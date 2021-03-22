Energy giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) yesterday posted a 44.4 percent slump in net profit last year due to lower crude prices, as the COVID-19 pandemic weighed heavily on global demand.
Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s cash cow, has revealed consecutive falls in profits since it began disclosing earnings in 2019, piling pressure on government finances, as Riyadh pursues multibillion dollar projects to diversify the oil-reliant economy.
“Aramco achieved a net income of US$49 billion in 2020,” the company said in a statement — down from US$88.2 billion in 2019.
Photo: Reuters
Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter, was hammered last year by the double whammy of low prices and sharp cuts in production.
“The company displayed strong financial resilience in one of the most challenging periods for the industry,” the Aramco statement said. “Revenues were impacted by lower crude oil prices and volumes sold, and weakened refining and chemicals margins.”
Crude prices have risen in the past few weeks to more than US$60 per barrel.
Analysts say that the Saudi Arabian giant is bracing for a possible further wave of COVID-19 infections that could undermine a tentative global economic recovery.
Even as its earnings plunged, Aramco said it stuck to its commitment of paying shareholders a US$75 billion dividend last year — an amount that exceeds the declared profit.
Dividend payments from Aramco help the Saudi Arabian government, the company’s biggest shareholder, manage its ballooning budget deficit.
Belt-tightening had kept the firm’s financial position “robust,” enabling it to pay out dividends of US$75 billion for last year, Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser said.
“As the enormous impact of COVID-19 was felt throughout the global economy, we intensified our strong emphasis on capital and operational efficiencies,” Nasser said.
Aramco “expects capital expenditure for 2021 to be around [US]$35 billion, significantly lower than the previous guidance of [US]$40 billion to [US]$45 billion,” the statement said.
Aramco has also slashed hundreds of jobs as it seeks to reduce costs, Bloomberg News reported in June last year.
A drop in oil income is expected to hinder Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s ambitious “Vision 2030” reform program to overhaul the kingdom’s energy-reliant economy.
Aramco was listed on the Saudi Arabian bourse in December 2019, following the world’s biggest initial public offering, generating US$29.4 billion for 1.7 percent of its shares.
In January, the prince said that the kingdom would sell more Aramco shares in the coming years.
The kingdom’s de facto ruler said future share offerings would be a key way to boost the Public Investment Fund, the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, which is the main engine of its diversification efforts.
Analysts say further share offerings could struggle to generate investor interest amid a downbeat energy market, as the COVID-19 pandemic saps global demand.
Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is next month closing its store on the corner of Dunhua N Road and Nanjing E Road in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山), it said on Sunday. In a statement posted on Facebook, IKEA said the Dunbei (敦北) store, which opened 23 years ago, is closing on April 26. The Dunbei outlet was IKEA’s first store in Taiwan, it said. Over the decades, the store has been part of many milestones in the lives of its customers, such as getting married, having a baby or moving to a new home, it said. In the run-up to its closure, IKEA is inviting
KEY PHONE DELAY: The firm is also considering not releasing a new Galaxy Note this year, although Koh Dong-jin said this was because it is streamlining its lineup Samsung Electronics Co yesterday said that it is grappling with the fallout from a “serious imbalance” in semiconductors globally, becoming the largest tech giant to voice concerns about chip shortages spreading beyond the automaking industry. The company, one of the world’s largest makers of chips and consumer electronics, expects the crunch to pose a problem to its business next quarter, Samsung cochief executive officer Koh Dong-jin told an annual shareholders’ meeting in Seoul. Samsung is also considering skipping the introduction of a new Galaxy Note — one of its best-selling models — this year, although Koh said that was geared toward
GREEN HYDROGEN: Compared with a traditional plant, the new one is to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 35,000 tonnes per year, the amount absorbed by 1 million trees Air Liquide Far Eastern Ltd’s (ALFE, 亞東工業氣體) 25-megawatt ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant yesterday began operations at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), with the aim of supplying hydrogen gas to the park’s semiconductor manufacturers. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said that the plant would not only aid the development of the nation’s semiconductor industry, but also open the door to “green hydrogen” applications. “This is the world’s first ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant,” Huang said. “It will support the development of all sorts of potential hydrogen applications in Taiwan.” “This project illustrates the investment opportunities that exist
Concerns over potential side effects of AstraZeneca PLC’s COVID-19 vaccine failed to dent the trading debut of its South Korean partner, SK Bioscience Co, which yesterday finished its first day of trading with a 160 percent gain, boosting its market capitalization to 12.9 trillion won (US$11.5 billion). Following a record number of bids from retail investors for its US$1.33 billion initial public offering (IPO), shares of SK Bioscience soared by their daily limit to 169,000 won from the float price of 65,000 won. The heavily subscribed IPO by SK Bioscience, the local manufacturer of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, is the largest domestic listing since