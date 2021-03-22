A fire at a semiconductor factory in Japan, cold weather in North America and ongoing competition for chips are all hitting the global auto industry at the same time, threatening to exacerbate supply shortages of a key component that began late last year.
A clean room at a plant run by Renesas Electronics Corp, one of the top providers of automotive chips, was damaged by fire on Friday, the company said.
The incident would probably have a big impact on the auto industry, Renesas CEO Hidetoshi Shibata told an online news conference yesterday.
Photo: Toru Hanai, Reuters
Global automakers were already coming to grips with a shortage of chips caused by booming demand for laptops, tablets and home electronics by people staying and working indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, with supply chains already under strain, they have to contend with bad weather and other unanticipated disruptions to keep up production and recover from the steep drop in sales last year due to COVID-19.
“I’m concerned that this will have a very big impact,” Shibata said, adding that Renesas is seeking to resume operations at the facility within a month and anticipates ￥17 billion (US$156.1 million) in lost revenue because of the incident.
“We’ll pursue every possible measure, including the use of output alternatives, to make the impact as minimal as possible,” he said.
Renesas receives about 6.6 percent of its revenue from Toyota Motor Corp, one of its main customers, Bloomberg’s Supply Chain Analysis shows. Renesas posted ￥715.7 billion in revenue last year.
Toyota has also warned that cold weather-induced semiconductor shortages would force it to suspend a factory in the Czech Republic for two weeks.
“This is terrible for the automobile supply chain; they might have to move toward holding more inventory,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Masahiro Wakasugi said of the Renesas fire.
The big question is whether Toyota, which has been managing its supply chain better than other automakers, will be hit, he said.
Cold weather in North America is also disrupting supplies of other raw materials used in the auto industry.
Toyota said last week that the cold front had reduced supply of petrochemical products, impacting production in the US and Mexico.
Some lines, shifts or potentially entire plants are expected to be temporarily halted for several days in Kentucky, West Virginia and Mexico, the company said.
Toray Industries Inc has told buyers that it might be unable to fulfill its obligations to supply its Nylon 66 fiber, used mainly for vehicle airbags, because it does not have enough raw materials to make it due to the US cold snap.
