The US dollar on Friday advanced against major currencies, hitting a more than one-week high, after the US Federal Reserve allowed a COVID-19 pandemic-driven break on capital requirements lapse, pushing US Treasury yields off their lowest levels of the day.
The greenback in the past few weeks has risen in line with higher Treasury yields.
Since early January, the US dollar index, a gauge of its value against six major currencies, has gained about 3.3 percent, with the benchmark US 10-year note climbing about 80 basis points in the same period.
The Fed on Friday announced that it would let expire on March 31 a temporary rule directing larger banks to hold more capital against their assets, such as Treasuries.
The Fed had put the rule in place to encourage bank lending as US households and businesses were hurt by lockdowns.
The US dollar index fell 0.13 percent on the day to 91.74. It had fallen sharply in the wake of the Fed’s announcement about its loose policy stance on Wednesday.
On the week, the US dollar inched up less than 0.1 percent, posting gains in the three of the past four weeks.
“News that the US Treasury SLR [supplementary leverage ratio] exemption is not being extended has given the dollar a little support, again largely via the rise in US Treasury yields,” ING Groep NV in a research note. “The near disorderly rise in US Treasury yields at some points this year have certainly undermined a market biased to buy activity currencies on dips. The SLR news certainly adds an element of caution here.”
The US 10-year yield rose on Friday after the Fed decision on the leverage rule, but slipped in the afternoon to 1.726 percent. It hit a more-than-one-year peak of 1.754 percent in the previous session.
The Fed this week pledged to press on with aggressive monetary stimulus, saying a near-term inflation spike would prove temporary amid projections for the strongest US economic growth in nearly 40 years.
“I see the dollar being a bit firmer today, but not outside of its recent ranges,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.
In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar on Friday fell against the greenback, losing NT$0.157 to close at NT$28.463, falling 0.9 percent for the week.
The euro on Friday fell 0.1 percent to US$1.1908, giving up early gains versus the US dollar on concerns about new COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe.
The yen was roughly flat at ￥108.89 per US dollar after the Bank of Japan widened its target band for the benchmark yield, a decision that was in line with market expectations.
The Japanese currency rose 0.4 percent against the greenback for the week, its best weekly showing since the middle of last month.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
