EQUITIES
TAIEX bounces back
The TAIEX staged a technical rebound yesterday, closing more than 100 points higher amid interest in old-economy shares, dealers said. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) bounced back from its earlier losses, lending support to the broader market by the end of the session, they said. The TAIEX’s gains were technical in nature and stiff technical resistance could come ahead of 16,410 points, which was the intraday high on Thursday last week, Mega International Investment Services Corp (兆豐國際投顧) analyst Alex Huang (黃國偉) said. “As the yield of the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bill is likely to increase, market volatility in Taiwan, the US and elsewhere is likely down the road,” Huang said. The TAIEX closed up 118.98 points, or 0.74 percent, at 16,189.22 on turnover of NT$332.200 billion (US$11.66 billion). Despite the TAIEX’s gains, foreign institutional investors yesterday sold a net NT$5.075 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
ELECTRONICS
Auto talks boost Hon Hai
Shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a key supplier to Apple Inc, yesterday rose as much as 5.26 percent after Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup JSC said that its auto unit was in early stage talks with the Taiwanese firm about cooperating on developing batteries and electric vehicle parts. Hon Hai, known outside Taiwan as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), has proposed acquiring production lines owned by the Vingroup unit, VinFast, Reuters reported on Friday last week. Vingroup later said it had received proposals from Hon Hai and that the partnership would focus on developing batteries and auto parts. Hon Hai shares yesterday closed at NT$130.
COMPUTERS
Acer shares dip on hacking
Acer Inc (宏碁) shares yesterday closed 1.15 percent lower at NT$30.05, after the company was hit by a massive ransomware attack, in which hackers demanded US$50 million before releasing stolen data. It was reported last week that Acer had been hit by the REvil hacker group, which had asked for the ransom. Technology news Web site BleepingComputer said that it was the highest ransom REvil had ever sought. Acer said that it had observed some abnormalities and reported them to the relevant law enforcement and data protection authorities in several nations. The firm said that it would continue to improve its cybersecurity, while the Criminal Investigation Bureau said that it had launched an investigation into the cyberattack.
ELECTRONICS
Sony eyeing 10% growth
Sony Corp has forecast that sales of its smartphones in Taiwan would grow by 5 to 10 percent this year as the company concentrates on exploiting demand for devices with 5G capabilities. Sony Mobile Taiwan president Johnathan Lin (林志遠) last week said that he expects Taiwan’s smartphone market to grow this year and that he sees his company’s sales as growing by 5 to 10 percent to 2019 levels before the COVID-19 pandemic. Lin said that Sony would not release any new 4G smartphones this year and instead concentrate its efforts on introducing high-end flagship and mid-range 5G smartphones. Sony’s smartphone sales in Taiwan were the second-highest of any nation last year, trailing only revenue generated in the brand’s home nation of Japan, he said.
KEY PHONE DELAY: The firm is also considering not releasing a new Galaxy Note this year, although Koh Dong-jin said this was because it is streamlining its lineup Samsung Electronics Co yesterday said that it is grappling with the fallout from a “serious imbalance” in semiconductors globally, becoming the largest tech giant to voice concerns about chip shortages spreading beyond the automaking industry. The company, one of the world’s largest makers of chips and consumer electronics, expects the crunch to pose a problem to its business next quarter, Samsung cochief executive officer Koh Dong-jin told an annual shareholders’ meeting in Seoul. Samsung is also considering skipping the introduction of a new Galaxy Note — one of its best-selling models — this year, although Koh said that was geared toward
GREEN HYDROGEN: Compared with a traditional plant, the new one is to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 35,000 tonnes per year, the amount absorbed by 1 million trees Air Liquide Far Eastern Ltd’s (ALFE, 亞東工業氣體) 25-megawatt ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant yesterday began operations at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), with the aim of supplying hydrogen gas to the park’s semiconductor manufacturers. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said that the plant would not only aid the development of the nation’s semiconductor industry, but also open the door to “green hydrogen” applications. “This is the world’s first ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant,” Huang said. “It will support the development of all sorts of potential hydrogen applications in Taiwan.” “This project illustrates the investment opportunities that exist
Concerns over potential side effects of AstraZeneca PLC’s COVID-19 vaccine failed to dent the trading debut of its South Korean partner, SK Bioscience Co, which yesterday finished its first day of trading with a 160 percent gain, boosting its market capitalization to 12.9 trillion won (US$11.5 billion). Following a record number of bids from retail investors for its US$1.33 billion initial public offering (IPO), shares of SK Bioscience soared by their daily limit to 169,000 won from the float price of 65,000 won. The heavily subscribed IPO by SK Bioscience, the local manufacturer of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, is the largest domestic listing since
HSBC Bank Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) is to invest hundreds of millions of dollars per year over the next five years to boost its wealth management business in Taiwan, with plans to hire at least 300 financial planners, the bank said on Thursday. The expansion is part of a plan announced last month by London-headquartered parent company, HSBC Holdings PLC, to invest US$3.5 billion in its wealth management services in Asia, with an aim to become a leading wealth bank. “The local market presents ample opportunity for the wealth management business,” HSBC Taiwan retail banking and wealth management head Linda Yip (葉清玉) told