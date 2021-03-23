Export orders set new February record

‘ACROSS THE BOARD’: Communications technology orders were the main driver, as global smartphone brands postponed new product launches to the first quarter

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Export orders last month rose 48.5 percent annually to US$42.59 billion as the COVID-19 pandemic boosted demand for notebook computers and related equipment amid rising remote working and learning trends, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

The figure is the best February performance in the nation’s history and came as export orders grew for 12 months in a row on an annual basis, primarily aided by an annual growth of 88.4 percent in orders for information and communications technology (ICT) products to US$11.39 billion.

Orders from the US, the biggest export destination for local manufacturers, surged 50.2 percent year-on-year to US$12.21 billion, accounting for 28.7 percent of the total exports.

A police boat sails through the Port of Taipei on Feb. 9. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

“ICT orders were the main driving force for February export orders, as global smartphone brands have put off their new product launches to early this year from the fourth quarter [of last year],” Department of Statistics Director Huang Yu-ling (黃于玲) told the Taipei Times by telephone.

The stay-at-home economy, and remote working and learning trends have been stimulating demand for laptops and other electronic devices, fueling growth in exports, Huang said.

“Demand remains strong in March as the pandemic continues to affect people’s lives. A global economic recovery is also stimulating demand, while chip supply continues to be tight,” Huang said. “The growth is across the board.”

The ministry expects export orders this month to expand 35.4 to 39.1 percent year-on-year to between NT$54.5 billion and NT$56 billion, Huang said.

There is robust demand for electronic products, 5G-enabled devices and emerging technologies, such as electric vehicles and artificial intelligence, Huang said.

Rising commodity prices are also fueling growth in traditional sectors as the rollout of COVID-19 vaccination programs helps improve the economic outlook, she said.

“The first quarter will be the strongest first quarter ever, if our predictions come true,” Huang said.

Last month, electronics orders jumped 52.4 percent annually to US$13.44 billion, thanks to rising demand for chips used in smartphones, laptops and TVs, department data showed.

Orders for optoelectronics products, such as flat panels, surged 59.4 annually percent to US$2.13 billion.

Orders for base metals and machine tools expanded 20.8 percent and 24 percent annually to US$2.35 billion and NT$1.83 billion respectively, benefiting from higher steel prices and increased investment in machine tools.

Orders for plastic products rose 37.3 percent to US$2.09 billion, attributable to growing demand after US competitors shut down factories due to a snowstorm in Texas last month, while petrochemical products rose 1.6 percent to US$1.57 billion on rising global crude oil prices.