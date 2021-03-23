The Turkish currency yesterday plummeted against the US dollar after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired the central bank governor over the weekend for hiking interest rates.
The lira was trading at about 7.8 against the US dollar — nearly 9 percent down from Friday’s close. It had been weaker earlier yesterday at 8.4 per US dollar.
The Istanbul Stock Exchange twice suspended trading after its main index fell by more than 6 percent in response to Erdogan’s dismissal of his market-friendly central bank chief.
Photo: Emrah Gurel, AP
Borsa Istanbul said its automatic circuit breakers were triggered at 9:55am.
Trading resumed at 10:30am, but was halted again at 10:38am after the decline on the main board reached 7 percent.
Erdogan, who advocates keeping interest rates low to tame inflation, unexpectedly fired Naci Agbal with a decree on Saturday just four months after he took office.
Agbal was brought in to lead the central bank after the Turkish lira hit record lows and inflation soared.
In his months in office, Agbal had hiked the benchmark rate a total of 875 basis points, working to rebuild the credibility of the central bank after it was damaged by years of unorthodox policies.
Agbal’s most recent hike of 200 points on Thursday took the rate to 19 percent, which was higher than analysts expected.
The bank said tight monetary policy would be maintained until inflation, which has hit 15.61 percent, was brought under control.
Erdogan’s decree on Saturday appoints Sahap Kavcioglu as the new central bank governor. Kavcioglu is a banking professor and a columnist in the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper, where he has argued for low interest rates.
He was previously a lawmaker in Erdogan’s ruling party.
Kavcioglu on Sunday pledged to use monetary policy tools effectively to deliver permanent price stability.
He also said the bank’s rate-setting meetings would take place according to schedule.
Kavcioglu is the fourth governor to lead the bank in two years.
Turkish Minister of the Treasury and Finance Lutfi Elvan yesterday said Turkey would continue to stick to free markets and a liberal foreign-exchange regime.
The government would continue to prioritize price stability and fiscal policies would support the monetary authority in its efforts to rein in inflation, he said.
“I expect massive state bank intervention in the short term to hold a line on the lira,” said Timothy Ash, a strategist at BlueBay Asset Management in London, adding that he is not yet sure where the line will be drawn.
“The new governor will be dependent on utilizing the reserve bounty that the former governor left him to smooth his entry into the job,” Ash said.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg, with staff writer
KEY PHONE DELAY: The firm is also considering not releasing a new Galaxy Note this year, although Koh Dong-jin said this was because it is streamlining its lineup Samsung Electronics Co yesterday said that it is grappling with the fallout from a “serious imbalance” in semiconductors globally, becoming the largest tech giant to voice concerns about chip shortages spreading beyond the automaking industry. The company, one of the world’s largest makers of chips and consumer electronics, expects the crunch to pose a problem to its business next quarter, Samsung cochief executive officer Koh Dong-jin told an annual shareholders’ meeting in Seoul. Samsung is also considering skipping the introduction of a new Galaxy Note — one of its best-selling models — this year, although Koh said that was geared toward
GREEN HYDROGEN: Compared with a traditional plant, the new one is to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 35,000 tonnes per year, the amount absorbed by 1 million trees Air Liquide Far Eastern Ltd’s (ALFE, 亞東工業氣體) 25-megawatt ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant yesterday began operations at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), with the aim of supplying hydrogen gas to the park’s semiconductor manufacturers. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said that the plant would not only aid the development of the nation’s semiconductor industry, but also open the door to “green hydrogen” applications. “This is the world’s first ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant,” Huang said. “It will support the development of all sorts of potential hydrogen applications in Taiwan.” “This project illustrates the investment opportunities that exist
Concerns over potential side effects of AstraZeneca PLC’s COVID-19 vaccine failed to dent the trading debut of its South Korean partner, SK Bioscience Co, which yesterday finished its first day of trading with a 160 percent gain, boosting its market capitalization to 12.9 trillion won (US$11.5 billion). Following a record number of bids from retail investors for its US$1.33 billion initial public offering (IPO), shares of SK Bioscience soared by their daily limit to 169,000 won from the float price of 65,000 won. The heavily subscribed IPO by SK Bioscience, the local manufacturer of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, is the largest domestic listing since
HSBC Bank Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) is to invest hundreds of millions of dollars per year over the next five years to boost its wealth management business in Taiwan, with plans to hire at least 300 financial planners, the bank said on Thursday. The expansion is part of a plan announced last month by London-headquartered parent company, HSBC Holdings PLC, to invest US$3.5 billion in its wealth management services in Asia, with an aim to become a leading wealth bank. “The local market presents ample opportunity for the wealth management business,” HSBC Taiwan retail banking and wealth management head Linda Yip (葉清玉) told