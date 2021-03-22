Prices for gasoline to rise by NT$0.5, diesel by NT$0.6

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they would raise gasoline prices by NT$0.5 per liter and diesel prices by NT$0.6 per liter this week, the fifth consecutive week of increases.

Effective today, gasoline prices at CPC stations are to increase to NT$26.5, NT$28.0 and NT$30.0 for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel is to rise to NT$23.8, the state-run refiner said.

CPC’s floating oil price formula showed that crude oil prices last week decreased 1.51 percent from a week earlier, global crude oil prices continued to stay above US$60 per barrel amid market sentiment that supply growth might not be met by recovering demand recovery.

Prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline at Formosa stations are to increase to NT$26.5, NT$28.1 and NT$30.0 respectively, while the price for premium diesel is to rise to NT$23.6, the company said.