Analysts have raised their target price on Asustek Computer Inc (華碩電腦) shares, as strong demand for PCs is expected to continue this year and a higher average selling price of Asus products should support the company’s gross margin.
“We expect the robust notebook computer demand extending through the third quarter will spearhead another double-digit percentage growth of notebook computer sales and an operating profit jump,” SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧) analysts said in a note on Friday.
SinoPac gave Asustek a “buy” rating with a target stock price of NT$410, which would be an 8.6 percent increase from the stock’s closing price of NT$377.5 on Friday.
Photo: Wu Pei-hua, Taipei Times
Asustek shares rose 16.7 percent last week, compared with a 1.1 percent decline of the TAIEX, after the company on Wednesday reported net profit of NT$26.56 billion (US$933.1 million) for last year, up 118.79 percent from 2019, with earnings per share rising from NT$16.34 to NT$35.76, a record for the company.
Consolidated revenue increased 17.49 percent year-on-year to NT$412.78 billion last year, with gross margin improving to 17.74 percent, up from 15.22 percent a year earlier, Asustek data showed.
PC sales contributed 67 percent to the company’s overall sales last year, while components such as motherboards and graphics cards made up 33 percent, it showed.
“Given robust work-from-home orders and short supply of graphics cards driven by price rallies in virtual currencies, sales are forecast to grow in the second quarter, and sales in the second half of this year are to increase from the first half,” Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) analysts said in a note on Thursday.
Yuanta maintained its “buy” rating for Asustek shares and lifted its target price to NT$450, compared with NT$370 it set previously.
In light of robust financial results for last year, Asustek on Wednesday said that it might distribute a cash dividend of NT$26 per share, which would be a payout ratio of 72.69 percent.
Based on a closing price of NT$377.5 for Asustek shares on Friday, the dividend yield would be 6.89 percent.
For this quarter, Asustek said that PC shipments would grow 70 percent from a year earlier, but fall 10 percent from last quarter, and component shipments would increase 50 percent year-on-year, but decrease 5 to 10 percent quarter-on-quarter.
Jih Sun Securities Investment Consulting Co (日盛投顧) on Friday said that it expects Asustek’s gaming PC shipments to grow 10 percent this year, while shipments of Chromebooks and consumer PCs are likely to double from last year.
However a shortage of key components could persist this quarter, Jih Sun said.
“The shortage of key components has not yet been resolved, and the supply-demand gap in the previous quarter is likely to extend into this quarter,” Jih Sun analysts said in a note.
Jih Sun upgraded its rating on Asustek shares to “buy” from “hold,” with a target price at NT$414.
