Gold posts first back-to-back weekly gain since early January as US dollar wavers

Bloomberg





Gold rose on Friday, posting its first consecutive weekly gains since January as the US dollar wavered and investors assessed demand for the metal as a hedge against inflation.

Equities fluctuated and US Treasury yields retreated from the highest levels of the day, easing pressure on bullion. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed after rising earlier.

Bullion has steadied after two straight monthly losses, which came as inflation concerns pushed up bond rates, curbing the appeal of the non-interest-bearing metal.

While gold has dropped about 8 percent this year with investors rotating out of havens into riskier assets, its role as a hedge against inflation has helped provide some support to prices.

Nervous equity investors are giving additional assistance, Commerzbank AG has said.

“The tug-of-war continues between rising bond yields (which are weighing on gold) and the nervousness on the stock markets (which is tending to lend support),” Eugen Weinberg, an analyst at Commerzbank, wrote in a note. “We currently expect gold to bottom out in the coming weeks.”

The US Federal Reserve said it would let a significant capital break for big banks expire at month’s end. The reprieve was granted in April last year as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing allowed lenders to load up on Treasuries and deposits without setting aside capital to protect against losses.

The Fed’s decision initially saw the benchmark 10-year yield jump and the US dollar advance, pulling gold lower earlier in the session.

“The SLR exemption let banks not count Treasuries as assets so they wouldn’t have to hold as much capital against it,” Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets, referring to the so-called supplementary leverage ratio. “There has been angst that if that expired, banks would sell Treasuries, resulting in higher yields and a higher USD. Gold is reacting to that.”

Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to US$1,743 an ounce in New York, up 0.9 percent this week.

Futures for June delivery on the Comex climbed 0.5 percent to settle at US$1,743.90 an ounce.

Silver rose and platinum declined.

“Even with yields hitting new highs, gold is not hitting new lows because of short-term positioning,” Macquarie Group Ltd head of metals and bulk and commodity strategy Marcus Garvey said.

In the longer term, gold would continue to fall on rising yields and improving employment data after the pandemic, he said.

Meanwhile, palladium dropped 1.8 percent, but posted an 11 percent surge this week.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC cut its output targets for this year following flooding at its Arctic mines, which is spurring expectations of a larger-than-expected deficit.