TAIEX bounces back

The TAIEX staged a technical rebound yesterday, closing more than 100 points higher amid interest in old-economy shares, dealers said. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) bounced back from its earlier losses, lending support to the broader market by the end of the session, they said. The TAIEX’s gains were technical in nature and stiff technical resistance could come ahead of 16,410 points, which was the intraday high on Thursday last week, Mega International Investment Services Corp (兆豐國際投顧) analyst Alex Huang (黃國偉) said. “As the yield of the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bill is likely to increase, market volatility in Taiwan, the US and elsewhere is likely down the road,” Huang said. The TAIEX closed up 118.98 points, or 0.74 percent, at 16,189.22 on turnover of NT$332.200 billion (US$11.66 billion). Despite the TAIEX’s gains, foreign institutional investors yesterday sold a net NT$5.075 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

Auto talks boost Hon Hai

Shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a key supplier to Apple Inc, yesterday rose as much as 5.26 percent after Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup JSC said that its auto unit was in early stage talks with the Taiwanese firm about cooperating on developing batteries and electric vehicle parts. Hon Hai, known outside Taiwan as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), has proposed acquiring production lines owned by the Vingroup unit, VinFast, Reuters reported on Friday last week. Vingroup later said it had received proposals from Hon Hai and that the partnership would focus on developing batteries and auto parts. Hon Hai shares yesterday closed at NT$130.

Acer shares dip on hacking

Acer Inc (宏碁) shares yesterday closed 1.15 percent lower at NT$30.05, after the company was hit by a massive ransomware attack, in which hackers demanded US$50 million before releasing stolen data. It was reported last week that Acer had been hit by the REvil hacker group, which had asked for the ransom. Technology news Web site BleepingComputer said that it was the highest ransom REvil had ever sought. Acer said that it had observed some abnormalities and reported them to the relevant law enforcement and data protection authorities in several nations. The firm said that it would continue to improve its cybersecurity, while the Criminal Investigation Bureau said that it had launched an investigation into the cyberattack.

Sony eyeing 10% growth

Sony Corp has forecast that sales of its smartphones in Taiwan would grow by 5 to 10 percent this year as the company concentrates on exploiting demand for devices with 5G capabilities. Sony Mobile Taiwan president Johnathan Lin (林志遠) last week said that he expects Taiwan’s smartphone market to grow this year and that he sees his company’s sales as growing by 5 to 10 percent to 2019 levels before the COVID-19 pandemic. Lin said that Sony would not release any new 4G smartphones this year and instead concentrate its efforts on introducing high-end flagship and mid-range 5G smartphones. Sony’s smartphone sales in Taiwan were the second-highest of any nation last year, trailing only revenue generated in the brand’s home nation of Japan, he said.