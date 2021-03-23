IPO mania fizzles in Hong Kong as large gains fade

The days of the massive first-day pop in Hong Kong’s initial public offering (IPO) frenzy might be nearing an end.

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic spread for most of last year, the territory’s IPOs and new listings were in hot demand from both institutional and mom-and-pop investors. With the bulk of new share sales posting large gains on their first day of trading, investor euphoria was justified.

That was then.

Last year’s largely winning investor play of piling into IPOs and exiting after they debuted is no longer a slam dunk: 31 percent of 13 IPOs raising more than US$100 million posted losses on the first day this year, almost double the 17 percent last year.

A median first-day move showed gains of 2.1 percent this year from 5.7 percent last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Volatility sparked by the great rotation into previously unloved shares sensitive to economic fluctuations from loftily valued technology and healthcare plays is to blame, investors say.

Others pointed to worries about policy being tightened in China as weighing on investors’ risk appetite for new shares, especially sales by lesser known names.

“Most IPOs performed really, really strongly last year, but I’m not expecting that kind of movement this year,” Mirae Asset Global Invest (HK) Ltd fund manager An Joo-hee said.

Investors would be “more prudent” as market liquidity “won’t be as abundant as it used to be,” she said.

Listings by Kuaishou Technology (快手) and New Horizon Health Ltd (諾輝健康) still did unusually well last month, with the share price more than doubling on the first day, but lukewarm post-listing performances are increasing.

Shares of Chinese household insecticide company Cheerwin Group Ltd (朝雲集團) slumped as much as 20 percent on their first trading day last week. Shares of biopharmaceutical company SciClone Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (賽生藥業) ended its March 3 debut flat and are now trading 8.6 percent below the offer price.

Secondary listings of US-listed Chinese companies have not always had glowing debuts in Hong Kong.

Shares of Autohome Inc (汽車之家), a Chinese Web site selling vehicles with its primary listing in New York, ended their Hong Kong debut yesterday with a modest 2 percent rise.

The increasingly muted performances during debuts by Hong Kong-listed companies are part of a global trend where investors are getting pickier about IPOs they invest in. For instance, while special purpose acquisition companies are still going public at a frenzied pace in the US, the shine is starting to wear off. Some recent listings traded as low as their IPO prices on the first day of trading.

However, not everyone is concerned.

“When you have these deals that don’t do well, it actually tells you that people are still being cautious about what they’re investing in and what they’re not, which is a good sign,” said Singapore-based Aequitas Research head of research Sumeet Singh, who publishes on independent investment research network Smartkarma. “It means the market is doing OK.”

The upcoming multibillion-dollar listings of Baidu Inc (百度) and Bilibili Inc (嗶哩嗶哩) will be closely watched to see if Hong Kong’s IPO market still has steam, given their size and high profile as technology companies.

Shares of Chinese search engine Baidu rose as much as 2 percent in gray market trading before their debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange today.

Investor demand for the offering was strong, with retail investors putting in orders for almost 100 times the shares made available to them, a person familiar with the matter said.

Bilibili, a video-streaming platform that is looking to raise as much as US$3.2 billion in a second listing, plans to debut on Monday next week.

“I am definitely not concerned,” JP Morgan Asset Management fund manager Oliver Cox said.

In general, “the quality and long-term earnings growth prospects of the companies we see coming to market is still very high indeed and pricing of IPOs does not affect that,” he said.