Shining eyes first-time buyers in Sanchong

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Shining Building Business Co (鄉林建設) on Thursday unveiled a presale residential complex in New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重) to woo young first-home buyers, unfazed by unfavorable property measures that are driving investors to the sidelines.

It is the first time that the Taichung-based developer has ventured into Sanchong, which has gained popularity due to its relative affordability and improving infrastructure.

The project, “Remain Your Heart” (鄉林恆美), offers 293 apartments, each with one to four bedrooms, in the rezoning area, which is a 10-minute walk from the MRT railway’s Xianse Temple (先嗇宮) station.

Shining Building Business Co chairman Lai Cheng-i poses at a showroom of the company’s latest real-estate project in Taipei on Thursday. Photo: Hsu Yi-ping, Taipei Times

“Land transactions in Sanchong totaled 9,459 last year, behind only Sindian District (新店) in New Taipei City, as more people relocate from Taipei to neighboring areas in search of more affordable housing,” Shining chairman Lai Cheng-i (賴正鎰) told a news conference.

The project was 70 percent sold before the formal launch, as small apartments of 20 ping (66.1m2) to 40 ping remain popular, thanks to lower purchasing thresholds, Lai said.

Shining set asking prices at NT$500,000 (US$17,567) per ping on average, meaning it would cost NT$10 million or more to own an apartment in the complex, the company said.

Lai said that buying interest would take a hit from the Ministry of Finance’s proposed property tax revisions, which could impose property levies of 45 percent on houses resold within five years of purchase, up from two years.

The revisions would also include transfers of presale projects and equities as property transactions.

Presale projects could plunge by 35 percent this year as the revisions would require longer for property developers and investors to turn a profit, Lai said.

The government seems serious about stiffening property tax terms, boding ill for companies in the supply chain, but it would be futile to trigger price corrections in light of the rising costs of building materials, Lai said.