismissal of his market-friendly central bank chief.

A woman stands at at a foreign currency exchange shop in Istanbul yesterday. The Turkish currency plummeted against the US dollar after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired the central bank governor over the weekend for hiking interest rates. Photo: Emrah Gurel, AP

Borsa Istanbul said its automatic circuit breakers were triggered at 9:55am.

Trading resumed at 10:30am, but was halted again at 10:38am after the decline on the main board reached 7 percent.

Erdogan, who advocates keeping interest rates low to tame inflation, unexpectedly fired Naci Agbal with a decree on Saturday just four months after he took office.

Agbal was brought in to lead the central bank after the Turkish lira hit record lows and inflation soared.

In his months in office, Agbal had hiked the benchmark rate a total of 875 basis points, working to rebuild the credibility of the central bank after it was damaged by years of unorthodox policies.

Agbal’s most recent hike of 200 points on Thursday took the rate to 19 percent, which was higher than analysts expected.

The bank said tight monetary policy would be maintained until inflation, which has hit 15.61 percent, was brought under control.

Erdogan’s decree on Saturday appoints Sahap Kavcioglu as the new central bank governor. Kavcioglu is a banking professor and a columnist in the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper, where he has argued for low interest rates.

He was previously a lawmaker in Erdogan’s ruling party.

Kavcioglu on Sunday pledged to use monetary policy tools effectively to deliver permanent price stability.

He also said the bank’s rate-setting meetings would take place according to schedule.

Kavcioglu is the fourth governor to lead the bank in two years.

Turkish Minister of the Treasury and Finance Lutfi Elvan yesterday said Turkey would continue to stick to free markets and a liberal foreign-exchange regime.

The government would continue to prioritize price stability and fiscal policies would support the monetary authority in its efforts to rein in inflation, he said.

“I expect massive state bank intervention in the short term to hold a line on the lira,” said Timothy Ash, a strategist at BlueBay Asset Management in London, adding that he is not yet sure where the line will be drawn.

“The new governor will be dependent on utilizing the reserve bounty that the former governor left him to smooth his entry into the job,” Ash said.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg, with staff writer