The days of the massive first-day pop in Hong Kong’s initial public offering (IPO) frenzy might be nearing an end.
Even as the COVID-19 pandemic spread for most of last year, the territory’s IPOs and new listings were in hot demand from both institutional and mom-and-pop investors. With the bulk of new share sales posting large gains on their first day of trading, investor euphoria was justified.
That was then.
Photo: Anthony Wallace, AFP
Last year’s largely winning investor play of piling into IPOs and exiting after they debuted is no longer a slam dunk: 31 percent of 13 IPOs raising more than US$100 million posted losses on the first day this year, almost double the 17 percent last year.
A median first-day move showed gains of 2.1 percent this year from 5.7 percent last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Volatility sparked by the great rotation into previously unloved shares sensitive to economic fluctuations from loftily valued technology and healthcare plays is to blame, investors say.
Others pointed to worries about policy being tightened in China as weighing on investors’ risk appetite for new shares, especially sales by lesser known names.
“Most IPOs performed really, really strongly last year, but I’m not expecting that kind of movement this year,” Mirae Asset Global Invest (HK) Ltd fund manager An Joo-hee said.
Investors would be “more prudent” as market liquidity “won’t be as abundant as it used to be,” she said.
Listings by Kuaishou Technology (快手) and New Horizon Health Ltd (諾輝健康) still did unusually well last month, with the share price more than doubling on the first day, but lukewarm post-listing performances are increasing.
Shares of Chinese household insecticide company Cheerwin Group Ltd (朝雲集團) slumped as much as 20 percent on their first trading day last week. Shares of biopharmaceutical company SciClone Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (賽生藥業) ended its March 3 debut flat and are now trading 8.6 percent below the offer price.
Secondary listings of US-listed Chinese companies have not always had glowing debuts in Hong Kong.
Shares of Autohome Inc (汽車之家), a Chinese Web site selling vehicles with its primary listing in New York, ended their Hong Kong debut yesterday with a modest 2 percent rise.
The increasingly muted performances during debuts by Hong Kong-listed companies are part of a global trend where investors are getting pickier about IPOs they invest in. For instance, while special purpose acquisition companies are still going public at a frenzied pace in the US, the shine is starting to wear off. Some recent listings traded as low as their IPO prices on the first day of trading.
However, not everyone is concerned.
“When you have these deals that don’t do well, it actually tells you that people are still being cautious about what they’re investing in and what they’re not, which is a good sign,” said Singapore-based Aequitas Research head of research Sumeet Singh, who publishes on independent investment research network Smartkarma. “It means the market is doing OK.”
The upcoming multibillion-dollar listings of Baidu Inc (百度) and Bilibili Inc (嗶哩嗶哩) will be closely watched to see if Hong Kong’s IPO market still has steam, given their size and high profile as technology companies.
Shares of Chinese search engine Baidu rose as much as 2 percent in gray market trading before their debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange today.
Investor demand for the offering was strong, with retail investors putting in orders for almost 100 times the shares made available to them, a person familiar with the matter said.
Bilibili, a video-streaming platform that is looking to raise as much as US$3.2 billion in a second listing, plans to debut on Monday next week.
“I am definitely not concerned,” JP Morgan Asset Management fund manager Oliver Cox said.
In general, “the quality and long-term earnings growth prospects of the companies we see coming to market is still very high indeed and pricing of IPOs does not affect that,” he said.
KEY PHONE DELAY: The firm is also considering not releasing a new Galaxy Note this year, although Koh Dong-jin said this was because it is streamlining its lineup Samsung Electronics Co yesterday said that it is grappling with the fallout from a “serious imbalance” in semiconductors globally, becoming the largest tech giant to voice concerns about chip shortages spreading beyond the automaking industry. The company, one of the world’s largest makers of chips and consumer electronics, expects the crunch to pose a problem to its business next quarter, Samsung cochief executive officer Koh Dong-jin told an annual shareholders’ meeting in Seoul. Samsung is also considering skipping the introduction of a new Galaxy Note — one of its best-selling models — this year, although Koh said that was geared toward
GREEN HYDROGEN: Compared with a traditional plant, the new one is to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 35,000 tonnes per year, the amount absorbed by 1 million trees Air Liquide Far Eastern Ltd’s (ALFE, 亞東工業氣體) 25-megawatt ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant yesterday began operations at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), with the aim of supplying hydrogen gas to the park’s semiconductor manufacturers. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said that the plant would not only aid the development of the nation’s semiconductor industry, but also open the door to “green hydrogen” applications. “This is the world’s first ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant,” Huang said. “It will support the development of all sorts of potential hydrogen applications in Taiwan.” “This project illustrates the investment opportunities that exist
Concerns over potential side effects of AstraZeneca PLC’s COVID-19 vaccine failed to dent the trading debut of its South Korean partner, SK Bioscience Co, which yesterday finished its first day of trading with a 160 percent gain, boosting its market capitalization to 12.9 trillion won (US$11.5 billion). Following a record number of bids from retail investors for its US$1.33 billion initial public offering (IPO), shares of SK Bioscience soared by their daily limit to 169,000 won from the float price of 65,000 won. The heavily subscribed IPO by SK Bioscience, the local manufacturer of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, is the largest domestic listing since
HSBC Bank Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) is to invest hundreds of millions of dollars per year over the next five years to boost its wealth management business in Taiwan, with plans to hire at least 300 financial planners, the bank said on Thursday. The expansion is part of a plan announced last month by London-headquartered parent company, HSBC Holdings PLC, to invest US$3.5 billion in its wealth management services in Asia, with an aim to become a leading wealth bank. “The local market presents ample opportunity for the wealth management business,” HSBC Taiwan retail banking and wealth management head Linda Yip (葉清玉) told